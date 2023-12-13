ABC Joins Australian Podcast Ranker

A record 105.2 million podcasts were downloaded last month as measured by the Australian Podcast Ranker, released today by Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) and Triton Digital, partly due to the new addition of ABC.

ABC has debuted on the Australian Podcast Ranker as third biggest publisher, behind ARN and SCA. The highest placed ABC podcast is Conversations at #5 with 538,786 listeners last month, followed by ABC News Daily at #9 and If You’re Listening at #24.

Hamish and Andy have again topped the monthly results (1,05 million listeners) with Casefile True Crime at #2, Shameless at #3, and Mamamia Out Loud at #4.

Ford Ennals, CRA CEO, welcomed ABC to the Australian Podcast Ranker and said this was a much-anticipated development for the Ranker and the industry.

“ABC is a prolific podcast producer, and it is a boost for the industry to have them participate in the Australian Podcast Ranker,” Mr Ennals said.

“It’s very encouraging to see the sustained popularity of podcast listening and very pleasing that 18 out of the top 20 most popular podcasts in Australia are commercial titles.”

Annual insights showed 946 million podcasts were downloaded in 2023, as measured by the Ranker, which is a 25 per cent increase from 2022.

“Overall, it has been an incredible year for podcasts – a 25 per cent increase in downloads for 2023 is huge, and driven by the array of high-quality Australian content,” Mr Ennals said.

“With healthy growth ahead for the podcasting industry, we’re excited to welcome ABC to the Podcast Ranker,” said Richard Palmer, VP of Market Development and Strategy, APAC, Triton Digital. “The addition of ABC helps us in our ongoing mission of providing valuable audience insights and continuing to be a single source of truth as the ranker continues to expand.”

The top five most popular podcast genres in 2023 were Society and Culture with 4.07 million average monthly listeners, Comedy (4.05 million), True Crime (3.78 million), News (3.69 million) and Sports (2.81 million).

The most popular podcast of 2023 was Hamish and Andy (869,495 Average Monthly Listeners), followed by Casefile True Crime (834,410 Average Monthly Listeners), Mamamia Out Loud (589,174 Average Monthly Listeners), Shameless (583,956 Average Monthly Listeners) and The Kyle & Jackie O Show (558,375 Average Monthly Listeners).

The average listener spent 2.3 hours a week listening to podcasts between January and November this year and downloaded 3.9 podcasts a week. Thursday is the biggest day of the week to download or stream podcasts, and 8am is the top listening hour. 95 per cent of all listening happens on a mobile device.

The Australian Podcast Ranker is an industry initiative commissioned by CRA and published by Triton Digital. Results comply with IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. Annual insights are based on results from January to November. The Ranker has been expanded from 150 places to 200 this month. The latest monthly Australian Podcast Ranker is available here .