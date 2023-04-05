Zambrero Appoints Today The Brave As Their Full Service Creative Partner

    Creative agency Today the Brave has partnered with Zambrero, the international QSR franchise, as they expand their global network of 245 quick-service restaurants, making it the eighth largest Mexican restaurant group in the world.

    “There’s never been a more exciting time for the QSR industry, rapid growth means businesses are continuing to evolve and redefine customer experiences. Our strong business performance has allowed us to work with ambitious creative partners such as Today the Brave that will help us accelerate our brand’s global growth, as well as support our extensive 200+ Australian restaurant network” says Samantha Parker, General Manager – Marketing, Zambrero.

    ‘Zambrero has an incredible appetite for growth, not only in Australia, but globally. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with them on this journey. At Today the Brave, we believe that bravery is the key to accelerating growth in a meaningful way, and Zambrero’s ambition to do brave work makes this a partnership we’re extremely excited about,’ says Today the Brave, founding partner, Jaimes Leggett.

    Late last year, Zambrero achieved one of the most impactful food relief milestones of any fast food restaurant in Australia, packing over 430,000 meals in one day, to help end world hunger. The milestone was reached as part of their Plate 4 Plate social initiative; at the time distributing over 60 million meals to help end world hunger since the inception of their Plate 4 Plate initiative. Zambrero has now surpassed 66 million meals donated.

    The latest appointment follows that of disruptive proptech startup Coposit, announced earlier this year. Since Today the Brave’s launch in mid-2022, the agency has worked with clients including the University of Sydney, AMP North, News Corp, Hoyts and Mercury Capital. Founded by Jaimes Leggett, alongside Business Partner Celia Wallace and Creative Partners Jade Manning and Vince Osmond, the agency is led by their guiding principle of Bravery, which reflects how they behave, measure and show up in the world.

