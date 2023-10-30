Yvonne Wallis Wins ADIA Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) has announced that the Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award for 2023 has been awarded to Yvonne Wallis, former owner and founder of Wallis Consulting Group and Rob McLachlan, former chairman of Kantar Australia/NZ.

The judging panel, which comprised the award’s inaugural winner Darren Pennay and 2021 winners Brian Fine and Martin O’Shannessy, along with ADIA Vice President Josephine Foti, unanimously agreed that both Wallis and McLachlan had demonstrated the outstanding qualities that underpin the industry leadership award.

The Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award was introduced in 2019 in honour of Van Souwe who dedicated many years to the industry, particularly across governance, privacy and quality. The Award pays tribute to those leaders who have made a significant and long-term contribution to the growth, promotion and advancement of the Australian research, data and insights industry.

“The judging panel were delighted to be able to recognise the contributions of Yvonne and Rob; two impressive and talented leaders who have given so much to our industry over many years. They boosted the ADIA by recruiting talent to our Board and Executive and implementing their vision for a professional, effective industry voice for market and social research,” said judge, Martin O’Shannessy.

“They mentored me and nurtured me onto and through the Board – I would not have joined at all if not for the impressive, unselfish, civic minded influence of Rob, Yvonne and people like them”.

“What an honour and privilege to receive this leadership award. It’s particularly special to be co-awarded with Rob McLachlan. He has been a mighty contributor to the industry with enormous dedication. “After an early career in academia, it was exhilarating to put into practice the research skills I had learned and been teaching. The opportunity to work with large clients on exciting projects that contributed significantly to management decisions was very rewarding. Working with our industry association, amazing staff and industry colleagues has also been enriching and a great privilege,” said Wallis.

“I admit also to enjoying the task from time to time of designing social events where industry colleagues could share their thoughts in a most convivial fashion. A heartfelt thanks to everyone”.

“I am truly honoured to win the 2023 JVS Award jointly with the talented Yvonne Wallis. I have enjoyed over 36 wonderful years working in the market research Industry. I had a front row seat as market research evolved from clip boards and diaries to the digital age. The many people who have contributed to the market research Industry over the years are a special group. Thank you to judging panel and to ADIA,” McLachlan said.

“Congratulations to this year’s deserving joint winners. The $3 billion research, data and insights industry in Australia today has been built on the activities and efforts of individuals like Jayne, Yvonne and Rob, who have dedicated significant time, energy and expertise on behalf of the research community,” said ADIA CEO, Sarah Campbell.

“For the past 30 years, ADIA has successfully promoted and protected the research industry in Australia, including obtaining Australia’s first and only industry privacy code and obtaining research industry exemption from the ‘Do Not Call’ Register. These protections and successes could only have been achieved with the voluntary efforts of people who care not only about their own businesses but about the entire industry”.

“As we continue to embrace new technology, digitization and automation, we must recognise the contributions that our industry leaders make in guiding our transformation and ensuring our continued impact”.