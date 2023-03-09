Yahoo Announces New Australia & Southeast Asia Leaders

Yahoo has appointed the leaders for its Australia and Southeast Asia team with John McNerney promoted to managing director.

The appointments follow a recent restructuring for the company which saw 20 per cent of its staff laid off.

Under the new structure, Yahoo will continue to operate its DSP, allowing its clients to run omnichannel campaigns across Digital Out Of Home, Connected TV, native, display, and Yahoo’s owned and operated channels including Yahoo Search, Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sport, Yahoo Lifestyle and Yahoo Finance.

McNerney has been with Yahoo for 13 years, and was most recently senior director of platforms for APAC. In his new role, McNerney will oversee the newly formed integrated teams across all of Yahoo Advertising’s disciplines.

“For the past few years, our Yahoo team in the region has been taking an increasingly educational and consultative role with partners, to help them navigate the increasingly complex digital marketing ecosystem. This move is a natural evolution of that work, and allows our team to focus on helping our partners do more with their marketing budgets,” said McNerney.

Andrew Gilbert has also been promoted to director of platforms and will drive the DSP strategy across the. Julia Edwards was promoted to commercial director, and will be responsible for the commercial development team, focused on profitable revenue growth for Yahoo advertising and partnerships with key clients and agencies.

Dan Richardson will continue as head of data, APAC, and will be responsible for Yahoo’s targeting, insights and measurement strategy.

Zoe Cocker has been placed in charge of premium sales in addition to her current role leading Yahoo Creative Studios. She will help clients leverage new tech including Web3 and immersive creative solutions, and omnichannel marketing to drive greater results.

Matt Farrington, APAC head of partnerships & investment, will continue to drive global and local partnerships across the region, working closely with commercial and platform delivery teams.

Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer at Yahoo, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil the new Yahoo Advertising with John McNerney at the helm of the new team and sharpened focus across the region.

“In his new role as MD of Australia and Southeast Asia John’s leadership qualities, deep product knowledge and extensive connection to the industry mean he has all the attributes to take Yahoo Advertising forward under our new strategy.

“This is an exciting evolution for Yahoo Advertising and this team in APAC has been on the vanguard of helping us develop our new model by pioneering a more consultative way of working with clients. We’re excited to unlock the potential of Yahoo for premium partners around the world.”

McNerney added: “I’m extremely proud and excited to work alongside such a talented group of experts. I’ve had the pleasure of working with many of them for several years, and cannot wait to see how they unleash the potential of their teams to drive even more impact for our advertising partners.

“Whilst we are taking these exciting new steps forward I’d also like to thank the people moving on from the business, with particular thanks to Paul Sigaloff and Rachel Page for their guidance and mentorship over many years. However, it is testament to the incredible culture and team they have helped shape during their tenure that we are able to promote from within so many experienced and talented experts to lead our new-look team. We’re all excited to continue on the journey to bring the Yahoo magic to our partners.”