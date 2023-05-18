YouTube Introduces Non-Skippable 30-Second Ads

Youtube has introduced a 30-second non-skippable ad format to its YouTube Select roster of top videos and channels on Connected TV.

YouTube said that “running longer-form creative on the big screen aligns with your objectives and allows for richer storytelling.”

YouTube’s Select program is a curated list of the most-watched videos and channels on the platform and the company said it accounts for more than 70 per cent of impressions on the TV screen. It also added that the longer spots fit into viewer expectations when watching content on a big screen compared to two 15-second spots.

It is also bringing new Pause experiences to CTV letting advertisers drive awareness or action by owning that unique interactive moment when people pause a video. YouTube said that this was a “seamless” experience for videos and allows them to learn more about a brand.

The Google-owned video platform also took a chance at its upfront — known as Brandcast — to spruik its AI tools. Sony apparently used Google AI to add relevant voiceovers to its product ads and saw a 25 per cent lift in ad recall.

Confectioner Hershey also used Google’s AI to boost its ROI by 65 per cent, according to Nielsen’s Marketing Mix Modeling.