Yakkazoo Nabs Former Cummins&Partners Director Josh Collins

Integrated full-service agency, Yakkazoo, has announced the appointment of former Cummins&Partners director, Josh Collins, in the newly created role of group account director.

Collins (featured image) will now be responsible for leading major client accounts, with a specific focus on the agency’s media buying and strategy, as well as its creative work with New Balance.

Collins boasts over a decade of experience delivering digital, traditional, and integrated channel campaigns, and working with clients such as Isuzu, PointsBet and Victoria Police.

“There is no doubt Josh’s new appointment is reflective of the gold class calibre of talent that Yakkazoo is attracting in the market and following our merger with Frontier Media to become a fully integrated agency,” said Yakkazoo managing director, Mark Barrett.

“His noteworthy experience working on high profile brands will be an asset to Yakkazoo, as the agency continues its growth as a best-practice agency of choice.

“Josh’s appointment shows we are serious about our growth plans and position within the industry. It’s our goal to ‘unthink ordinary’ and that’s within every element of our business, as well as the work we do with clients.”

During his three-year tenure with Cummins&Partners, Collins led automotive accounts including Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep, having worked on the latter’s most recent campaign, “I’m in”, which launched in 2020.

He also previously worked with Melbourne agency, Fenton Stephens for nearly eight years in various account management positions including head of account management.

“I’m thrilled to join the talented team at Yakkazoo and take the reins on New Balance, a well-established, much-loved brand,” said Collins.

“I live and breathe the opportunity to work with brands to deliver highly effective creative concepts through a mix of innovative creative and brand campaigns.

“My focus with New Balance will be supporting the engagement between the brand and its customers. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience and background in multi-channel execution to Yakkazoo.”