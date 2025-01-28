Woolworths, Guzman y Gomez, Pepsi Co, Virgin Australia & Canva Named Among Finalists For The TikTok Ad Awards

Twenty-eight of Australia’s most creative brands, agencies, and SMBs have made it to the finals of this year’s TikTok Ad Awards. A record-breaking 128 entries were submitted, all vying for the chance to be crowned a winner in one of nine categories.

Selected by a panel of senior leaders and specialists from across the industry, including Lisa Fedyszyn, chief creative officer at Special Auckland; Matty Burton, group chief creative officer, DDB Group Aotearoa NZ and Simone Clarke, chief executive officer at UN Women Australia, the finalists’ have collectively earned over 559 million likes, highlighting their reach and impact globally and in Australia.

Twisties, and Australia’s first homegrown digital bank, ubank, are among this year’s finalists showcasing their power of creativity and innovation. Twisties is a finalist for the Greatest Creative Award, due to its bold TikTok-first campaign, the ‘Great Flavour Debate’. Featuring Aussie stars Robert Irwin and G Flip, the campaign reignited Australia’s ‘Cheese vs Chicken’ debate with Australia’s official Twisties election. With more than 250,000 votes from fans, the debate concluded that Chicken was the flavour of the nation.

Ubank, a double finalist for Greatest Performance Campaign and Greatest For Good Campaign, impressed judges with its ‘Cheap Ad, Great Rate’ campaign, using clever humour and low-budget stunts to promote its savings product significantly boosting customer acquisition.

TBWA\Sydney is in the running to be crowned Creative Agency of the Year, a title it took home at last year’s TikTok Ad Awards. The prestigious award celebrates agencies that deliver some of the most creative and impactful campaigns on TikTok, captivating audiences across Australia and around the world. Known for its innovative and bold campaigns, TBWA\Sydney faces tough competition from fellow finalists M&C Saatchi and Special Group.

Canva, Guzman y Gomez, PepsiCo, Princess Polly and Virgin Australia have been named as finalists for Advertiser of the Year, which honours brands that have set the benchmark for excellence through innovative strategies that authentically connect with consumers.

Online florist Daily Blooms is a finalist for Greatest Small Business, having used TikTok’s Spark Ads and partnered with TikTok creators to expand its reach. The result was a surge in ad impressions and a new level of brand awareness in Brisbane, a key market to build their customer base.

Brett Armstrong, general manager of global business solutions for Australia & New Zealand at TikTok said: “TikTok is where real, measurable business growth happens, driving consumer

engagement and delivering results for brands big and small across Australia. Whether it’s through partnerships with creators or creative campaigns that spark meaningful, communitydriven conversations, this year’s finalists have shown just how powerful the platform can be for advertisers. Congratulations to all the finalists, I don’t envy the judges.”

Winners will be announced at the TikTok Ad Awards ceremony in Sydney on Wednesday, 19th February.

Full list of finalists for this year’s TikTok Ad Awards

Greatest Creative Campaign

Brands that dared to push the boundaries of creativity on TikTok and embodied the platform’s golden rules for success.

Great Northern Brewing Co | The Great Winter Migration

Swisse Wellness | Go the Swisse to Sleep

Twisties | Great Flavour Debate

Greatest Brand Effectiveness Campaign

Brands that delivered best in class brand building and outcomes through paid activity on TikTok.

Mountain Dew | Passionfruit Frenzy

Spotify | My Spotify

Woolworths | Fresh Fuels the Best in All of Us: The Paris 2024 Games

Greatest Small Business

A new award celebrating the 350,000 small businesses on TikTok that are tapping into the power of the platform to drive impact for their business through paid activity.

La Vida Homes

Bonny

Daily Blooms

Greatest Performance Campaign

Brands who leveraged TikTok as a key channel in their performance marketing strategy and have achieved incredible results across the funnel.

Àerre | Beauty Week

Les Mills International | Choose Happy

ubank | Cheap Ad, Great Rate

Greatest For Good Campaign

Campaigns that harnessed the power of entertainment on TikTok to drive social impact.

Shift 20 | Casting Call

ubank | Scam School

Made by Dyslexia | DyslexicU

Media Agency of the Year

Celebrates the media agency who has embraced the power of TikTok to reach their target audience and get phenomenal results for client goals.

Creative Converters

OMD

Zenith Australia

Creative Agency of the Year

Celebrates agencies who have set the gold standard for creative excellence on TikTok, demonstrating the power of the platform to grow brand love and impact for clients.

M&C Saatchi

Special Group

TBWA\Sydney

For You Award

Celebrates a partner who is an advocate for TikTok across their own business. They understand the power TikTok has as a platform, and uses it to craft innovative campaigns that drive results

for their clients and/or business.

Ange Grant, Head of Group Paid Media and Content at Virgin Australia

Maria Gudino, Digital and Data Lead at Unilever

Kim Zorn, Global Performance Director at Princess Polly

Advertiser of the Year

Celebrates the brands that have set the benchmark for excellence on TikTok, through innovative strategies, product adoption and an unwavering commitment to building authentic connections with audience.

Canva

Guzman y Gomez

Pepsi Co

Princess Polly

Virgin Australia

