Zambrero Celebrates National Burrito Day Via Today the Brave

The 6th of April is National Burrito Day. And unlike the hoards of inconsequential, made-up days in the calendar, the 6th of April is a truly prestigious day.

As Australia’s largest Mexican QSR, Zambrero has paid tribute to the hand-held marvel with the credibility and respect the burrito deserves, encouraging the rightful celebration of the Mexican wrap in a new campaign via Today the Brave.

What makes the burrito even more incredible is its ability to captivate people around the globe, despite its humble exterior. It was this very insight that gave rise to “Impressive. On the inside.”, a campaign that lays the burrito bare, presenting it in all its unadorned glory. Because the burrito has nothing to hide. It’s simply a gift. A gift wrapped in edible paper, waiting to delight.

“What better way to celebrate the burrito, than to eat one. Better still, eat one at Zambrero. This disruptive campaign celebrates our hero product using a striking and simple approach. It stands out from the crowd, just like our burrito does,” said Samantha Parker, general manager – marketing, Zambrero.

So keep an eye out for the OOH, press and digital executions as Zambrero honours the burrito this National Burrito Day.

