A Million Minutes Of Walking: The Australian Women’s Weekly & Chrissie Swan Launch Walking Movement

Television and radio star Chrissie Swan will lead tens of thousands of women from all over Australia as they take to the streets next month as part of a major health and wellbeing campaign organised by Are Media’s The Australian Women’s Weekly.

Sponsored by Priceline Pharmacy, Walk With The Weekly aims to get women to walk for 30 minutes a day throughout September to improve their physical and mental health and encourage more community connections. The Weekly wants its readers to record a million minutes between them.

Official ambassador Swan credits walking with improving her overall health and wellbeing.

“I’m really excited to be part of Walk With The Weekly because walking is right up my alley!” said Swan. “I just want to share how great it feels to get up and out into the fresh air”.

New Roy Morgan research shows that walking is Australia’s number one type of exercise, enjoyed by three-quarters of women or almost 8.5 million nationally.

For Swan, walking has been a saviour, helping her on her personal journey and giving her some much-needed “me time”.

“It helped me move away from seeing exercise as a punishment,” she said. “It’s so freeing and I’d love Walk With The Weekly to help other women discover how wonderful it can be. Even if I can only get one person to take the first step and embrace it, it’ll be a win for me”.

Swan exclusively discusses her love of walking and reveals her tips for those thinking of giving it a go in the September issue of The Australian Women’s Weekly, on sale today.

Walk With The Weekly will be officially launched at the inaugural The Australian Women’s Weekly Health Summit in Sydney on Saturday, 31 August, which is also sponsored by Priceline Pharmacy with Jean Hailes and McKenzie’s Foods as supporting sponsors.

The all-day event will motivate guests to achieve better health in mind, body, and soul through a series of expert panel discussions and guest speakers covering a wide range of topics from mental health and menopause to financial wellness and healthy eating.

The Australian Women’s Weekly Editor, Sophie Tedmanson, hopes the 30-day challenge will inspire more women to tread the pavements on a regular basis.

“Walking is my favourite way to stay fit and healthy,” she said. “I often bump into people I don’t know and end up having a natter so it’s a great way to meet new friends and top up your wellbeing. I’m thrilled to have Chrissie on board as she’s living proof of how even a short daily walk can be a fantastic pick-me-up”.

“I’ve got my sneakers ready and I’m looking forward to joining so many Aussie women walking together towards better health and happiness”.

“Priceline Pharmacy is delighted to be partnering with The Australian Women’s Weekly on both the Health Summit and Walk With The Weekly. Both are great initiatives and are putting the spotlight on some very important issues for Australian women of all ages. Like The Weekly, Priceline Pharmacy is committed to improving the health of Australian women and we’re very proud to be part of these events,” said Wesfarmers Health head of retail marketing, Corrina Brazel.