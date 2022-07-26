A Letter To The Women I’ve Learned From: It’s Forbes’ Sarah O’Carroll
We’re very proud that B&T’s Women in Media Awards presented by Are Media are on for the 7th consecutive year. The awards gala is on Friday 19th August so get your tickets!
It’s a program that continues to recognise the exceptional women achieving outstanding success in their fields, and the invaluable contribution they are making to the industry with their leadership, innovation and courage.
If you haven’t already, go check out the shortlist for this year’s Women in Media Awards! A huge congratulations to everyone who made the list.
And now for something special. This year, we’re celebrating the awards with some exceptional women in a mini-series entitled: Letter to the Women I’ve Learned From.
It’s about… well, exactly what you think it is!
Today we’re very lucky to have Sarah O’Carroll, Editor in Chief at Forbes Australia. Thank you, Sarah…
From a young age, connecting people seemed to be not only something that came naturally to me, but was important to me.
I’ve always been a very curious person. Curious about people’s interests, curious about national and global business and economics, and curious about how the big picture impacts everyday people.
As a journalist, I loved learning as much as I could about these issues and then sharing it to keep people informed and up to date, and in some way make their lives better.
But long before I was sharing stories with the world as a journalist I was sharing them with my family.
While my career has been shaped by many brilliant people, I was fortunate to be brought up among women who valued critical analysis and debate: women who scrutinised what was happening in the world through lively discussions around the kitchen table.
Those values of questioning and analysing flow through to my life and work ethic today.
This letter is dedicated to three women whose influence laid the foundation for my whole career; my mother and my two aunties.
So thank you mammy, Anne and Mags for teaching me that:
1. You can do anything you want in life, once you put your mind to it
It’s something that I heard from a very young age from my mother, and I still hear from her today. I draw on that advice often, especially when any self-doubt creeps in.
But it’s a two part piece: you can do anything you want in life, but you have to put your mind to it.
I remember spending much of my spare time growing up doing puzzles, and I truly believe it prepared me for those times in any career when you run into a problem and think there’s no solution.
I now know, if you put your mind to it, no matter how difficult it is – just when you might think it’s hopeless, you will eventually have a little breakthrough that leads to a solution.
So when my mother tells me she admires my determination, I remind her that it was her who shaped my fundamental belief systems.
2. A love of words
My two aunties inspired my love of the English language, of words and expressing yourself, and telling stories. My auntie Anne in particular put an emphasis on the power of speech and words. I’d watch her eloquently debate and discuss global issues.
It was Anne who, when I was around 11 years old, sat me down with a dictionary, and said just learn one word, every day. That day I learned two: adroit and ablutions. (Wish I kept that little game up!)
3. To have a laugh
My auntie Mags (Maggie) is the CEO of The Women’s Ogranisation, a visiting professor at Scotland’s University of Strathclyde and one of the most influential leaders in social enterprise in the UK. I’ve watched Mags stand in front of rooms full of high-powered CEOs, bankers, academics, and she disarms them completely by making them laugh.
I believe one of the reasons she’s so successful is because she knows that no matter who we are, we all appreciate having a bit of humour injected into life. I’ve tried to replicate that throughout my career, and hopefully have not done too bad a job.
4. Above all, be kind
My mam and aunties taught me that the most important thing in life is being kind and having respect. I don’t think my mother has ever actually said the words be kind to me. But she demonstrates it with a genuine respect for people, and old-fashioned politeness every day that goes much further than people think.
It has taught me that empathy and respect is something women can bring to the world of business and media. It is why I have never bought into ruthlessness being a necessary trait of a successful person. And it is why as a journalist I’ve always wanted to bring a bit of joy to people’s lives, to share information that is helpful and empowering, rather than scaremongering or scandal.
If you look through the news it’s often the same stories day in and day out. There was one point in time where you would’ve thought there was nothing happening in the world bar Trump and COVID. But there are so many dynamic conversations that are happening in the world driven by people who want to solve global problems by inventing, innovating and debating.
I go back to my love of finding all that out, and then sharing that with people. It’s why my role at Forbes Australia feels like the perfect fit, because we’re devoted to the human-side of business and tapping into the deep well of stories of innovation and leadership in business.
And again, I get to inform and connect people. And for that I’m so thankful.
We might not have solved world issues sitting around that kitchen table, but it set a young girl off on her career with a set of unshakeable values and ethics.
Thanks to the women I’ve learned from.
Sarah
This year’s Women in Media Awards will be held on Friday 19 August 2022 at The Venue, Alexandria. Grab your tickets to the event HERE!
A quick reminder that voting is still open for the People’s Choice category, but only until 5 pm (AEST) on Thursday, 4th of August. Click HERE to have your say!
If you’d like more information about this year’s Women in Media Awards, head to the website.
Finally, a huge thank you to Are Media and the rest of our incredible sponsors for making this event possible.
Please login with linkedin to commentB&T Women in Media Awards 2021 Forbes Sarah O’Carroll Women in Media women in media awards
Latest News
CultureCast Update: Dig Agency And T Garage Return To Talk Multisensory Wellness
In a market of rising instability and change, T garage + Dig has launched CultureCast – a program that will help brands and businesses go beyond trends, to become part of the meaningful and lasting changes that shape our culture. The first iteration of CultureCast resulted in 9 macro themes or cultural shifts that capture […]
Maz Compton Joins The Acast Creator Network With Last Drinks
Teetotaller Maz Compton launches her sober curious podcast Last Drinks. Here at B&T we're confirmed not sober curious.
“Crikey!” Robert Irwin Snags Guest Gig On Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under
Robert Irwin's minders increasingly abandoning his dad's Mini Me persona in deliberate personality overhaul.
Glow Launches Social Responsibility Score In US And UK
Australian research technology company Glow today announced the expansion of its market leading consumer ESG/sustainability research product into the US and UK. Glow’s Social Responsibility Score (SRS) is a syndicated data product that enables brands to diagnose and benchmark consumer perception of their ESG performance over time, across audiences, markets and competitors. SRS gives companies […]
DIY Blinds Promises To Change The Ugly In New Ad Spot
It's rare we think about our blinds until we realise their disgusting accumulation of dust. Or, new ads, of course.
Nine’s Beauty And The Geek Is A MAFS Palate Cleanser With Heart
Here, B&T's chatting with Beauty And The Geek EP, AJ Johnson. Admittedly, not watching the show as much as we should.
Kyle, Albo, Ian Roberts, Latham & More Weigh In On Manly’s Pride Jersey Fiasco; As It’s Officially Sold Out!
Dodgy refereeing, players sacked and now appalling homophobia - it's been another bumper week for the NRL.
“Disappointed!” Lisa Wilkinson’s Project Return Stirs Up Outrage
Take the comedians out of The Project and it's basically one large warring family really.
Bunnings, Kmart Suspend Use Of Facial Recognition System Amidst OAIC Investigation
Have you been wearing a fake beard & eye patch to Bunnings to escape the facial recognition? There's good news today.
Monday TV Wrap: Hunted Pulls Big Numbers, But Nine Tracks Down The Night
Nine takes Monday's gold, 10 nabs silver & Seven takes bronze. Yes, that's B&T getting in full Commonwealth Games mode.
BrandSpace Brings Christmas Cheer To Agencies In July
BrandSpace bringing Christmas cheer to agencies. All without the 10 kilos of weight gain & the maxed out credit cards.
Paris Hilton Fronts Hilton Hotel’s New Global Campaign; As Rival Airbnb Cops A Roasting
Yet further proof of the value of having billionaire parents and excellent poise comes this new Paris campaign.
IGA Champions Local Charities In New Campaign From The Core Agency
Despite easily being the most expensive of the grocery chains, the extra cash isn't translating into better IGA ads.
LiSTNR Launches New Season Of Turia Pitt Is Hard Work
Typically B&T's response to yet another podcast is "not another bloody podcast!" But not the fabulous Turia Pitt's.
Paramount+’s Couples Therapy Argues The Case For Doco Style Over Reality Sugar
Is your relationship in need of a little help? Couples Therapy is here! Or, do as most people do and shag a colleague.
Livewire Partners With Uber Eats To Help Engage With Gamers
Uber Eats wants to better engage with gamers. Yet surely dope smokers with the munchies is where the money is.
Understanding Search Intent In A Changing Market
If your digital CX journey often likened to a hoarder's house? Give it a Marie Kondo spritz with these handy tips.
Deloitte Digital Names Annabel Acton As Strategy Executive
Annabel Acton joins Deloitte Digital. And that, dear reader, is a rare double A followed by a double D.
“Whatever You Do, Do It With Passion”: 10 Of The Best With IMAA’s Sam Buchanan
IMAA's Sam Buchanan delivers his top career advice. Sadly, Roxy's husband still refusing to participate in said column.
Sydney Water Brings Water To Life With Discovery Tour Roadshow
Kids misbehaving? Why not threaten them with a visit to Sydney Water's Wonders of Water Discovery tour.
Reports: NBN To Pitch Its $30 Million Media Account
NBN set to pitch its media account. Presumably less concerned with reliability and speed issues.
Gogglebox Australia’s Matriarch Di Kershaw Has Sadly Passed Away
In sad news today, Gogglebox Australia star Di Kershaw has passed away after a short illness.
The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network
In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads. The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in […]
Report: Consumers Expect Kindness, Honesty, Humanity & Vulnerability From Brands
Brands now expected to behave like a bit of a sooky, soft boy Tinder date says new report.
ABC Announces Stan Grant As Sole Host For Q&A Triggering Backlash Online
The ABC announces Stan Grant as sole host of Q&A. A decision that has divided the three people who actually watch it.
Palin Communications Eyes Off British Talent Amidst Australian Skills Shortage
Palin Communications eyes UK talent amid worker shortage. Turkmenistan apparently not considered.
Sunday TV Wrap: Seven’s This Is Your Life Debuts To 655,000 Eyeballs, Thanks To Ian Thorpe
We tend to forget all about our Olympians post-retirement. But definitely not Ian or Cathy. And Dawn, of course.
Lisa Wilkinson Puts Project Rumours To Bed
Lisa confirms her allegiance to The Project, meaning the family's income won't have to rely on Peter's tedious books.
Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M
Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season. Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, […]
Just Married J-Lo Goes Entirely Buff To Promote Her Own Booty Balm
If anyone's found the elixir of youth it has to be J-Lo. While husband Ben still in rehab trying to get off the elixir.
Sorrell’s S4 To “Put The Brakes On Hiring” As Cost Overruns See The Share Price Tank 44%
Sir Martin seriously thinking he should've just taken the retirement option after all as S4's woes worsen.
UM Australia Partners With Clean Up Australia For Global IMPACT Day
B&T lauds the UM team for their work with Clean Up Australia. Let's be honest, we'd skive off to the pub if we did it.
Study Finds AR Ads Provide Utility & Help Build Deeper Connections With Consumers
Does your ad strategy remain ski machines on Studio 10 advertorials? Time to get modern with this AR news.
10’s Fabulously Bonkers Hunted Is The Crazy The Network Needs
10's Hunted is proving this year's surprise smash hit. Surprise disasters include Big Brother and Beauty And The Geek.
In Marketing We Trust To Host Google Free Product Listings Webinar
Want to know more about Google Free Product Listings? This webinar's for you. Or why not sign a colleague up from spite.
Harshita Chandirami Wins Miami Ad School’s Top Dog Award
Miami Ad School announces Top Dog winner. Which is apparently an award for strategy, not best Pomeranian breed.