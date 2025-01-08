Zitcha & Marketplacer Partner To Integrate Retail Media & eCommerce

Unified retail media platform Zitcha and Marketplacer have partnered to create an ecosystem that integrates retail media and marketplace models, offering opportunities for retailers, advertisers and customers.

Marketplacer, which was founded in 2017 is a marketplace platform and dropshipping solution allowing enterprise companies to scale and grow in the evolving eCommerce environment, with clients including Myer, Woolworths Group and Tesco.

By integrating their platforms, Zitcha and Marketplacer will enable retailers to unlock the full potential of their digital eCommerce strategies, including leveraging marketplace data to enhance the targeting precision and personalisation of retail media campaigns, maximising return on investment for advertisers and boosting sales for both owned inventory and third-party sellers.

Marketplace data, including customer purchasing behaviour, search trends and competitive pricing insights, feeds into Zitcha’s retail media platform, giving advertisers the ability to deliver highly relevant campaigns that better connect with shoppers. Marketplace sellers also benefit with opportunities to invest in sponsored placements and targeted campaigns via retailers websites and apps that increase visibility in a crowded digital landscape.

Nick Hinsley, chief revenue officer at Zitcha, said: “Marketplace models and retail media platforms were once seen as separate pillars of commerce, but their integration unlocks a flywheel effect. More sellers and broader product offerings drive traffic, which in turn fuels ad revenue and product visibility. It’s a self-reinforcing cycle of growth that benefits everyone in the ecosystem.

“At the core of this partnership is a commitment to improving the customer experience. By integrating retail media and marketplaces, we’re not only driving incremental revenue for retailers and advertisers, but also delivering value to shoppers through convenience, relevance, and choice.”

For retailers, the partnership enables third-party sellers to advertise alongside their listings, using retail media revenue to offset customer acquisition costs and drive higher total transaction value by combining targeted advertising with an expanded product selection. This creates a marketplace with expanded product assortment through third-party sellers; retail media monetises seller competition through ads such as sponsored listings, while data insights improve ad relevance and conversion rates.

Jason Wyatt, CEO at Marketplacer, added: “This partnership with Zitcha sets the stage for a new era of digital commerce, empowering businesses to thrive in an omnichannel world where seamless integration is the key to success. It represents a significant step forward in how retailers can connect their marketplace operations with sophisticated retail media strategies to achieve holistic growth.”