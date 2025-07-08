AdvertisingNewsletter

Bolster Group Wins Media Accounts For Carriageworks, Celsius & The Point

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
James Clarke.
James Clarke.

Integrated cultural comms agency Bolster Group has announced a series of new client wins across its media division, in the hospitality and lifestyle sectors.

These include being appointed the media agency for Carriageworks. Bolster will handle paid media planning, strategy and buying across digital and social channels to help amplify Carriageworks’ year-round program of live music, theatre, performance and experiences.

In the drinks space, Bolster has been named programmatic agency for Celsius, an energy drink brand.

Bolster has been appointed the media and social agency for The Point. The Sydney hospitality group is behind venues including The Dolphin, Hotel Harry, Shell House and The International.

“Whether it’s an arts institution, a challenger drinks brand or a much-loved venue — these new partnerships are all about working with brands that put culture and experience at the centre of what they do,” James Clarke, CEO at Bolster Group said.

“The wins are particularly exciting with Bolster’s 10th birthday celebrations, which kick off in late July. The month will be a celebration of the agency’s growth over the past decade.

“These wins show where we’re headed: deeper into lifestyle sectors and confidently onto the international stage”.

