Zenith Brisbane Announces A String Of New Promotions

Zenith’s Brisbane office has promoted Megan Elliott to the newly created role of head of product and operations, while Maya Richardson expands her remit as the agency’s national commercial director to include head of investment in Brisbane.

Working closely with Zenith Brisbane managing director Warwick Taylor, Elliott will help drive new business opportunities and strengthen connectivity across Publicis Groupe.

L-R: Megan Elliott, Kym Barron and Maya Richardson

Elliott moves from her position as group business director, which will be filled by Kym Barron. Joining the agency in December, Barron will lead the Brisbane client service team and specialists to continue delivering growth for clients including Lite n’ Easy, Chemists’ Own and Brisbane City Council.

Warwick Taylor, said: “Over the past four years Megan has been a key member of the Brisbane leadership team, helping to drive the business’ success and growth. I look forward to partnering with her as we continue to expand our product integration across our client portfolio. I am also thrilled that Kym will be joining our team. Her reputation in market with media partners and clients is a testament to her dedication to her team and work.”

Meanwhile, Richardson will now lead Zenith’s investment product in the Brisbane market, charged with driving strategic solutions that deliver marketing-led growth for clients; while continuing to develop the agency’s investment strategy. She will also continue in her capacity as national commercial director.

On Richardson’s broadened remit, Zenith Australia’s chief investment officer, Elizabeth Baker, said: “I’d like to congratulate Maya on her latest appointment after almost six years with the business. Over the period she has contributed enormously to the success of our agency and clients. She takes on this additional responsibility at an exciting time for our Brisbane office which has grown substantially over the past 12 months.”