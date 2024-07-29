YouGov Finds PayPal & Guzman y Gomez Are Australia’s Most Talked-About Brands In June

PayPal and Guzman y Gomez have registered the biggest boost in Word of Mouth (WOM), found YouGov Brand Index.

Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, showed that the proportion of people who are talking about the payment services provider and fast food chain saw an uplift of around five percentage points during the four-week period.

PayPal recently announced that cryptocurrency exchange CoinSpot has integrated the PayPal wallet into its online trading platform. The integration allows users of both platforms to move funds between their PayPal wallet and CoinSpot account in real-time.

Meanwhile, Guzman y Gomez recently made its debut on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), attracting significant investor interest as its share price rose 36 per cent from its issue price after the first day of trading.

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, PayPal’s WOM Exposure scores rose from 21.0 on 8 June to 26.3 by 30 June, while Guzman y Gomez’s grew from 9.8 on 1 June to 15.0 by 30 June. WOM exposure is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have spoken with their family or friends about a particular brand in the previous two weeks.

Additionally, P&O Cruises saw its WOM Exposure climb 4.9 points from 9.7 on 3 June to 14.6 by 30 June.