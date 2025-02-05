WPP & Amazon Music Tap Em Beihold, Imagine Dragons & H.E.R. For “Louder Than Cancer” Campaign

Amazon Music and WPP have unveiled “Louder Than Cancer”, an initiative uniting global artists in recognition of World Cancer Day.

The campaign was developed with creative leadership from WPP’s Grey Health, talent marketing agency FIMI Group and the Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab.

Amazon is launching a custom landing page and the campaign has placements across FireTV, and a billboard in Times Square in New York City.

The campaign builds on the “The Most Beautiful Sound” campaign, which captured the sound of cancer cells being destroyed, a project developed by Grey Health and researchers at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

A dedicated “Louder Than Cancer” Amazon Music playlist features a diverse lineup of established and emerging artists including Em Beihold, Melissa Etheridge, Imagine Dragons, H.E.R. and Blake Shelton.

For every stream of the songs in the playlist, Amazon Music will donate $1 (up to $100,000) to Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, through the Amazon Stream It Forward Program.

“Late last year, my mother was diagnosed with lung cancer. We were very blessed that they caught it early and she got surgery in February to remove part of her lung. She’s been such a warrior, such a fighter. I’m so proud to call her my mom and I’m proud to join the fight against this affliction through ‘Louder Than Cancer’,” said H.E.R.

Amazon Music worked with the Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab to create a piece of custom merchandise that features all the artists participating in the initiative.

“‘Louder Than Cancer’ is a powerful demonstration of what it means to pair innovation with worthy social causes. We were thrilled to work with Amazon Music, WPP, and musicians around the world to bring hope to so many people impacted by cancer,” Kate McCagg, director, Brand Innovation Lab, Amazon Ads said.

“We are so honored to work with Amazon Music and Amazon Ads on this monumental campaign to take the message of hope and resilience to patients and their caregivers in search of progress in this scourge of a disease. By integrating the sound of cancer cells being destroyed into powerful musical tracks, we are offering a tangible symbol of progress and a source of inspiration for those facing this extremely challenging journey,” Wendy Lund, chief client officer, Health, WPP said.

“We’re incredibly excited to come together with artists from around the globe to support this impactful initiative,” said Andre Stapleton, Global Head of Artist & Label Relations and Head of Music for North America at Amazon Music. “Music has the power to connect, inspire, and heal. We believe this campaign and the incredible artists we’ve been fortunate to work with

will make a meaningful contribution in the fight against cancer by bringing awareness and fundraising to help find a cure for this terrible disease,” Lund added.

“Cancer treatment can save lives, but music has a unique power—it reaches the heart in ways medicine alone cannot. It connects to our emotions, bringing comfort, strength, and hope when we need it most. We’re incredibly proud of this collaborative effort and its potential impact,” Bruno Rebelo, executive creative director of Grey Health New York said.

“Cancer is a fight that touches nearly everyone. By partnering with the artist community, we believe this campaign will have a global impact raising awareness that music is louder than cancer. This is a chance to make a real difference through the power of music and connect with fans on a deeper level,” Bruce Flohr, partner at FIMI Group and executive vice president at Red Light Management said.