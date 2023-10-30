Yvonne Wallis Wins ADIA Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award
The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) has announced that the Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award for 2023 has been awarded to Yvonne Wallis, former owner and founder of Wallis Consulting Group and Rob McLachlan, former chairman of Kantar Australia/NZ.
The judging panel, which comprised the award’s inaugural winner Darren Pennay and 2021 winners Brian Fine and Martin O’Shannessy, along with ADIA Vice President Josephine Foti, unanimously agreed that both Wallis and McLachlan had demonstrated the outstanding qualities that underpin the industry leadership award.
The Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award was introduced in 2019 in honour of Van Souwe who dedicated many years to the industry, particularly across governance, privacy and quality. The Award pays tribute to those leaders who have made a significant and long-term contribution to the growth, promotion and advancement of the Australian research, data and insights industry.
“The judging panel were delighted to be able to recognise the contributions of Yvonne and Rob; two impressive and talented leaders who have given so much to our industry over many years. They boosted the ADIA by recruiting talent to our Board and Executive and implementing their vision for a professional, effective industry voice for market and social research,” said judge, Martin O’Shannessy.
“They mentored me and nurtured me onto and through the Board – I would not have joined at all if not for the impressive, unselfish, civic minded influence of Rob, Yvonne and people like them”.
“What an honour and privilege to receive this leadership award. It’s particularly special to be co-awarded with Rob McLachlan. He has been a mighty contributor to the industry with enormous dedication. “After an early career in academia, it was exhilarating to put into practice the research skills I had learned and been teaching. The opportunity to work with large clients on exciting projects that contributed significantly to management decisions was very rewarding. Working with our industry association, amazing staff and industry colleagues has also been enriching and a great privilege,” said Wallis.
“I admit also to enjoying the task from time to time of designing social events where industry colleagues could share their thoughts in a most convivial fashion. A heartfelt thanks to everyone”.
“I am truly honoured to win the 2023 JVS Award jointly with the talented Yvonne Wallis. I have enjoyed over 36 wonderful years working in the market research Industry. I had a front row seat as market research evolved from clip boards and diaries to the digital age. The many people who have contributed to the market research Industry over the years are a special group. Thank you to judging panel and to ADIA,” McLachlan said.
“Congratulations to this year’s deserving joint winners. The $3 billion research, data and insights industry in Australia today has been built on the activities and efforts of individuals like Jayne, Yvonne and Rob, who have dedicated significant time, energy and expertise on behalf of the research community,” said ADIA CEO, Sarah Campbell.
“For the past 30 years, ADIA has successfully promoted and protected the research industry in Australia, including obtaining Australia’s first and only industry privacy code and obtaining research industry exemption from the ‘Do Not Call’ Register. These protections and successes could only have been achieved with the voluntary efforts of people who care not only about their own businesses but about the entire industry”.
“As we continue to embrace new technology, digitization and automation, we must recognise the contributions that our industry leaders make in guiding our transformation and ensuring our continued impact”.
Please login with linkedin to commentAdia
Latest News
“You Are Not Alone”: Norwich City FC Campaign Goes Global
We simply don't talk about suicide prevention enough. So top work for all those involved here for talking about it.
Bolder Than Ever: Sydney Festival Returns For 2024
The mainstay of Sydney’s high summer season, Sydney Festival, sails back this January with a first-class line-up of World Premieres, extraordinary immersive experiences, cutting-edge public art, Australian exclusives, free events, trailblazing First Nations programming and an epic live music offering. Once again, Sydneysiders and visitors are invited to rediscover their city differently – from parks […]
Public Affairs Agency Civic Acquires CPR From Enero Group
Public affairs group The Civic Partnership (Civic) today announced its acquisition of CPR Communications & Public Relations (CPR) from the listed Enero Group Limited. This investment in 29-year-old public affairs agency CPR will see highly experienced and former long-term employees Brendan Rowswell and Rora Furman return to lead the firm. Clients will benefit from the […]
Dalton Henshaw’s Desire For Adland To Do Better
Here, B&T's chatting with Bullfrog boss Dalton Henshaw about all things from the adland pond.
Monday TV Ratings: SAS Proves A Drag For Seven, As Nine Nabs The Win In A Close One
Craig McLachlan's horror 12 months continues after getting the boot from SAS. Now pinning hopes on a Neighbours reunion.
QMS Launches Four New Premium Assets In SA
digital outdoor company QMS has expanded its digital large format network with four new premium assets in South Australia, affirming its premium presence and ability to deliver critical mass reach in the South Australian market. The new premium billboards are strategically positioned on key Adelaide arterials that will help deliver advertisers more than 23 million […]
Time To Be Very Frightened Indeed! It’s The 10 Scariest Halloween Ads Ever (Although Some Are Great Fun!)
Nothing's more divisive than Halloween in Australia, is it? Apart from the YES vote & the merits of mid-strength beer.
ARN’s iHeart Announces 7NEWS Partnership
ARN’s iHeart has announced a multi-year partnership with the Seven Network that sees the leading podcast publisher become the exclusive sales representative for 7NEWS’ diverse slate of top-rating news podcasts. Commencing this week, this strategic collaboration with 7NEWS significantly bolsters iHeart’s lineup of local news and public affairs content encompassing breaking news, interviews, entertainment and […]
The Australian Pulse Research: 72% Of Aussies Agree Australia Is Still The Lucky Country
Australia still holds its standing as “the lucky country” among Australians, with 72 per cent agreeing that it is, 15 per cent unsure, and 13 per cent saying it isn’t. But while most think they are lucky, people are divided on what that actually means. The new The Australia Pulse study from strategic insights business […]
Study: One-Third Of New TV Buyers Don’t Bother Connecting It To An Antenna
Samsung Ads has revealed its latest ‘Behind the Screens’ report looking into the changing nature of TV viewing. One of the most intriguing revelations in the report for agencies was that some 36 per cent of people who purchased Samsung Smart TVs in the last year chose not to connect it to an antenna — […]
54% Believe Things Are Getting Worse In Australia According To Pollinate Research
Pollinate has today revealed the latest findings from its bi-annual The Australia Pulse study, which shows that while almost half of respondents claim they are happy living in Australia, 54 per cent believe things are getting worse. Since 2007, The Australia Pulse has surveyed over 25,000 Australians to keep a running tab on their relationship […]
KFC Offering An $80K Wedding To Promote New BBQ Onion Ring Burger
Surely the only downside to a KFC wedding would be stinking of the herbs and spices on the honeymoon night.
Meta Launches Verified For Business In Australia & Ad-Free Subscription In Europe
Meta has announced that it is launching a test of its Verified for Business notices in Australia. In exchange for a $45.99 per month fee, businesses will get a verified badge confirming that the business is validated and authentic, as well as “proactive impersonation monitoring” to stop scammers trying to spoof users. Plus, businesses will […]
Innocean Launches Brand Experience Advisory Lowercase
Innocean launches new agency lowercase. Which, to journalists' & grammar pedants' horror, comes with a lowercase.
Alliance Outdoor Extends Sydney Footprint
National large format billboard media provider, Alliance Outdoor Media Group, has announced it is significantly investing efforts into the Sydney market to enable it to provide a more complete eastern seaboard offering to the market. As part of the investment, the business – which comprises three of Australia’s leading independent billboard media providers – has […]
How To Open An Office In The NT (Without Getting Eaten By A Croc)
Last spring, business development manager Drew Tweddle (lead image) traded Sydney’s skyline for the steamier temps of Darwin to launch the NT arm of independent advertising agency Common Ventures. One year on, he reflects on moving from one of Australia’s largest markets to its smallest, and shares insights for those thinking of opening a regional […]
Helmet Hair No Longer An Excuse For Poor Safety Says Lime
In a pitch to promote road safety and encourage riders to wear a helmet when on the road, Lime launched Australia’s first helmet hair studio on Monday, 23rd October. The one-day pop-up saw Lime partner with hair agency Edwards and Co. to provide riders with a free hair styling education, giving them tips on how […]
Sam Kerr Leads Red Cross To Victory After Successful Ad Campaign
Australians’ wardrobes got a little lighter last weekend with more than 100,000kgs of preloved clothing making its way to new homes following the success of Uber and Red Cross’ latest Clothing Drive. The initiative, which took place on Saturday, 21 October, was designed to encourage Australians to donate their unused clothing from their doorstep with […]
Destination Queenstown Partners With The Beards Celebrating Local Values In Latest Campaign
Destination Queenstown is connecting New Zealanders with Queenstown by celebrating members of the community who call Queenstown home. The latest series of “Our People, Our Home” created in partnership with The Beards, dives into the world of Queenstown locals who share their experience of Queenstown, what it means to them and the people they encounter. […]
Vale Matthew Perry! Here’s His (And Chandler Bing’s) Best-Ever Ads
In news that shocked the world, Matthew Perry was found dead yesterday. Here's a homage to his prodigious ad work.
Sunday TV Ratings: Matilda Fever Continues As Team Thrashes The Philippines 8-Zip
The Matildas have just about booked their Olympic tickets. Meaning you can get another wear out of your World Cup shirt.
Bigdatr: Marketers Insight To Consumer Trends & Competitors
Why are your competitors outranking you? According to Bigdatr, the secret often lies in keywords. Effective messaging taps into consumer intent and market trends. Mastering keywords allows you to craft advertising creatives that resonate with your target market, maximise ROI, and outperform your competitors. Australia’s economic shifts, from post-COVID stimulus to current high inflation and […]
B&T Awards The Work: Get A Look At The Best Uses Of Sponsorship
It's this year's nominees in the B&T awards sponsorship category. Hey, don't hate us, hate the judges.
SBS Achieves Net Zero On Direct Emissions
SBS will use its 2024 Upfront event to showcase the steps it has taken to carve a clear leadership position within the Australian media on sustainability and an ambitious pathway towards Net Zero on all its emissions. The broadcaster today confirmed it had achieved Net Zero on its direct emissions (covering Scope 1 and 2) […]
Mark Ritson Joins Lakeba Group Board
Feel Professor Mark Ritson's using a robot army of himself he's so omnipresent? Possibly confirm suspicions here.
The Incubator Wins Property Mate Account
Property Mate has appointed The Incubator as its creative services agency following a competitive pitch. The decision to collaborate with The Incubator comes as PropertyMate prepares to significantly ramp up its national identity within the property app market.
A New Wave As tide.pr Turns Five
Approaching five years in business, PR agency tide.pr conducted a strategic review of the business and concluded that their branding and positioning no longer represented the true breadth and capabilities within the business – far more than a PR agency, Tide Communications was born.
Keep Left & Guide Dogs NSW Partner To Make The World More Accessible
When not snitching on you for taking ecstasy to a festival, the Labrador also proves handy for the vision impaired.
“She’s Lost Her Mind!” Kim Kardashian Unveils Loony Ad For Her ‘Nipple Bra’, But Have We All Been Had?
Ever felt an absence of perky nipples has held you back in life? Abandon the M&Ms post-haste for Kim's new 'Nipple Bra'.
UM Melbourne Snags General Mills’ $18M Media Account Away From Mindshare
Are you known as the 'taco master' among friends & family? Little do they know of your General Mills/Old El Paso secret.
Assemble Agency & TAC Are “Ready” To Save Lives
Latest road safety campaign targets Spring Carnival racegoers. Doesn't target fornicating in racetrack rose gardens.
RISER Levels Up Influencer Marketing
New Melbourne-based mass influencer sampling platform RISER has announced results from its first official year in the market, running successful user-generated content campaigns for some of the country’s biggest brands. RISER is the brainchild of sister agency Theory Crew, headed up by Felicity Grey. RISER has been quietly toiling away for the past 12 months, […]
Media Republic Nabs Kelly McIlwraith From Global Traffic Network
Media Republic has announced it has appointed Kelly McIlwraith in the newly created role of chief strategy officer. McIlwraith has more than 25 years of experience in the media industry, having worked both overseas and locally, most recently as the global marketing and strategy director for the Global Traffic Network. McIlwraith said the role will […]
Year13 & Chartered Accountants ANZ Push To Promote Accounting Careers
New campaign launches to entice Zs into accounting careers or anyone wanting to be studiously avoided at parties.
Hatched Wipes Rivals To Snare Who Gives A Crap’s $2M Media
Waiting on a pitch result is sphincter-tightening at the best of times, so imagine the release after this loo roll win.
Temple & Webster Unveils New Agency Roster Of Zenith, Dentsu & Thrive PR
Does your home decor have a minimalistic bean bag/second-had IKEA approach? This Temple & Webster news may resonate.