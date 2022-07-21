The Wait Is Over: Shortlist Revealed For B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2022!

In 2022, there’s still a 13 per cent pay gap between men and women in Australia, and if that wasn’t a loud enough reminder, we haven’t reached equality.

We’ve also seen Roe Vs Wade get overturned in the states, which has stripped American women of the rights to their own bodies.

Here at B&T, we feel like it has never been more important to host our annual Woman in Media Awards presented by Are Media.

There’s still so much change that needs to happen before we can reach equality and we want to shine a very bright light (think iPhone light bright) on the women in our industry that are smashing away at the glass ceiling.

It’s going to be a glam and fabulous occasion, like The Logies, but honestly, at the rate things are going, with more celebrities. We’ve got Leigh Sales as our keynote speaker, so prepare for some wisdom and the utterly fabulous Kumi Taguchi, Mcing.

The event will be held on August 19 from 5.30-11.30pm at The Venue in Alexandria.

Our judges have been living out their Simon Cowell fantasy, but they have also had a very tough time getting through all the fabulous and worthy entries. We had a total of 370 entries across 26 categories, meaning putting together this very important shortlist was no mean feat, but they did it!

If you’re on the list, huge congratulations! You beat out some stiff competition, and you need to ring your parents and boss immediately to brag, also maybe an ex. Make sure you share it on Linkedin – this is not the time to be humble.

Chep Network has come out swinging with a bunch of very cool nominees, newcomer Shameless Media is definitely in it to win it, Seven’s name is everywhere, and The Monkeys are frankly just showing off with how many nods they got.

If your name is somehow spelt incorrectly, please email fern@themisfits.media! You want to get your spelling right because it’ll be the name displayed on your shiny trophy if you win.

Just a loud reminder that voting is still open for the People’s Choice category, but only until 5 pm (AEST) on Thursday, 4th of August.

Once again, a big thanks to our outstanding judges and presenting partner, Are Media and our sponsors, Foxcatcher, GroupM, LVLY, Marie Claire, OMD, Pinterest, QMS, Quantcast, Scroll Media, Twitch, Twitter and Women’s Weekly, for all your support.

We simply couldn’t be putting on such a fabulous event without each and every one of you!

Now, without further ado, here’s the shortlist for this year’s WIM Awards…

Agency Sales Account Management

Annabelle Pocock, CHEP Network

Amy Weatherlake, Equality Media + Marketing

Belinda Drew, The Monkeys part of Accenture Song

Christina Knox, Chello

Carly Pelham, Innocean Australia

Emily Foat, Twitter

Katherine McVeity, Integral Ad Science

Katie Dally, Thinkerbell

Julia Van Der Linden, Impressive Digital Agency

Grace Vizor, CHEP Network

Sheryl Xue Ying Chen, Finecast

Tori Lopez, Special Australia

Best Ad Campaign Championing The Equality Cause

Empower Moves | UN Women Australia from The Monkeys part of Accenture Song

Fck The Cupcakes – Be the change from Innocean Australia

Where babies come from CHEP Network

The $876K hand cream from MIA (Mums In Ads)

More for less from Squeak E. Clean Studios

Business Support

Anne Marie Turner, Magnite

Christina Bova, QMS

Emily Bolton, Spark Foundry

Emma Richards, Free Folk Agency

Fiona Curran, Equality Media + Marketing

Maxine, Broadsheet Media

Tina Zissis, GroupM

Jessica Goodwin, Paramount ANZ

Sarah Clark, Paramount ANZ

Casting Agent

Caitlin Donehue, Penny Social

Holly Bryar, Bryar Casting

Kylie Green, The Lime Agency

Champion Of Change

Sev Griffiths, Bohemia

Jessica Hunter, Cartology – Part of Woolworths Group

Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing

Sunita Gloster, Gloster Advisory

Lauren Galloway, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

Katie Barclay, Magnum & Co

Regina Stroombergen & Julia Spencer, MIA (Mums In Ads)

Philippa Moig, OMD

The Aunties, The Aunties

Jacquie Alley, The Media Store

Stephanie Famolaro, The Trade Desk

Amanda Bardas, Val Morgan Digital

Client Services

Emily Cook, Carat

Alicent Wong, Excite Media

Anna Magliano, Kaimera

Saynaree Oudomvilay, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

Sophie Whincop, Quantcast

Larissa Parry, Quantcast

Sarah Burling, Re

Laura Wall, Samsung Ads

Belinda Drew, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Katie Dally, Thinkerbell

Lauren Thornborough, UM

Megan Elliott, Zenith Media

Creative

Cass Jam + Fee Millist, CHEP Network

Huei Yin Wong, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

Carla Yannoulis, Foxtel Media

Effie Kacopieros, Innocean Australia

Margot Alais, Paper + Spark

Samantha Cable, Razorfish

Shannon Bell, Re

Anita Lun, Seven

Samantha Power, Seven

Fernanda Fil-Pier, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Regina Stroombergen, Thinkerbell

Shannon Crowe, Thinkerbell

Creative Producer

Jacqueline Archer, Bastion Make

Tash Johnson, CHEP Network

Catherine Stone, crybaby Productions

Clare Alstin, crybaby Productions

Kate Gooden, Scoundrel

Jill Munt, Seven

Nat Taylor, SHERPA

Sarah Fischer Letts, TotallyAwesome

Sharice Bellantonio, Usual Suspects Creative

Employer

Equality Media + Marketing

In Marketing We Trust

Initiative Australia

OMD Australia

PhD Media

Reload Media

Spark Foundry

Sparro

The Mint Partners

Thrive PR

Entrepreneur

Teresa Sperti, Arktic Fox

Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing

Emma Daines, Fin Design + Effects

Robyn Foyster, Foyster Media

EJ Granleese, History Will Be Kind / Deepend Group

Samara Kitchener, House of Kitch

Corrie McLeod, InnovationAus.com

Tash Menon, MASH

Zeina Khodr, Paper + Spark

Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald, Shameless Media

Sharyn Smith, Social Soup

Kristie Atkins, Wink

Executive Leader

Lauren Joyce, ARN

Yatu Widders-Hunt, Cox Inall Ridgeway

Yun Yip, Foxcatcher

Laura Aldington, Host/Havas

Jo McAlister, Initiative Australia

Melissa Fein, Initiative Australia

Jasmin Bedir, Innocean Australia

Fiona Roberts, MiQ

Beverley McGarvey, Paramount ANZ

Imogen Hewitt, Spark Foundry

Leilani Abels, Thrive PR

Jane Sullivan, Wavemaker

Glass Ceiling presented by Marie Claire

Dee Madigan, Campaign Edge

Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing

Jo Scard, Fifty Acres

Emma Daines, Fin Design + Effects

Rebecca McCloy, Fox Sports

Claire Butterworth, GroupM

Melissa Webber, Holy Cow!, Creative

Effie Kacopieros, Innocean Australia

Alexandra Gannon, Reload Media

Marion Desaunettes, Resolution Australia

Tara Ford, The Monkeys part of Accenture Song

Journalist/Producer

Katya Wachtel, Broadsheet Media

Erin Ferreira, Fox Sports

Emma Horne, Light + Shade Media

Jodi Boylan, Lune Media / SBS

Sheree Gibson, Nine

Poppy Reid, The Brag Media

Marketing presented by Twitter

Lauren Joyce, ARN

Azadeh Williams, AZK Media

Kim McConnie, Kayo

Melissa Rodrigues, Minor Hotels

Julie Jensen, Outdoor Media Association

Andreana Walton, Paramount ANZ

Chloe Jones, Princess Cruises

Emma Woolley, Razorfish

Georgina Wall, Resolution Digital

Charlotte Valente, Seven

Karissa Fletcher, Shopper

Kristie Atkins, Wink

Media Buyer/planner presented by Twitch

Kate LeMoine, Atomic 212°

Adele Gibb, Carat

Jessica Lane, CHEP Network

Kirsty McMeekin, CHEP Network

Sarah Kramer, CHEP Network

Amy Weatherlake, Equality Media + Marketing

Sasha Smith, Howatson+Company

Danielle Galipienzo, Initiative Australia

Alexandra Fardouly, Paramount ANZ

Hayley Monterio, Resolution Digital

Lucie Jansen, Spark Foundry

Philippa Noilea-Tani, Wavemaker

Media Sales/Account Management

Ashleah Harding, Cartology – Part of Woolworths Group

Katherine Frost, Foxtel Media

Denise Barnes, Man of Many

Joanne Jenkinson, Meta

Jin Subasinghe, Paramount ANZ

Tamar Hovagimian, Paramount ANZ

Jenny Cheng, Pinterest

Georgie Nichols, Seven

Katie Finney, Seven

Rhiannon Joyce, Shameless Media

Danielle Rigg-Smith, TikTok

Elizabeth Tsavaris, Val Morgan Cinema

Orsi Tóth-Pál , Yahoo

Mentor

Jessica Hunter, Cartology – Part of the Woolworths Group

Shirley Liu, Finder

Janette Higginson, Index Exchange

Bel Harper, oOh!media

Hannah Pritchard, oOh!media

Zeina Khodr, Paper + Spark

Stephanie Douglas-Neal, PHD Media

Alison White, Spark Foundry

Hannah Jones, Sparro

The Aunties, The Aunties

Kylie Green, The Lime Agency

Jessica Graham, Thinkerbell

People & Culture

Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing

Eithne McSwiney, GHO Sydney

Lisa Lie, Half Dome

Virginia Scully, Hatched

Tanya Suna, impact.com

Sharon Edmondston, M&C Saatchi

Vanessa Morley, Nine

Jessica Farrell, Razorfish (Publicis Groupe)

Lauren Faulkner, Sabio Agency

Katie McGrath, Seven

Jacquie Alley, The Media Store

Snezna Kerekovic, Thrive PR

Project Manager

Emily Barlow, Broadsheet Media

Lucy Hicks, Campaign Edge

Louise Hesse, CHEP Network

Sophie Belluomo, crybaby Productions

Nicole Tang, Finder

Terri Owens, GroupM

Lee-Ann Hyman, Jack Nimble

Nat Moskovska, LADbible Group

Hazel Nichols, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

Stephanie Briggs, Paramount ANZ

Martine Lozevski, Seven

Tamasia Noerianto, Seven

Public Relations

Leisa Goddard, Adoni Media

Sharon Zeev Poole, Agent99 PR

Azadeh Williams, AZK Media

Megan Lane, Campaign Edge

Alexandra La Sala, Fifty Acres

EJ Granleese, History Will Be Kind

Phoebe Netto, Pure Public Relations

Alex Bryant, Red Havas

Genevieve Taubman Campbell, The Mint Partners

Recruiter

Vicky Drake, Bang The Drums

Julie Anne Longano, Peeps Consulting

Rebecca Roebuck, TikTok

Rising Star presented by OMD

Cassandra Carse, Excite Media

Olivia Fleming, Half Dome

Stephanie Rinaldi, HERO

Sasha Smith, Howatson+Company

Summer Treseder, Initiative Australia

Charlotte Berry, Innocean Australia

Rachel Andrada, MediaCom Australia

Anais Read, Ogilvy Australia

Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald, Shameless Media

Laura Tran, Sharesies

Suzi Williamson, Thinkerbell

Kim Dao, Yahoo

Social Change Maker presented by women’s weekly

Ebony Gaylor, D.O.A

Jasmin Bedir, Innocean Australia

Davanh Inthachanh, Seven

Simone Douglas, Social Media AOK | The Duke of Brunswick Hotel

Joanne Orlando, TechClever

Jacquie Alley, The Media Store

Belinda Drew, The Monkeys part of Accenture Song

Shani Langi, Usual Suspects Creative

Stephanie Plunkett, Zenith Media

Sue Hensley, Zenith Media

Social Media

Elly Scales, HERO

Reshma Narayan, Kennards Hire

Alicia Ng, Paramount ANZ

Mia Kyrikos, PHD Media

Kimberley Knight, Ramsay Health Care

Nikki Brown, Seven

Ashley Byers, The Wired Agency

Alexa Tubertini, Yahoo

Strategy

Peta Quirk, Brand Council

Teagan West, Free Folk Agency and Ivy Talent Co

Camille Gray, Initiative Australia

Sam Cousins, iProspect

Liz Longuhrst, Nine

Surbhi Mishra, oOh!media

Remi Baker, PHD Media

Anna Cherry, Spark Foundry

Michaela Drewe, Spark Foundry

Tech presented by salesforce.

Lisa Gresens, Finecast

Gemma Dawkins, PHD Media

Nicole Bence, Seven

Joanna Georges , The Trade Desk