Woolies Insurance & M&C Saatchi Play For Laughs In Rebrand For Everyday Insurance

Woolies Insurance & M&C Saatchi Play For Laughs In Rebrand For Everyday Insurance
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Woolworths Insurance business has been rebranded to Everyday Insurance, launching via an integrated campaign created by M&C Saatchi Group and under the new Everyday brand platform – Make Everyday Count.

Everyday is a collection of businesses launched by Woolworths Group. Powered by Everyday Rewards, the Everyday businesses are designed to help customers and members enjoy a little more everyday through more value, more rewards and with the launch of Everyday Insurance more ways to protect the things you love. The Everyday Group of businesses comprise of: Everyday Rewards, Everyday Extra, Everyday Pay, Everyday Market and Everyday Insurance.

Leveraging the ‘Make Everyday Count’ platform, the new Everyday Insurance brand proposition unlocks even more value for customers through its connection into the well established Everyday Rewards program which has over 14 million members.

While the insurance category leans heavily into focusing on disaster in their marketing activity, the new campaign for Everyday Insurance heroes ‘everyday moments’. This allows the brand to highlight the ‘everyday’ rewards Everyday Insurance customers receive, including 10% off their shop at Woolworths once a month, via the Everyday Rewards program.

Michael Laxton, director, everyday brand and marketing said: “Make Everyday Count is our new brand platform for the Everyday businesses and we are really proud that Everyday Insurance is the first proposition to bring the platform to life.

“With the rebrand of Woolworths Insurance to Everyday Insurance, we’ve taken the opportunity to lean into what makes us different, whilst also addressing a common consumer pain point – Insurance is a product that people pay for, and hope to not need. Everyday Insurance customers don’t have to wait for an incident to happen and a claim to be submitted to get something back, we can offer more tangible rewards and ongoing value in everyday moments to help our members Make Everyday Count,” added Laxton.

Shelley Parsons executive creative director M&C Saatchi said: “While other insurers typically focus on disaster, we looked to everyday Aussies and the things they care about for this campaign. By dramatising how with Everyday Insurance you get rewarded for ‘making everyday count,’ we were able to demonstrate that Everyday Insurance provides everyday benefits beyond just great quality cover.”

The multi-channel strategy includes 5x 30” films, social, digital, OOH as well as being amplified through the broad Woolworths Group ecosystem.

Credits

Client: Everyday Insurance / Woolworths Group

Chief Marketing Officer: Andrew Hicks

Director, Everyday Brand & Marketing: Michael Laxton

Head of Marketing: Claire Knight

Creative Agency: M&C Saatchi

Chief Creative Officer: Cam Blackley

Executive Creative Director: Shelley Parsons

Creative Director & Copywriter: Andy McKeon

Art Director: Chris Andrawes

Copywriter: Lauren Mathieson

Senior Producer: Karen Muxworthy

General Manager: Lisa Milner

Group Account Director: Lauren Trace

Senior Account Manager: Elaine Pow

Strategy Director: Cherie Reuben

Production Company: Revolver

Director: Matt Devine

Editorial: The Editors

Post Production: RES

Music: MassiveMusic

Sound Design: Abby Sie, MassiveMusic

Media Agency: Dentsu

Please login with linkedin to comment

Everyday Insurance M&C Saatchi

Latest News

Nine Unveils 2023 NRL Sponsors
  • Media

Nine Unveils 2023 NRL Sponsors

You've got your B&T Awards, AdNews awards, but everyone knows winning the office footy tipping is the true accolade.

Explore A Personally Curated South Africa -Exceptional ALIEN
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Explore A Personally Curated South Africa -Exceptional ALIEN

Exceptional ALIEN launches first multimedia partnership with South African Tourism – featuring the exceptional creators Mick Fanning, Kevin Richardson, Ndaba Mandela, Mick Fanning, Uncle Waffles and more. Ten exceptional creators share their personal “Travel Playbooks” for their favourite South African destinations.  Exceptional ALIEN has collaborated with South African Tourism to offer access to the destination’s […]

Indy Agency Hero Names Natalie Redford As MD Of Brisbane Office
  • Media

Indy Agency Hero Names Natalie Redford As MD Of Brisbane Office

Independent agency, HERO, has appointed industry heavyweight, Natalie Redford as Managing Director of its Brisbane office. Redford joins the team from her London-based role as Marketing Director for the UK Beverage Portfolio at PepsiCo where she most recently led the organization-wide transformation of PepsiCo’s Media and Content division. She brings experience working with highly regarded […]

McDonald’s Launches Delivery Through MyMacca’s App 
  • Campaigns

McDonald’s Launches Delivery Through MyMacca’s App 

McDonald’s Australia has launched McDelivery through the MyMacca’s app in the next phase of its digital and delivery expansion.   Customers across Australia can now place delivery orders, earn and redeem MyMacca’s Reward points, and access exclusive deals and discounts all in one place.    Whilst Mcdonalds has previously offered delivery through Uber Eats, Menulog […]

“101 Things To Do Before You Die” AIA NZ & Bastion Shine
  • Advertising

“101 Things To Do Before You Die” AIA NZ & Bastion Shine

AIA NZ has launched new brand campaign ‘Start Thriving’ through Bastion Shine, reframing Life and Health Insurance from protection to action, by encouraging people to make small changes to live life better. The positioning flips category thinking on its head to shift perceptions of health and life insurance that focus on when things go wrong, […]

Cheil Australia promotes Mark Anderson to Managing Director
  • Marketing

Cheil Australia promotes Mark Anderson to Managing Director

Cheil Australia has promoted Mark Anderson to managing director from his previous role as managing partner, as part of a wave of promotions at the agency, following another year of solid growth. Anderson joined the agency back in 2016 as business director, and during this time has overseen the agency’s transformation, reinventing itself from a […]

GMHBA Launches Thought-Provoking Campaign, Via Howatson+Company
  • Campaigns

GMHBA Launches Thought-Provoking Campaign, Via Howatson+Company

Howatson+Company has produced a new brand campaign for GMHBA that shines a light on the stories of everyday Australians and the reasons they need health insurance. The campaign was shot entirely on 35mm film by Matthew Thorne of Pool Collective and features real GMHBA customers. It will roll out across TV, online, OOH, and radio. […]

business services import export international by containers ship sailing on green sea and over the sun light background aerial view
  • Advertising

Is The Ad Industry Sailing In The Right Direction Or Is It Time To Jump Ship?

In this opinion piece, freelance creative Dustin Lane ponders whether the SS Adland is charting a smooth course or whether it is in danger of running aground on the rocks of new challenges. Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about change in the industry due to a number of factors — the advent of […]

“Throwing Convention Out The Window”: Cannes Lions Creative Academy Tutor Nikolaos Pirounakis On This Year’s Course
  • Advertising

“Throwing Convention Out The Window”: Cannes Lions Creative Academy Tutor Nikolaos Pirounakis On This Year’s Course

Nikolaos Pirounakis is the creative lead at Melbourne’s Bolster Group. However, in June, he will be leaving Victoria to head to the French Riviera to tutor the Cannes Lions Creative Academy. Last year, Pirounakis attended the Academy as a student and this year, he’s returning to lead the 30-strong class in a discussion about creativity […]

Research Firm Verve Launches Melbourne Office With Two New Hires
  • Marketing

Research Firm Verve Launches Melbourne Office With Two New Hires

Market research firm Verve has expanded from its Sydney base to a new office in Melbourne with two new hires. Christina Tonkes has joined as senior director to head Verve’s Melbourne hub. Prior to joining the Verve team, Tonkes spent more than two years at Hall & Partners in London as group strategy director before […]

Jayne Ferguson Joins Women In Media Board
  • Media

Jayne Ferguson Joins Women In Media Board

Former News Corp and Are Media exec Jayne Ferguson (pictured) has joined Women in Media’s board of directors. A national not-for-profit organisation, Women in Media was developed by and for women in media across Australia. Ferguson has more than 25 years of experience in the industry and has worked in leadership positions for some of […]

Young couple is sitting on a sofa in their apartment looking up and holding their hands to plug their ears as a neighbor upstairs is having a party and playing loud music or renovating the apartment
  • Advertising

Are You Listening? 71% Of Media Agencies To Increase Audio Streaming Investment

Digital audio streaming and podcast advertising are set for a strong 2023 with 71 per cent of media agencies planning to boost investment in streaming and 78 per cent planning to increase podcast advertising. The data comes from the IAB’s Australian Audio State of the Nation report. It also found that three-quarters of agencies now […]

CHEP Pinches Lee Leggett From Wunderman Thompson For CEO
  • Advertising

CHEP Pinches Lee Leggett From Wunderman Thompson For CEO

Lee Leggett has been appointed as the new CEO of CHEP Network, replacing outgoing Justin Hind. Leggett had formerly served as chief growth officer of WPP subsidiary Wunderman Thompson and will start her new job at Clemenger-owned CHEP in April. She had spent almost three years at Wunderman, joining initially as ANZ CEO before being […]

Chiang Mai, Thailand - February 2022 : Social media application on the smartphone screen
  • Technology

AI: The Social Media Manager’s new best friend?

Work in social media and feeling the weight of that new year workload? For many social media managers, the first quarter is always a revolving door of responsibilities: launching new campaigns, refining old ones, staying ahead of your competitors, and dealing with inevitable questions about brand revitalisation. With so much on your plate at once, […]

Bunnings Returns With Budget Reno Online Series
  • Campaigns

Bunnings Returns With Budget Reno Online Series

Bunnings is returning with season two of its popular online budget reno series, Make It Happen: The House Project, with the first two full episodes live this Thursday 2nd March. Season one of Make it Happen launched in 2022 has been viewed over 2.6 million times to date – season two will focus on D.I.Y. […]