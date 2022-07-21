The Wait Is Over: Shortlist Revealed For B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2022!
In 2022, there’s still a 13 per cent pay gap between men and women in Australia, and if that wasn’t a loud enough reminder, we haven’t reached equality.
We’ve also seen Roe Vs Wade get overturned in the states, which has stripped American women of the rights to their own bodies.
Here at B&T, we feel like it has never been more important to host our annual Woman in Media Awards presented by Are Media.
There’s still so much change that needs to happen before we can reach equality and we want to shine a very bright light (think iPhone light bright) on the women in our industry that are smashing away at the glass ceiling.
It’s going to be a glam and fabulous occasion, like The Logies, but honestly, at the rate things are going, with more celebrities. We’ve got Leigh Sales as our keynote speaker, so prepare for some wisdom and the utterly fabulous Kumi Taguchi, Mcing.
The event will be held on August 19 from 5.30-11.30pm at The Venue in Alexandria.
Register HERE now to secure your spot at this year’s WIM Awards!
Our judges have been living out their Simon Cowell fantasy, but they have also had a very tough time getting through all the fabulous and worthy entries. We had a total of 370 entries across 26 categories, meaning putting together this very important shortlist was no mean feat, but they did it!
If you’re on the list, huge congratulations! You beat out some stiff competition, and you need to ring your parents and boss immediately to brag, also maybe an ex. Make sure you share it on Linkedin – this is not the time to be humble.
Chep Network has come out swinging with a bunch of very cool nominees, newcomer Shameless Media is definitely in it to win it, Seven’s name is everywhere, and The Monkeys are frankly just showing off with how many nods they got.
If your name is somehow spelt incorrectly, please email fern@themisfits.media! You want to get your spelling right because it’ll be the name displayed on your shiny trophy if you win.
Just a loud reminder that voting is still open for the People’s Choice category, but only until 5 pm (AEST) on Thursday, 4th of August.
Click HERE to have your say on who should be crowned the WIM Awards People’s Choice winner now!
Once again, a big thanks to our outstanding judges and presenting partner, Are Media and our sponsors, Foxcatcher, GroupM, LVLY, Marie Claire, OMD, Pinterest, QMS, Quantcast, Scroll Media, Twitch, Twitter and Women’s Weekly, for all your support.
We simply couldn’t be putting on such a fabulous event without each and every one of you!
Now, without further ado, here’s the shortlist for this year’s WIM Awards…
Agency Sales Account Management
Annabelle Pocock, CHEP Network
Amy Weatherlake, Equality Media + Marketing
Belinda Drew, The Monkeys part of Accenture Song
Christina Knox, Chello
Carly Pelham, Innocean Australia
Emily Foat, Twitter
Katherine McVeity, Integral Ad Science
Katie Dally, Thinkerbell
Julia Van Der Linden, Impressive Digital Agency
Grace Vizor, CHEP Network
Sheryl Xue Ying Chen, Finecast
Tori Lopez, Special Australia
Best Ad Campaign Championing The Equality Cause
Empower Moves | UN Women Australia from The Monkeys part of Accenture Song
Fck The Cupcakes – Be the change from Innocean Australia
Where babies come from CHEP Network
The $876K hand cream from MIA (Mums In Ads)
More for less from Squeak E. Clean Studios
Business Support
Anne Marie Turner, Magnite
Christina Bova, QMS
Emily Bolton, Spark Foundry
Emma Richards, Free Folk Agency
Fiona Curran, Equality Media + Marketing
Maxine, Broadsheet Media
Tina Zissis, GroupM
Jessica Goodwin, Paramount ANZ
Sarah Clark, Paramount ANZ
Casting Agent
Caitlin Donehue, Penny Social
Holly Bryar, Bryar Casting
Kylie Green, The Lime Agency
Champion Of Change
Sev Griffiths, Bohemia
Jessica Hunter, Cartology – Part of Woolworths Group
Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing
Sunita Gloster, Gloster Advisory
Lauren Galloway, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
Katie Barclay, Magnum & Co
Regina Stroombergen & Julia Spencer, MIA (Mums In Ads)
Philippa Moig, OMD
The Aunties, The Aunties
Jacquie Alley, The Media Store
Stephanie Famolaro, The Trade Desk
Amanda Bardas, Val Morgan Digital
Client Services
Emily Cook, Carat
Alicent Wong, Excite Media
Anna Magliano, Kaimera
Saynaree Oudomvilay, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
Sophie Whincop, Quantcast
Larissa Parry, Quantcast
Sarah Burling, Re
Laura Wall, Samsung Ads
Belinda Drew, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Katie Dally, Thinkerbell
Lauren Thornborough, UM
Megan Elliott, Zenith Media
Creative
Cass Jam + Fee Millist, CHEP Network
Huei Yin Wong, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne
Carla Yannoulis, Foxtel Media
Effie Kacopieros, Innocean Australia
Margot Alais, Paper + Spark
Samantha Cable, Razorfish
Shannon Bell, Re
Anita Lun, Seven
Samantha Power, Seven
Fernanda Fil-Pier, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Regina Stroombergen, Thinkerbell
Shannon Crowe, Thinkerbell
Creative Producer
Jacqueline Archer, Bastion Make
Tash Johnson, CHEP Network
Catherine Stone, crybaby Productions
Clare Alstin, crybaby Productions
Kate Gooden, Scoundrel
Jill Munt, Seven
Nat Taylor, SHERPA
Sarah Fischer Letts, TotallyAwesome
Sharice Bellantonio, Usual Suspects Creative
Employer
Equality Media + Marketing
In Marketing We Trust
Initiative Australia
OMD Australia
PhD Media
Reload Media
Spark Foundry
Sparro
The Mint Partners
Thrive PR
Entrepreneur
Teresa Sperti, Arktic Fox
Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing
Emma Daines, Fin Design + Effects
Robyn Foyster, Foyster Media
EJ Granleese, History Will Be Kind / Deepend Group
Samara Kitchener, House of Kitch
Corrie McLeod, InnovationAus.com
Tash Menon, MASH
Zeina Khodr, Paper + Spark
Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald, Shameless Media
Sharyn Smith, Social Soup
Kristie Atkins, Wink
Executive Leader
Lauren Joyce, ARN
Yatu Widders-Hunt, Cox Inall Ridgeway
Yun Yip, Foxcatcher
Laura Aldington, Host/Havas
Jo McAlister, Initiative Australia
Melissa Fein, Initiative Australia
Jasmin Bedir, Innocean Australia
Fiona Roberts, MiQ
Beverley McGarvey, Paramount ANZ
Imogen Hewitt, Spark Foundry
Leilani Abels, Thrive PR
Jane Sullivan, Wavemaker
Glass Ceiling presented by Marie Claire
Dee Madigan, Campaign Edge
Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing
Jo Scard, Fifty Acres
Emma Daines, Fin Design + Effects
Rebecca McCloy, Fox Sports
Claire Butterworth, GroupM
Melissa Webber, Holy Cow!, Creative
Effie Kacopieros, Innocean Australia
Alexandra Gannon, Reload Media
Marion Desaunettes, Resolution Australia
Tara Ford, The Monkeys part of Accenture Song
Journalist/Producer
Katya Wachtel, Broadsheet Media
Erin Ferreira, Fox Sports
Emma Horne, Light + Shade Media
Jodi Boylan, Lune Media / SBS
Sheree Gibson, Nine
Poppy Reid, The Brag Media
Marketing presented by Twitter
Lauren Joyce, ARN
Azadeh Williams, AZK Media
Kim McConnie, Kayo
Melissa Rodrigues, Minor Hotels
Julie Jensen, Outdoor Media Association
Andreana Walton, Paramount ANZ
Chloe Jones, Princess Cruises
Emma Woolley, Razorfish
Georgina Wall, Resolution Digital
Charlotte Valente, Seven
Karissa Fletcher, Shopper
Kristie Atkins, Wink
Media Buyer/planner presented by Twitch
Kate LeMoine, Atomic 212°
Adele Gibb, Carat
Jessica Lane, CHEP Network
Kirsty McMeekin, CHEP Network
Sarah Kramer, CHEP Network
Amy Weatherlake, Equality Media + Marketing
Sasha Smith, Howatson+Company
Danielle Galipienzo, Initiative Australia
Alexandra Fardouly, Paramount ANZ
Hayley Monterio, Resolution Digital
Lucie Jansen, Spark Foundry
Philippa Noilea-Tani, Wavemaker
Media Sales/Account Management
Ashleah Harding, Cartology – Part of Woolworths Group
Katherine Frost, Foxtel Media
Denise Barnes, Man of Many
Joanne Jenkinson, Meta
Jin Subasinghe, Paramount ANZ
Tamar Hovagimian, Paramount ANZ
Jenny Cheng, Pinterest
Georgie Nichols, Seven
Katie Finney, Seven
Rhiannon Joyce, Shameless Media
Danielle Rigg-Smith, TikTok
Elizabeth Tsavaris, Val Morgan Cinema
Orsi Tóth-Pál , Yahoo
Mentor
Jessica Hunter, Cartology – Part of the Woolworths Group
Shirley Liu, Finder
Janette Higginson, Index Exchange
Bel Harper, oOh!media
Hannah Pritchard, oOh!media
Zeina Khodr, Paper + Spark
Stephanie Douglas-Neal, PHD Media
Alison White, Spark Foundry
Hannah Jones, Sparro
The Aunties, The Aunties
Kylie Green, The Lime Agency
Jessica Graham, Thinkerbell
People & Culture
Marilla Akkermans, Equality Media + Marketing
Eithne McSwiney, GHO Sydney
Lisa Lie, Half Dome
Virginia Scully, Hatched
Tanya Suna, impact.com
Sharon Edmondston, M&C Saatchi
Vanessa Morley, Nine
Jessica Farrell, Razorfish (Publicis Groupe)
Lauren Faulkner, Sabio Agency
Katie McGrath, Seven
Jacquie Alley, The Media Store
Snezna Kerekovic, Thrive PR
Project Manager
Emily Barlow, Broadsheet Media
Lucy Hicks, Campaign Edge
Louise Hesse, CHEP Network
Sophie Belluomo, crybaby Productions
Nicole Tang, Finder
Terri Owens, GroupM
Lee-Ann Hyman, Jack Nimble
Nat Moskovska, LADbible Group
Hazel Nichols, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
Stephanie Briggs, Paramount ANZ
Martine Lozevski, Seven
Tamasia Noerianto, Seven
Public Relations
Leisa Goddard, Adoni Media
Sharon Zeev Poole, Agent99 PR
Azadeh Williams, AZK Media
Megan Lane, Campaign Edge
Alexandra La Sala, Fifty Acres
EJ Granleese, History Will Be Kind
Phoebe Netto, Pure Public Relations
Alex Bryant, Red Havas
Genevieve Taubman Campbell, The Mint Partners
Recruiter
Vicky Drake, Bang The Drums
Julie Anne Longano, Peeps Consulting
Rebecca Roebuck, TikTok
Rising Star presented by OMD
Cassandra Carse, Excite Media
Olivia Fleming, Half Dome
Stephanie Rinaldi, HERO
Sasha Smith, Howatson+Company
Summer Treseder, Initiative Australia
Charlotte Berry, Innocean Australia
Rachel Andrada, MediaCom Australia
Anais Read, Ogilvy Australia
Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald, Shameless Media
Laura Tran, Sharesies
Suzi Williamson, Thinkerbell
Kim Dao, Yahoo
Social Change Maker presented by women’s weekly
Ebony Gaylor, D.O.A
Jasmin Bedir, Innocean Australia
Davanh Inthachanh, Seven
Simone Douglas, Social Media AOK | The Duke of Brunswick Hotel
Joanne Orlando, TechClever
Jacquie Alley, The Media Store
Belinda Drew, The Monkeys part of Accenture Song
Shani Langi, Usual Suspects Creative
Stephanie Plunkett, Zenith Media
Sue Hensley, Zenith Media
Social Media
Elly Scales, HERO
Reshma Narayan, Kennards Hire
Alicia Ng, Paramount ANZ
Mia Kyrikos, PHD Media
Kimberley Knight, Ramsay Health Care
Nikki Brown, Seven
Ashley Byers, The Wired Agency
Alexa Tubertini, Yahoo
Strategy
Peta Quirk, Brand Council
Teagan West, Free Folk Agency and Ivy Talent Co
Camille Gray, Initiative Australia
Sam Cousins, iProspect
Liz Longuhrst, Nine
Surbhi Mishra, oOh!media
Remi Baker, PHD Media
Anna Cherry, Spark Foundry
Michaela Drewe, Spark Foundry
Tech presented by salesforce.
Lisa Gresens, Finecast
Gemma Dawkins, PHD Media
Nicole Bence, Seven
Joanna Georges , The Trade Desk
Latest News
LAST CHANCE! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Monday!
We know, you've been so busy creating masterpieces you've forgotten to enter the B&T Awards. Here's one last gentle tap.
Study: 74% Of Agencies & Marketers Say Long-Term Relationships Build Better Performance & Trust
Study finds long-term relationships build better performance and trust. As any Taylor Swift fan could well attest.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Get Extreme In Quirky New Campaign Via Connecting Plots
This is, in fact, an ad for air conditioners. Which you're probably not giving a heap of thought to at the moment.
LiSTNR’S Rom Com Podcast The Younger Man Has Now Hit Spotify
The problem with most rom coms is amid all that rom there's not a whole heap of com.
The Project’s Hilariously Awkward Interview With Louis Tomlinson Makes International News
Louis Tomlinson proves he's definitely no Harry Styles after Project hosts irritate him for not being Harry Styles.
Reports: Google Testing AR Glasses That Can Translate, Read Maps & Deliver Ads!
We've long been promised "miracle" glasses ever since the advent of Archie comics. But they may finally have arrived.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Beauty & The Geek Heats Up Enough To Win Nine The Night
Not content with living at home till 27, chronic asthma & listening to Radiohead, the geeks now have their own TV shows.
The Zoo Republic, M&C Saatchi And Carat Celebrate BWS’ Birthday
Why does BWS' own birthday kind of feel like an example of "couldn't organise a piss-up in a brewery"?
Dentsu’s iProspect Launches Future Focus Report Exploring Intersections Of Media & Society
iProspect's Future Focus 2022 report has arrived and "rollicking romp" would not be doing it justice it's that good.
Daily Mail Mocked For Hugely Different Covers In 24 Hours Reporting The UK’s Heatwave
Old Blighty is ablaze in record heat that would probably be deemed a pleasant summer's day here in Australia.
303 MullenLowe Nabs Merkle’s Marque Kabbaz As Executive Director CX & Digital
Marque Kabbaz named 303 MullenLowe's executive director CX & digital. Which may well prove a mouthful at dinner parties.
“Focus On The Work & Doors Open”: 10 Of The Best With Volvo’s Julie Hutchinson
B&T's getting career tips from Volvo's Julie Hutchinson. It's some Scandinavian style without the need for an Allen key.
Business Chicks Appoints SCA’s Gemma O’Neill To CEO
Business Chicks has a new chief executive officer, the far from feathery, Gemma O'Neill.
Splendour In The Grass Returns With Secret Sounds Connect
Australia’s much loved festival Splendour in the Grass is finally makes its grand return to North Byron Parklands after a two-year hiatus. Celebrating it’s 20th anniversary, this year’s Splendour is set to be the biggest one yet. This week, fifty thousand music fans from around the country are getting ready to see performances by the […]
Visa Celebrates Countdown To FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 In Australia & NZ
Women's World Cup is a year away. However, we've still got to get past the Socceroo's early exit in Qatar in December.
MiQ Promotes Fiona Roberts To MD
The MiQ workie sent for six bottles of sparkling & some cabanossi sticks as Fiona Roberts promoted to MD.
Robert Gilby Farewells Nielsen To Become CEO Of APAC At Dentsu International
Robert Gilby heads to Singapore as Dentsu International's CEO of APAC. Already eyeing tailored safari suit for role.
“Most Engaged Audience In TV!” Peter Helliar Defends The Project
Peter Helliar has come out in defence of The Project. One could safely assume Peter also has his pay review this week.
Tourism NT Launch New Summer Holiday Campaign Via Indie Agency KWP!
Look, it's new work for Tourism NT that thankfully doesn't include Daryl Somers or the 'CU in the NT' tagline.
“In A Strong Financial Position!” Omnicom’s Q2 Report Reveals Double Digit Growth
B&T can confirm the lead image here is now of Omnicom CEO John Wren and not Bob Jane as first reported.
Samsung’s “Tone Deaf & Naive” Ad Featuring A Woman Running At 2am Cleared By Regulators
Ever sit through a meeting & think "this is a really shit idea"? Here's further evidence of why it's good to speak out.
“That Idiot Works For Us!” Ben Fordham Calls Out Nine Colleague Over Rugby Spat
Fordham neglects the fact that drunk fans abusing rival coaches is about the most interesting part of rugby these days.
Botched Model Linda Evangelista Makes Triumphant Return In Fendi Campaign
Linda "I don't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day" Evangelista returns presumably after being paid her $10,000.
Adidas Unveils Rick & Morty Tie-Up For New Football Boot Range
Adidas enlists Ricky and Morty for new soccer boot campaign, in turn giving David more time to spend with Victoria.
Tuesday TV Wrap: Nine & Seven In Dead Heat, While 10’s Hunted Boils Over To Win Entertainment
Not tune in for any free to air telly last night? Well, you would've been the difference in it ending in a dead heat.
Commercial Radio Australia Appoints SCA’s John Musgrove As Head Of Research
John Musgrove named CRA's head of research and tenderer of reception area's pot plants wall.
Indie Agency Mint Partners Announces New Leadership Team
The Mint Partners unveils leadership changes at the top. Nothing much doing in the middle or the bottom rungs, however.
Mineral Water Brand Delivers The Dumbest, Funniest, NSFW Ad Of 2022
This nonsense won't win a Lion or be savaged by Cindy Gallop & that's despite being a real contender for ad of the year.
MOOD Snags Former IRI Lead Georgie Theologedis As New GM
UnLtd has appointed Georgie Theologedis as General Manager for MOOD, the media, marketing and advertising industry’s social enterprise, that funds programs to support youth mental health. Theologedis joins from IRI Asia Pacific where she was the Lead Consultant for Insights, driving global insights and trends for sales performance using consumer data. Prior to this, she […]
Broadsign Releases New Media Buy Solution ‘Broadsign Reach Header Bidder’
Out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform Broadsign has today released Broadsign Reach Header Bidder, a solution for Broadsign Reach users that enables media owners to consolidate and manage programmatic bids from multiple thirdparty supply-side-platforms (SSPs). Rather than the current practice of reserving a one-to-one slot for each SSP partner, the solution enables a one-to-many approach that allows […]
VMO Nabs The Guardian’s Sabarish Chirakkal For Programmatic Director Role
VMO recruits externally for programmatic role after incumbent staff agreed it was all too difficult.
Looking For Adland’s Finest? Get Your Tickets To Best Of The Best!
Best Of The Best Awards not only promises adland's best, but also the best crème brulée of Sydney's conference scene.
GroupM Introduces Global Framework For Media Decarbonisation
GroupM introduces global framework for media decarbonisation in yet another blow to staff rooftop barbecues.
Netflix Acquires Animal Logic, The Aussie Animation Studio Behind Happy Feet, Moulin Rouge & The Great Gatsby
Netflix acquires Aussie animation studio, in what's a tick of approval for any kid who doodled their way through school.
Indi Digi Agency Sparro Names Dan Baker As Product Director
Independent digital agency, Sparro, has bolstered its data capability, with Dan Baker (lead image) joining the team as product director. Baker will work with the data lead and team of four data scientists to expand Sparro’s data offering. This covers data and CRO projects across lifetime user value, user segmentation and analysis, media attribution studies […]
Melbourne Storm Remain The NRL’s Most Supported Club, With The Game’s Overall Fan Base Up 0.5% YOY
The Melbourne Storm again named the NRL's most popular team. As revenge, Sydney confirms its bitter hatred of the AFL.