Zooper Dooper & Daniel’s Donuts Collab For The Ultimate Summer Flavour Explosion

When the temperature soars, there’s nothing like an ice-cold Zooper Dooper to cool you down. Now, Daniel’s Donuts is taking that summer fun and giving it a delicious twist with four bright, glazed donuts and four vibrant blended ice drinks inspired by Zooper Dooper’s most beloved flavours.

The taste-match is impressively close and one you won’t want to miss. With every Zooper Dooper Donut purchased at Daniel’s this summer, you’ll get a zooper dooper taster too!

The donut range, available at Daniel’s Donuts locations features four flavours—Cola (voted number 1 by Australians last Zooper Dooper Day), Bubblegum, Raspberry, and Lime— alongside four refreshing iced beverages —Cola, Pineapple, Blackcurrant, and Raspberry – to satisfy your cravings.

The limited-edition Daniel’s Donuts range brings Zooper Dooper’s cosmic flavours to life with each bite delivering the unmistakable taste Aussies know and love.

The Cola Zooper Dooper Donut: Like cracking open your favourite soft drink on a scorching day, this donut is fizzy, sweet, and packs just the right amount of zing.

The Lime Zooper Dooper Donut: Bursting with tangy citrus goodness, this flavour perfectly balances a zesty kick with a smooth, sugary glaze.

The Bubblegum Zooper Dooper Donut: A playful explosion of candy-like sweetness.

The Raspberry Zooper Dooper Donut: Delivering a bold, juicy berry punch that’s fruity, refreshing, and irresistible.

“Zooper Dooper is iconically Australian summer, and we’re thrilled to bring those flavours to life in a fun and innovative way at Daniel’s Donuts. We love putting smiles on customers face and dreaming up crazy donut ideas and this collab does just that!” said Daniel’s Donuts CEO, Adam Stapleton.

“We’re really excited for this collaboration as they taste just like a Zooper Dooper! This launch extends Zooper Dooper’s iconic flavours beyond the home freezer and we encourage all Zooper Dooper lovers to do their own taste test with a Zooper Dooper & Donut in hand” said Zooper Dooper brand manager, Michelle Coleiro.

The range officially launches on January 7 and will be available in stores until March. Victorians should keep their eyes peeled for special activations and offers throughout the warmer months.

Zooper Dooper has been a refreshing way for Aussies to cool off when temperatures rise since the 1970s, while Daniel’s Donuts, founded in 2016, has quickly become the number one destination for anyone looking for delicious donuts, pies, coffees, milkshakes and other treats.

Daniel’s Donuts now sell over 50 different flavoured donuts, including vegan and gluten-free options.