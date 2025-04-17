WorkSafe Victoria Addresses Workplace Aggression & Violence In ‘Don’t Cross the Line’ Campaign Via VML

WorkSafe Victoria and VML have launched ‘Don’t cross the line’, an integrated campaign that addresses workplace aggression and violence. Highlighting real-life scenarios of verbal abuse and aggression, the work raises awareness of harmful behaviours like yelling, swearing or name-calling, which are often overlooked, but can add up to serious mental and physiological impacts on workers.

Using the symbol of a boundary line, the work emphasises the importance of respecting behaviour limits and creating safer, more respectful workplaces across industries.

WorkSafe data reveals that nearly 1,000 Victorian workers were seriously injured due to workplace violence and aggression last year, with 316 incidents leading to mental health injuries. Alarmingly, 100 of these cases were young workers under 25, including teenagers. The incidents occurred across retail, transport, healthcare, education, and emergency services, among other industries.

WorkSafe Victoria executive director of external affairs Kathleen O’Dwyer commented: “Employers always have a duty to keep their workers safe, but reducing violence and aggression in the workplace requires a community wide effort”.

“Physical violence against workers is never ok, but smaller acts of aggression are also not acceptable and they all add up, and that’s what we’re calling out in this campaign.”

“Working on this campaign has been eye-opening – what might be considered a simple act of frustration can have lasting consequences for the person on the receiving end. This work aims to drive real societal behaviour change by encouraging people not to cross the line in relatable everyday scenarios,” said Vanessa Tout, managing partner at VML Melbourne.

Featuring TV, radio, outdoor advertising, social media, and workplace materials, the work serves as a reminder that aggression and violence are workplace hazards and calls for shared accountability among the public, employers, and workers to create safer, healthier environments.

Robyn Bergmann, creative director, explained: “People often think, ‘That’s not me—I’d never act that way,’ when it comes to aggressive behaviour. By using a rotating camera in the films, we invite viewers to see the situation from the customer’s perspective, before revealing the impact that aggression has on the worker. By weaving multiple stories into a single, powerful emotional narrative, we encourage viewers to reflect on their behaviour and consider how they might respond differently in similar situations.”

Credits:

Client: WorkSafe Victoria

Ben Fuller, Marketing and Sponsorship Director

Jessica McGlinchey, Marketing Manager

Chelsea Nankervis, Senior Marketing and Communications Advisor

Olivia Benic, Marketing and Communications Advisor

Molly McGuane, Marketing and Communications Advisor

Creative Agency: VML Melbourne

Richard Williams, Group Executive Creative Director

Jake Barrow, Group Executive Creative Director

Robyn Bergmann, Creative Director

Adriana Agustin-Radelja & Isabel Evans, Copywriter

Sarah Fumo & Amanda Chen, Art Director

Kieran Moroney, Creative

Vanessa Tout, Managing Partner

Rose Suys, Group Business Director

Gwen Loh, Account Director

Russell Philip, Account Manager

Mel Herbert & Stevi Russell, Lead Producer

Lewis Brown, Head of Studio

James Ayling, Designer & Senior Finished Artist

Mitch Clark, Editor

Production Company: Good Oil

Nathan Price, Director

Catherine Warner, Producer

Adam Luxton, DOP

Jack Hutchings, Editor

Rumble, Music and Sound

Studio P, Casting