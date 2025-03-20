81% Of Young Men Want To Call Out Disrespect: TikTok & Our Watch Show Them How

Sexist jokes, talking over women, pressuring women for dates, and reinforcing outdated stereotypes – disrespect towards women is a significant problem in Australia, with new data revealing over 70 per cent of young men feel there are barriers to them taking action, including fear of retaliation, not knowing what to do, and feeling uncomfortable. To help change this, TikTok and Our Watch’s The Line have teamed up to launch Respect. It’s the GOAT. – a creator-led campaign that highlights the importance of respect and shows how young men can take action to stop disrespect towards women.

Four in five young men (81 per cent) believe they need to take more action when they witness disrespect towards women, with a similar number (82 per cent) saying they need more support on how to do it. The most common places that young men reported they had seen or heard disrespect towards women were online (50 per cent), in public (30 per cent), and in the media (30 per cent).

“These findings confirm that many young men want to do the right thing when it comes to respect, but fear of backlash, not knowing what to do or being isolated can hold them back. This campaign is about giving people the confidence to step up, support each other, and make respect the norm. Fostering a culture of respect starts with everyday actions – real mates hold each other accountable and create spaces where everyone feels safe and valued,” said Our Watch CEO Patty Kinnersly.

The survey coincides with the launch of new resources to help better equip young men with the tools to prevent and end disrespect against women as well as normalising and modelling what everyday respect looks like.

Research shows over 6 in 10 (63 per cent) young men believe more community involvement would give them the confidence to take a stand. This includes 4 in 10 (36 per cent) young men who say having more positive role models would make it easier for them to take a stand against disrespect.

With this in mind, TikTok and The Line have teamed up with some of Australia’s GOATs – including Australian Olympic Diver Sam Fricker, Comedian Lachlan Fairbairn, Olympic Surfer Jack Robinson, Fitness creator Louis Phillips, Sports Creator Jarra Davis and Australia’s king of burgers Ali (Chebbo) Chebbani. These influential voices lead with respect, empower positive behaviours, and are great role models for what masculinity looks like in 2025.

“Respect, to me, isn’t just about being kind – it’s about showing up for others, and embracing every moment with gratitude. Growing up, the male role models in my life taught me the value of respect and empathy. This campaign is important to me because it highlights the power of positive influence, and how the right role models can shape the future for generations to come,” said Australian Olympic Diver, Sam Fricker.

“TikTok can shape cultural attitudes and we recognise our role in helping foster a more positive community for all, online and in real life. We want this campaign to recognise negative behaviour when they see it, challenge it, and, ultimately, lead with respect”, said Simon Bates, general manager, content operations TikTok ANZ.

“We’re incredibly proud to be teaming up with The Line, and supporting a movement that empowers young Australians to stand up for what’s right. While there is no finish line, TikTok will continue to work with the community to ensure we create a positive and safe environment.”

There are many ways to challenge disrespect, but the real challenge is finding an approach that feels authentic and comfortable to take. Some ways to stand against disrespect are:

Show it’s not okay Use body language/emojis (Roll your eyes 🙄, shake your head) Don’t laugh Leave the convo, chat, or live stream

Speak up against disrespect Drop a comment: “Nah, that’s not it” or a thumbs down 👎 Ask “What do you mean by that?” Say “I don’t get why that was funny”

Support women and girls Check in and ask if they’re ok Acknowledge what happened Back up mates taking action



Visit #RespectGOAT Hashtag on TikTok for a playbook of practical advice and easy-to-use resources to take action on disrespect, and help build a culture of respect online and IRL from The Line and other respected organisations.