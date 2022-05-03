Yahoo And JCDecaux Unveil Digital Out Of Home Omnichannel Integration

Yahoo and JCDecaux have expanded their programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) partnership, making it easier for marketers to plan, target, derive insights and measure campaigns across screens.

Through the expanded partnership, brands and marketers can now re-engage consumers exposed to JCDecaux’s programmatic and direct DOOH advertising across multiple channels, including video, display, audio, native and mobile.

Andrew Gilbert, Head of Platform Strategy at Yahoo ANZ says in the announcement: “This is a really exciting collaboration where both of our businesses are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in programmatic digital out-of-home. This partnership with JCDecaux shows the next stage of evolution, moving the channel away from just inventory, delivery and targeting, and into the ever-evolving realm of planning and insights.”

To make this work, Yahoo DSP powers audience analysis of JCDecaux’s own audience data delivered through Adobe’s Data Management Platform (DMP).

It is profiled against Yahoo’s unique first-party dataset which in-turn enables deeper understanding of JCDecaux’s audience, and empowers brands to activate upon these insights nationally.

Yahoo’s data partnership with Near then enables DOOH advertisers to measure consumers who have been exposed and measure the impact on website engagement, in-store foot traffic and the incrementality of media channels that have driven these two measurement types.

Brad Palmer, National Programmatic Director at JCDecaux adds: “This partnership is a first of its kind across the Australian market. We’re using our leading data management platform to set the foundation for this new level of digital innovation. We are helping marketers develop and deliver brand awareness and engagement from out of home screens to a more personal and individualised engagement.”

“It’s an exciting collaboration with Yahoo and we are looking forward to building on this in 2022.”