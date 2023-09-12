Zavy: Crack The Code On Social Content

Zavy explains what your brand has to do on social media in order to keep up with the big guns.

What your brand posts online is only half of the equation. Our data shows us that it’s equally important to know what your audience wants to talk about with you.

Knowing what your audience is responding to, what posts in your industry generate the most conversation and interactions, is the key to understanding how your brand could show up in their day-to-day, whether your goals are to create content, promote a product, or to foster a community.

Zavy’s latest whitepaper – Cracking the Content Code – gives you these insights and then some. In today’s competitive social media environment, it’s important to know what the top topics are across major industries like FMCG, Retail, and Services.

Zavy surveyed nearly 7,500 social media posts across Facebook and Instagram over a 12-month period that kicked off in June 2022, with a pool of brands ranging from local Trans-Tasman superstars to some international contenders.

The team’s data scientists were able to narrow down the top-performing topics being posted about in the FMCG, Retail, and Services industries. Then, with Zavy Sentiment, they were able to figure out which topics and post types were most positively received by people online. For example, posts humanising an organisation performed the best in the Retail industry – that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

Trends like this that work hand-in-hand with Zavy’s performance data to help you shape your brand’s social media strategy. Cracking the Content Code provides case studies of well-known brands who are shaping the social media game with their posts, and flags the kinds of social media topics that make them so beloved to their communities.

Joining the content conversation requires a comprehensive content strategy, and a solid one will make a long-lasting financial impact on your brand.

You don’t have to come up with this strategy in isolation; Zavy’s Score is a reliable indicator of how your posts are performing on social media, and tracking its rise and fall will help you keep on top of what is getting your brand the most engagement. The math is simple – more shares, likes, and comments add up and have a long-term, real-world impact on your bottom line.

Zavy’s insights are at your fingertips, whether you’re looking for trusted data on what social media is the most engaging for consumers or you’re looking to sense-check the type of content that your brand wants to stand out in your industry of choice. When paired with something like Zavy’s Social Benchmarks Calculator, you can build a clear picture of what your brand has to do on social media in order to keep up with the big guns (and overtake them!)

Zavy believes in helping social media professionals do their best work with the least amount of friction. You know your audience best – Zavy’s tools are here to help you serve them more of what they already love about your brand.

Content is the biggest lever that a social media communicator can pull, so it pays to make sure you’re doing it well. Download Cracking the Content Code, discover your industry’s leading topics and take your content strategy to the next level.

