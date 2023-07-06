[yellow tail] Crowned the World’s #1 Most Powerful Wine Brand For The Sixth Year in a Row

[yellow tail] has just been announced as the world’s Most Powerful Wine Brand for the sixth consecutive year in a row.

According to the most recent Vinitrac survey from Wine Intelligence, that measures perceptions representing over 466 million wine drinkers globally, Australian family-owned wine brand, [yellow tail] not only took out the top spot in their Global Brand Power index but also took the title of ‘Most loved wine’ in 2023 based on the affinity and recommendation scores.

The Wine Intelligence survey incorporates consumer feedback on key brand health measures across 23 key wine markets. [Yellow tail] claimed the #1 spot again in 2023, with brand power index scores increasing by 2.5 points from the 2022 read and pushing 8.8 points ahead of all other wine brands. [yellow tail] achieved a top ten ranking in 10 markets and was the only Australian wine brand to make the top 3 list globally.

Libby Nutt, GM, Global Marketing and Export Sales at Casella Family Brands, believes the continual success of [yellow tail] can be attributed to the brand’s strength of connection with consumers worldwide.

‘We are incredibly proud to retain our position as the world’s most powerful and most loved wine brand. It is truly a testament to the relationship [yellow tail] has built with our customers worldwide and the hard work from all who are involved in creating our great wines.

Nutt continues, “Our goal at [yellow tail] is to create great tasting wines for all to enjoy and to be recognised as the most loved brand globally highlights how we are continuing to grow with this guiding principle at the forefront.”

From humble beginnings in 2001, [yellow tail] has grown to be one of the world’s leading and most recognisable wines. Today, [yellow tail] is made by the sixth generation of the Casella family at the family-owned winery in Yenda, Australia, and is one of the biggest wine exporters in Australia.