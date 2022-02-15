A Boring Ad Featuring A QR Code For A Crypto Firm Becomes Super Bowl Smash!

A Boring Ad Featuring A QR Code For A Crypto Firm Becomes Super Bowl Smash!
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The battle for the most talked-about Super Bowl ad may have been won by cryptocurrency firm Coinbase whose banal spot was such a success it crashed the company’s website.

The minute-long spot – rumoured to have cost the company $US7 million ($A9.6 million), and that was just the air time – had TV viewers reaching for their phones to scan a mystery QR code that suddenly appeared on their screens.

When scanned, the image led viewers to a link where they could sign up for the cryptocurrency exchange and redeem $US15 ($A21) worth of free bitcoin. Check out the spot below:

The result? Well, the ad ended up crashing Coinbase’s site with so many people having scanned the QR code.

Coinbase was founded by Airbnb engineer Brian Armstrong in 2012 and is now the largest US-based cryptocurrency trading website.

Coinbase’s chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee said the website experienced “more traffic than we’ve ever encountered” immediately after the stunt went live.

US whistleblower Edward Snowden was first to poke fun at the stunt, saying Coinbase paid to essentially launch a DDOS (denial-of-service attack) attack on itself.

While other’s praised the simplicity of the ad, particularly as it was up against so many big budget numbers featuring a cavalcade of A-list Hollywood stars this year (read B&T’s “best and worst” of HERE.)

The spot’s bouncing icon – reminiscent of DVD screen savers of the early 2000s – was enough to win praise from tech nostalgia boffins.

While others suspected the “crash” was done on purpose to significantly add to the campaign’s earned media. Check out some social media reaction below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Coinbase cryptocurrency Super Bowl 2022

Latest News

Study: 97% Of Aussies Bosses Say Demand For Tech Staff Is “Sizzling Hot!”, As Salaries Skyrocket!
  • Technology

Study: 97% Of Aussies Bosses Say Demand For Tech Staff Is “Sizzling Hot!”, As Salaries Skyrocket!

A new study by investment bank North Ridge Partners has probably confirmed what we all know already – Australia is suffering a tech worker shortage and the market for talent is “sizzling hot”. According to the bank’s research, 97 per cent of APAC business leaders agreed competition for tech workers was fierce, led primarily by […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Havas Becomes First Aussie Media Agency To Utilise DoubleVerify’s DV Authentic Ad Measurement
  • Technology

Havas Becomes First Aussie Media Agency To Utilise DoubleVerify’s DV Authentic Ad Measurement

DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, has announced that Havas Media Group has become the first media agency in Australia to activate DV’s Authentic Ad metric as the default measurement currency across client campaigns. This initiative is designed to maximise the cross-channel digital investments of the brands Havas serves […]

Deloitte Digital Acquires Three Consultancies
  • Technology

Deloitte Digital Acquires Three Consultancies

Deloitte Digital is set to become Australia’s largest provider of marketing technology and digital experience offerings, with the teams from specialist consultancies Blended Digital, New Republique and Venntifact to join Deloitte Australia. According to Deloitte’s latest global Consumer Products Industry Outlook, more than 60 per cent of executives from around the world believe that personalising […]

Government Extends Inquiry Into Social Media & Online Safety
  • Technology

Government Extends Inquiry Into Social Media & Online Safety

The House of Representatives today resolved to extend the reporting date for the Select Committee on Social Media and Online Safety. Accordingly, the Committee has reopened submissions and is calling for interested parties to provide evidence by Tuesday, 8 March 2022. The Committee is particularly interested in hearing from young people (aged 13-18) or their representatives on […]

Study: 54% Of Aussies Have Switched Brands Because The CX Didn’t Match The Brand Promise
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Study: 54% Of Aussies Have Switched Brands Because The CX Didn’t Match The Brand Promise

Making sure the customer experience matches the consumer’s expectation of the brand will be key to retaining customers in 2022, according to new research released by Qualtrics. More than half of the 1000 respondents to the Qualtrics study (54 per cent) in Australia and New Zealand said they have switched brands because the customer experience […]

CHEP Tech Nabs Isobar’s Cliff Chiang As Director Of Engineering
  • Technology

CHEP Tech Nabs Isobar’s Cliff Chiang As Director Of Engineering

CHEP Tech has welcomed Cliff Chiang as its director of engineering, joining from his previous role as national head of technology at Isobar. During his time at Isobar, Chiang led a range of sophisticated tech projects such as Swinburne University’s digital transformation program which includes the award-winning virtual Open Day platform, Swintopia and the launch […]

VMG Promotes Sal Daoud To Lead Australian Expansion
  • Media

VMG Promotes Sal Daoud To Lead Australian Expansion

Independent Australian-owned communications company VMG has announced the promotion of Sal Daoud (main photo) to the newly created role of Head of Growth Partnerships for the Group to spearhead the group’s expansion plans. Daoud was previously National Head of Sales for two of VMG’s brands, digital marketing agency Sillyfish and bespoke out-of-home specialist Captive Vision […]

“Why Do We Still Have To Ask Jen?” Fck The Cupcakes Launches Searing Major Campaign
  • Campaigns
  • Media

“Why Do We Still Have To Ask Jen?” Fck The Cupcakes Launches Searing Major Campaign

Fck The Cupcakes (FTC), an industry movement established last year to help address gender inequality, today announced that it will launch its first major communications initiative this month, ‘Be the Change’, aimed at men to help women drive industry and wider community change, and is asking brands to join the campaign.