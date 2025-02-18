Wooden Horse Promotes Alexandra Cameron & Vanilla Tupu

Indie production agency Wooden Horse has promoted Alexandra Cameron and Vanilla Tupu to new roles within the business.

Foundation staff member Cameron has stepped into the newly created position of head of production and co-producer.

Tupu, meanwhile, has made the leap from production and development co-ordinator to development manager.

Cameron joined Wooden Horse as a development and production co-ordinator in 2019. She was previously an associate producer, working on The Clearing for Disney + and Mother and Son Season 1, for the ABC.

She stepped into the role of co-producer on Season 2 of the show, which is currently in post-production.

“Alexandra’s new role recognises her incredible commitment to the work we do and her potential as a leader,” said Joint CEOs, Jude Troy and Richard Finlayson. Alexandra will act as co-producer on selected productions, based primarily at the company’s Melbourne office. She will also take on the senior position as Head of Production nationally, working alongside Finlayson and Troy and the Wooden Horse team to shepherd projects into production overseeing them through to delivery.

Vanilla Joined Wooden Horse in February 2023 following a role as line producer on Netflix’s documentary “ONEFOUR: Against All Odds”.

“Vanilla is a talented and energetic executive, and her new role will see her take on increased responsibility across our growing development slate.”

Wooden Horse was named the Breakthrough Business of the Year at the Screen Producers Australia Awards in 2024. Since its inception in 2019 the company has deliver seven projects that have screened locally and internationally, many of which have garnered multiple award nominations and wins.

With offices in Melbourne and Brisbane, the latter led by executive producer Matt Okine, the company continues to expand its production footprint working with an exciting stable of exceptional creatives and partners both here and overseas.