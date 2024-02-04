Yango Appointed By BYD To Launch The Brand Into The Australian Market

Independent media agency Yango has been appointed by multinational electric vehicle company BYD in Australia to launch the brand and multiple vehicle options into the Australian market.

Lead Image: Yango Team 2024

BYD is the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, having recently overtaken Tesla, selling more battery-only vehicles than the US giant in Q4 2023. The brand has big plans for the Australian market, with the launch if its most recent model, the Seal, selling out in weeks and creating a backlog of orders.

BYD is a high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Globally BYD has played a significant role in industries related to electronics, auto, renewable energy and rail transit. With a focus on energy acquisition, storage, and application, BYD offers comprehensive new energy solutions with zero-emission. The company is listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Yango’s remit for the disruptive automotive company encompasses media strategy, planning and buying, working with the senior management and marketing teams to maximise brand awareness and drive new vehicle sales through BYD’s innovative online procurement process.

“Yango is an incredibly agile and responsive partner, their expertise has been invaluable since launching the brand here in Australia,” said EV Direct (exclusive distributor of BYD in Australia) chief of staff, Noelle Haddad.

“This category is experiencing hyper growth, it’s fast paced and exciting to be involved. BYD demands a performance mindset and we have developed a collaborative and agile working model to meet their needs,” said Yango managing partner, Luke Povee.

“The application of digital expertise alongside an innovative data and measurement strategy has been implemented to align with BYD’s aggressive growth goals. It’s an exciting win for Yango”.