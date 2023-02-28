Woolies Insurance & M&C Saatchi Play For Laughs In Rebrand For Everyday Insurance

The Woolworths Insurance business has been rebranded to Everyday Insurance, launching via an integrated campaign created by M&C Saatchi Group and under the new Everyday brand platform – Make Everyday Count.

Everyday is a collection of businesses launched by Woolworths Group. Powered by Everyday Rewards, the Everyday businesses are designed to help customers and members enjoy a little more everyday through more value, more rewards and with the launch of Everyday Insurance more ways to protect the things you love. The Everyday Group of businesses comprise of: Everyday Rewards, Everyday Extra, Everyday Pay, Everyday Market and Everyday Insurance.

Leveraging the ‘Make Everyday Count’ platform, the new Everyday Insurance brand proposition unlocks even more value for customers through its connection into the well established Everyday Rewards program which has over 14 million members.

While the insurance category leans heavily into focusing on disaster in their marketing activity, the new campaign for Everyday Insurance heroes ‘everyday moments’. This allows the brand to highlight the ‘everyday’ rewards Everyday Insurance customers receive, including 10% off their shop at Woolworths once a month, via the Everyday Rewards program.

Michael Laxton, director, everyday brand and marketing said: “Make Everyday Count is our new brand platform for the Everyday businesses and we are really proud that Everyday Insurance is the first proposition to bring the platform to life.

“With the rebrand of Woolworths Insurance to Everyday Insurance, we’ve taken the opportunity to lean into what makes us different, whilst also addressing a common consumer pain point – Insurance is a product that people pay for, and hope to not need. Everyday Insurance customers don’t have to wait for an incident to happen and a claim to be submitted to get something back, we can offer more tangible rewards and ongoing value in everyday moments to help our members Make Everyday Count,” added Laxton.

Shelley Parsons executive creative director M&C Saatchi said: “While other insurers typically focus on disaster, we looked to everyday Aussies and the things they care about for this campaign. By dramatising how with Everyday Insurance you get rewarded for ‘making everyday count,’ we were able to demonstrate that Everyday Insurance provides everyday benefits beyond just great quality cover.”

The multi-channel strategy includes 5x 30” films, social, digital, OOH as well as being amplified through the broad Woolworths Group ecosystem.

Credits

Client: Everyday Insurance / Woolworths Group

Chief Marketing Officer: Andrew Hicks

Director, Everyday Brand & Marketing: Michael Laxton

Head of Marketing: Claire Knight

Creative Agency: M&C Saatchi

Chief Creative Officer: Cam Blackley

Executive Creative Director: Shelley Parsons

Creative Director & Copywriter: Andy McKeon

Art Director: Chris Andrawes

Copywriter: Lauren Mathieson

Senior Producer: Karen Muxworthy

General Manager: Lisa Milner

Group Account Director: Lauren Trace

Senior Account Manager: Elaine Pow

Strategy Director: Cherie Reuben

Production Company: Revolver

Director: Matt Devine

Editorial: The Editors

Post Production: RES

Music: MassiveMusic

Sound Design: Abby Sie, MassiveMusic

Media Agency: Dentsu