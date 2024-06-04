Zenith Takes The Win As Industry Swings For Good In Brisbane

Over 150 people across the Brisbane advertising industry gathered at The Brisbane Golf Club last week to swing and putt for good at the annual UnLtd: Open golf competition.

The event, sponsored by oOh!media and Pedestrian Group, raises funds for UnLtd’s work supporting charities helping young people at risk.

The competition was played in Ambrose style with Zenith taking home the trophy and Seven and News Corp claiming podium positions. The individual competition winners were Jay Marschke, Sam Broadbent, Kym Barron, Lauren Hunter, Brendon Cairns, Rachel Fyfe, Andrew Knowles, and Chris Madson.

“It was fantastic to see the Brisbane industry come out in force to support UnLtd and our charities and what a fun day it was, even in the wet conditions! We had several people who had never played golf before, willing to give it a go to support our cause and we are so grateful for everyone who supported with sponsorship, hole activations, playing on a team, donating prizes, or buying a raffle ticket,” said Emma Davis, general manager QLD at UnLtd.

Before the day kicked off, the players paused to listen to Aunty Kathryn Fisher, an Aboriginal elder representing Turrbal Dippil, who delivered a moving Welcome to Country, in acknowledgment of the event taking place during National Reconciliation Week.

The players were treated to plenty of surprises along the way with games, sweet treats, snacks, and cocktails at the hole activations and even a special live music performance by country musician, Sara Berki at the ARN KIX Country hole.

The players also got to take part in a cycling challenge by UnLtd’s charity partner TRACTION and hear about the important work they do with young people at risk through their evidence-based bike-building and mentoring programs.

“We love supporting UnLtd Open and spending the day outdoors connecting with the rest of the industry for a cause that is so important to us. Kudos to everyone who came along and supported the day and helped raise crucial funds and awareness for the work UnLtd do for young people at risk,” said Ben Peel, sales director QLD at oOh!media.