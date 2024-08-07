AdvertisingNewsletter

Yorkshire Tea Admits Poms Suck At Swimming, Via Zeno Group & Nunn Media

Yorkshire Tea has jumped on the opportunity to highlight its distinct brand personality through a bespoke dynamic out-of-home campaign.

When the Australian swim team secured 18 medals (seven Gold, eight Silver, three Bronze) across the swimming events, compared to their Great Britain counterpoints who secured only five (one Gold, four Silver), Yorkshire Tea was quick to acknowledge that yes, Aussies are good at swimming!

Zeno Group and Nunn Media Sydney recently launched an integrated campaign, connecting Yorkshire Tea to Australian cultural moments through PR, experiential, social, DOOH, and office sampling.

Nunn Media and oOh!media’s innovation and creative hub POLY developed the bespoke dynamic out-of-home copy scheduler to deliver the ultimate contextual relevance at scale. The dynamic messaging includes multiple triggers from day of week, weather, and environment, through to cultural and sporting moments.

