Young Henrys & The South Sydney Rabbitohs Launch Glory Haze XPA

Kick off your footy boots and dust off your stubby holders! It’s time to raise a glass and celebrate the latest addition to the Young Henrys and South Sydney Rabbitohs team sheet, as the two Sydney institutions launch Glory Haze XPA – a limited edition, easy-going hazy beer coming in at four per cent, available in kegs and cans nationally.

An ode to the fans, Glory Haze celebrates the Rabbitohs supporters, the fanatics and the incredible community that surrounds the club. From the infamous Burrow, to the local pub, to the living room, Rabbitohs fans never miss a game and are amongst some of the most passionate people you’ll ever meet, each with their own personal connection to the club. To celebrate the release, Young Henrys wanted to hear from the supporters and find out:

What does it mean to be a Rabbitohs supporter?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Henrys (@younghenrys)

Dan Hampton, Young Henrys director, said: “This beer is all about the fans!! Fans of the Rabbitohs. Fans of Young Henrys. Or just fans of bloody good tasting beer.

“We love our partnership with the South Sydney Rabbitohs which is now in its 5th year. We share a passion for supporting the community and a desire to give the people what they want.

“You’re going to love our collaboration brew called Glory Haze, which is a super refreshing, hazy XPA, named by a fan and soon to be in fridges and on taps for the rest of us fans to enjoy.”

“A community of like minded mates, fans and supporters is nothing new to Young Henrys who are stoked to be clocking fiveglorious years with South Sydney Rabbitohs. What better way to celebrate than with a limited edition beer, bursting onto the field with a tantalizing blend of citrus and tropical aromas that will have you hitting up off the back fence for another one. A collaboration honouring the illustrious history of the red and green, this hoppy release sits at 4% ABV, with smooth nods of bitterness making it the perfect big-game player for your next match.

“Young Henrys are all about bringing people together, sharing a beer when celebrating moments with friends and family, a sentiment shared with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and their members who enjoy celebrating our victories both on and off the field.”

Blake Solly, South Sydney Rabbitohs CEO added: “Having been a partner of the club since 2018, we love that this shared ethos between the club and Young Henrys has allowed us to create a beer for the fans, but just as importantly, brewed by passionate fans and we can’t wait for everyone to taste it!”

Dedicated to serving the supporters and serving the people,Young Henrys have been churning out countless delicious frothies to the people of Australia, proud to collaborate across arts, music, sport and more. Ready to unleash the hoppin’ new brew, Glory Haze is the perfect playmaker for any occasion that’ll have you crash-tackling your nearest bottle-o for a tinnie.

Available in 4-packs, 16-packs and kegs nationally, grab your footies and take a side-step to your nearest stockist – but beware, this elusive little bunny’s got a hell of a step on it, so tackle one while you can before it races away. A collaboration highlighting the 5 year friendship between Young Henrys and South Sydney Rabbitohs, raise a glass to Glory Haze.