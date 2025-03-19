WPP Leads WARC Media 100 List For Eighth Consecutive Year

For the eighth consecutive year, WPP was named the top company for WARC’s 2025 Media 100 List today. The recognition underscores WPP’s consistent excellence in the global media landscape, showcasing the company’s ability to deliver impactful and award-winning media solutions for clients worldwide.

WPP’s media networks demonstrated exceptional performance, with Mindshare claiming the #1 position and EssenceMediacom securing a strong second-place ranking. Wavemaker and VML also earned spots within the top ten media networks.

Mindshare New York and EssenceMediacom New York both placed amongst the top three agencies, while Mindshare Shanghai, Mindshare Mumbai, EssenceMediacom Shanghai, EssenceMediacom London, Wavemaker Mumbai and Mindshare Ho Chi Minh City were recognised in the top 20 agencies globally.

WPP clients were credited for nearly half of the campaigns named in the Media 100, with Twiggy Full Circle for eBay, Michael CeraVe for L’Oréal, and CROWN x LinkedIn: #BlackHairIsProfessional for Unilever a few of the winning campaigns named in the top ten. WARC is the publisher of respected industry journals including the Journal of Advertising Research. Part of Ascential plc, WARC services more than 75,000 marketers and advertisers across 100+ markets around the world by providing rigorous and unbiased actionable insights, evidence and best practices. The WARC Media 100 ranks the world’s most awarded media companies and campaigns and is recognised as an industry benchmark for global media excellence.

“I’m immensely proud to celebrate eight straight years at the top of WARC’s Media 100 with everyone at WPP and GroupM. We love the work we get to do for our clients, and we’ll continue building creative, competitive and future-forward solutions that help them connect with audiences around the world. Congrats to our teams, clients, and partners on a well-earned win,” said Brian Lesser, Global CEO of GroupM.

“As the media landscape rapidly evolves, WARC captures the breadth of what our industry is capable of – a collective view of innovation and ingenuity across commerce, technology, creative and data. We’re thrilled to have two of GroupM’s networks in the top three, and two-thirds of the top ten from our global agencies. Congratulations to Mindshare as the #1 Global Media Network of the WARC 100, and to EssenceMediacom and Wavemaker for the incredible work. And to all our teams, clients, and partners – this is for all of you,” said Adam Gerhart, global chief client officer of GroupM.