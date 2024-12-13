AdvertisingNewsletter

WPP & Universal Music Group Partner To Create Dynamic Music & Entertainment Solutions For Global Brands

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

WPP and Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced a strategic partnership that will provide clients’ brands with cutting-edge audience engagement strategies leveraging the power of music.

The new partnership brings together UMG’s unparalleled family of artists and labels, and its global data and insights team, with WPP’s creative scale and extensive client network, giving brands new opportunities to connect with audiences through music.

The collaborative partnership offers WPP clients’ new opportunities to connect with some of the world’s most popular artists and their music, and unique access to UMG’s iconic music catalogue to unlock additional areas of amplification through data-driven and technological innovation. In addition, WPP and UMG will work together to responsibly explore new ways that AI can better help brands and artists connect and create authentic cultural moments.

The announcement builds upon the history of successful collaboration between WPP and Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB), as exemplified by their ongoing partnership with The Coca-Cola Company. Working together, WPP and UMG have collaborated on global initiatives such as the award-winning “Coke Studio” and “Sprite Limelight” music platforms. Through these programmes, a diverse array of established and emerging artists have amplified brand messaging, galvanising fan communities worldwide while expanding their audiences.

Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer, WPP, said: “Music is becoming an even more powerful cultural force, and technology is rewriting how we experience it. This partnership with UMG will allow us to leverage emerging technologies and data insights to create truly innovative music-driven campaigns for our clients, shaping the future of brand engagement.”

Michael Nash, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Universal Music Group, said: “This collaboration provides benefits to stakeholders of each company. On one hand, combining innovative new technologies with UMG’s industry-leading data insights, we can create significant new commercial opportunities for our artists and songwriters. In addition, working together with WPP, we will harness and amplify the unmatched power and reach of music for WPP’s clients and brands through new strategic initiatives and programmes.”

This initiative is part of WPP’s larger strategy to invest in data and technology-driven solutions and partnerships with the world’s leading companies to drive value for its clients.

Related posts:

  1. Meet The Industry’s Heart & Soul With B&T’s Best Of The Best Business Support Executives
  2. Publicis To Send LePub Global In 2025
  3. Howatson + Co Retains Carbon Neutral Status
  4. Paramount+ & Mars Wrigley Partner For Nationwide Campaign Featuring Trivia Challenge
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Howatson + Co Retains Carbon Neutral Status
TV Ratings (12/12/2024): Nine’s Great Getaways & Tipping Point Power Nine To Prime Time Glory
Toot Toot! Bonds & The Wiggles Reunite On An Exclusive Country Collaboration
QMS Picks Its Favourite OOH From 2024
Register Lost your password?