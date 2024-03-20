Zenith Drives Away With Autosports Group Media Account

Leading luxury car dealership, Autosports Group, has appointed Zenith Australia to manage its media strategy, planning and buying account, following a competitive pitch.

Established in 2006, Autosports Group has grown to become one of Australia’s largest prestige car dealership networks, with over 55 retail businesses across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Auckland. Its portfolio includes automotive brands Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Ducati, Jaguar, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Rolls-Royce, Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Focusing on high-net-worth car buyers, the new partnership will see Zenith leverage key data and technology infrastructure to drive quality leads for the dealerships and maximise sales.

“We are very excited to be working with the team at Zenith to drive our business forward. After an extensive review of a number of media partners, we felt that Jonny and the team at Zenith are the ones that will be able to really move the dial in terms of performance and will meet the needs of our growing business,” said Autosports group chief marketing officer, Melinda Spencer.

“We are continuing our momentum from 2023, with our focus on investment, imagination and insight (ROI3) proving a real differentiator in the market. We are humbled and excited to be partnering with Autosports Group to reinvigorate ROI and supercharge their growth in 2024 and beyond,” said Zenith Sydney managing director, Jonny Cordony.

Effective April 2024, the Autosports Group account will be managed out of the Zenith Sydney office.