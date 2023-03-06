Woolies Picks Komo To Build Digital Engagement Hub For Aussie Netball Kids

Woolworths will launch another digital engagement hub with Komo Technologies, via M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, to educate young Aussie netballers on the role of nutrition in sport.

The new engagement hub is part of the supermarket’s “Pick Fresh, Play Fresh” positioning and is the second time that it and Komo have worked together.

The digital Engagement Hub will be the centrepiece of an integrated campaign across broadcast with Fox Sports, and a range of social assets delivered by M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment for Woolies.

The new campaign will build on Woolworths’ sponsorship of Woolworths NetSetGO — Netball Australia’s starter program for kids aged five to 10. It teaches children how healthy food choices can help them enjoy their sport and achieve their goals.

Komo’s platform will help Woolies create interactive experiences, using gaming-based visuals and concepts such as badges, personalised and shareable player cards, and leaderboards to engage the youngsters.

There will be a range of real-world prizes up for grabs, including becoming the Woolworths NetSetGO Little Leader and walking the teams onto the court at the Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment partnerships senior account director Oliver Braley said, “The Pick Fresh Play Fresh Surfing hub with Surfing Australia is live proof of the concept with great signs of success thus far. The engagement rates, live analytics and ever-growing stable of features and games available out of the box with the Komo platform have given us the confidence we needed to amplify this campaign with netball.”

“We’re pleased to be continuing our work with Komo. The delivery to date on our Surfing Australia partnership is showing great proof of concept in allowing us to educate and inspire our audience in nutrition. We’re excited to build on that success for the upcoming netball season to help drive a tangible impact to kids’ health through our partnership with Netball Australia and Woolworths NetSetGO,” said Woolworths sport & media partnerships Trent Sullivan said.

Komo CEO and co-founder Joel Steel added, “It’s undeniable that the number of brands trying to get our attention each day is growing exponentially, and people are more distracted than ever. We also know that teaching kids about nutrition and healthy eating is vital to enable them to be their best selves and achieve their goals, so we are proud to play a part in this fantastic Woolworths initiative. The Komo platform has been built to connect and engage by cutting through the noise in a world of very short attention spans by delivering personalised, high-value content. We are thrilled to have Woolworths, Australia’s most trusted and well-known brand, using our platform with great success, and we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership.”

The netball campaign builds on Woolworths’ six-month Surfing Australia “Pick Fresh, Play Fresh” campaign and engagement hub with Komo, which runs to the end of April.