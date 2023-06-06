Young Henrys & The South Sydney Rabbitohs Launch Glory Haze XPA

Young Henrys & The South Sydney Rabbitohs Launch Glory Haze XPA
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Kick off your footy boots and dust off your stubby holders! It’s time to raise a glass and celebrate the latest addition to the Young Henrys and South Sydney Rabbitohs team sheet, as the two Sydney institutions launch Glory Haze XPA – a limited edition, easy-going hazy beer coming in at four per cent, available in kegs and cans nationally.

An ode to the fans, Glory Haze celebrates the Rabbitohs supporters, the fanatics and the incredible community that surrounds the club. From the infamous Burrow, to the local pub, to the living room, Rabbitohs fans never miss a game and are amongst some of the most passionate people you’ll ever meet, each with their own personal connection to the club. To celebrate the release, Young Henrys wanted to hear from the supporters and find out:

What does it mean to be a Rabbitohs supporter?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Young Henrys (@younghenrys)

Dan Hampton, Young Henrys director, said: “This beer is all about the fans!! Fans of the Rabbitohs. Fans of Young Henrys. Or just fans of bloody good tasting beer.

“We love our partnership with the South Sydney Rabbitohs which is now in its 5th year. We share a passion for supporting the community and a desire to give the people what they want.

“You’re going to love our collaboration brew called Glory Haze, which is a super refreshing, hazy XPA, named by a fan and soon to be in fridges and on taps for the rest of us fans to enjoy.”

“A community of like minded mates, fans and supporters is nothing new to Young Henrys who are stoked to be clocking fiveglorious years with South Sydney Rabbitohs. What better way to celebrate than with a limited edition beer, bursting onto the field with a tantalizing blend of citrus and tropical aromas that will have you hitting up off the back fence for another one. A collaboration honouring the illustrious history of the red and green, this hoppy release sits at 4% ABV, with smooth nods of bitterness making it the perfect big-game player for your next match.

“Young Henrys are all about bringing people together, sharing a beer when celebrating moments with friends and family, a sentiment shared with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and their members who enjoy celebrating our victories both on and off the field.”

Blake Solly, South Sydney Rabbitohs CEO added: “Having been a partner of the club since 2018, we love that this shared ethos between the club and Young Henrys has allowed us to create a beer for the fans, but just as importantly, brewed by passionate fans and we can’t wait for everyone to taste it!”

Dedicated to serving the supporters and serving the people,Young Henrys have been churning out countless delicious frothies to the people of Australia, proud to collaborate across arts, music, sport and more. Ready to unleash the hoppin’ new brew, Glory Haze is the perfect playmaker for any occasion that’ll have you crash-tackling your nearest bottle-o for a tinnie.

Available in 4-packs, 16-packs and kegs nationally, grab your footies and take a side-step to your nearest stockist – but beware, this elusive little bunny’s got a hell of a step on it, so tackle one while you can before it races away. A collaboration highlighting the 5 year friendship between Young Henrys and South Sydney Rabbitohs, raise a glass to Glory Haze.

Please login with linkedin to comment

south sydney rabbitohs young henrys

Latest News

Kate & Co. PR Saddles Up With The Melbourne Racing Club
  • Marketing

Kate & Co. PR Saddles Up With The Melbourne Racing Club

Kate & Co. PR has been appointed as the new agency for Melbourne Racing Club (MRC) after a competitive pitch process. The PR agency is tasked with managing media relations, strategic ambassador program and influencer engagement across MRC’s key carnival periods, as well as driving corporate communications, particularly around the current redevelopment of Caulfield Racecourse […]

Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective
  • Opinion

Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective

In this guest, TrinityP3 media business director Stephen Wright does his best Zoolander to declare that indie agencies are SO hot right now… A session last week at Cannes in Cairns with the almost identical title – heralded the recent success of media agency independents but for those in attendance there was no complete picture […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023
  • Media

Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023

The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs), dubbed the Australian Audio Oscars, powered by iHeart are returning for 2023. The 2023 Australian Podcast Awards will have a total of 30 award categories from Best New Podcast to Podcast of the Year and every genre-based category in between. Over 45 judges listened to nearly 700 submissions in 2022, […]

Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire
  • Technology

Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire

Twitter’s US ad sales are down by 59 per cent year-on-year, according to the company’s internal reporting. What’s more, it is regularly missing its US weekly sales projections. That Twitter has been losing ad sales is nothing new. An exodus of advertisers started as soon as Elon Musk acquired the company from founder Jack Dorsey. […]

filling form online, questionnaire survey on laptop screen
  • Technology

Dynata Expands inBrain Survey Platform To APAC

First-party data firm Dynata has launched its inBrain survey-based monetisation platform into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The product is live in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand and more markets will follow next year. Dynata said that its inBrain platform is a leader in sourcing, qualifying and engaging real and unique mobile-first consumers and has […]

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun
  • Campaigns

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun

Female-focused car insurance brand, Stella has launched a new brand campaign,  “It Takes Boobs,” conceptualised by Cocogun. Based on the premise that language shapes the way we see the world, the campaign celebrates courage, integrity and audacity and expands the vernacular around bravery to include a new phrase: “It Takes Boobs.” The campaign features women […]