Zephyr PR Acquires PDPR Marketing & Creative

Media communications agency Zephyr PR has acquired PDPR Marketing and Creative.

“We are absolutely delighted with the acquisition,” said PDPR co-directors, Annika Launay and Briana Cicchelli.

“This new chapter will not only allow us to collectively grow and expand into new industries, but it will also see the team deliver an even higher level of service and skill to our existing client family.”

The move is also significant for Zephyr PR, with the acquisition yet another successful milestone in the Group’s expansion strategy, which has also included a recent physical expansion into new premises in Melbourne.

“With the acquisition of an established firm like PDPR and the addition of our Melbourne office, we are now well equipped to accommodate our growing client footprint in the southern states and right across Australia and internationally,” said Zephyr PR’s CEO Rebbecca Davis.

Additionally, the move helps cement Zephyr’s evolution as a full-scale communications powerhouse, particularly with the support of its sibling agency, Revolution Creative Group, which specialises in branding, digital marketing, photography, videography, website development and design.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for Zephyr PR, strengthening our expertise and expanding our capabilities. This growth reflects our commitment to delivering high-impact, results-driven communications while evolving as a leading force in the industry,” she said.

Originally launched in QLD, PDPR quickly established itself as a leading PR and marketing agency before expanding into NSW in 2017. The agency soon made its mark, delivering multi-faceted campaigns across the property, retail, government and tourism sectors.

PDPR’s client family has included national brands such as Lendlease, JLL, Mirvac, Gelatissimo, NAWIC and KFC as well as international tourism, FMCG and hospitality businesses. A full-service agency, it specialises in public relations campaigns and more recently, marketing-led strategic transformation for brands with a turnover of more than $5 million.

Founded in 2021 as the PR arm of sibling agency Revolution Creative Group, Zephyr PR has built a reputation for amplifying brand stories through sharp, strategic media engagement. Representing a diverse portfolio working with brands such as Flannerys, Artesian Hospitality, Powercap and Telair, the agency specialises in aligning brand narratives with powerful media strategies to drive meaningful impact.

The unification of the two dynamic PR firms will solidify Zephyr PR’s position as a powerhouse agency that delivers strategic and results-driven communications.

“Zephyr PR and PDPR have always believed in communication that makes an impact, starts conversations, and sparks change. Coming together gives us the chance to reach more people, strengthen our media connections, and step into a new era of brand storytelling. With the combined strengths and experience of our teams, we’re ready to set a new benchmark in strategic PR,” said Davis.

As the transition plays out Cicchelli and Launay will continue to provide strategic direction to Zephyr PR’s client base, helping to drive the agency’s strategic growth and expanding its industry influence.

“For over a decade, PDPR has worked with some of Australia’s most influential brands to shape narratives, build reputation, and drive commercial outcomes. Joining forces with Zephyr PR allows us to take that expertise even further, working alongside a team that shares our vision for building one of the most respected independently owned communications groups in Australia.”