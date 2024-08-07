Women Leading Tech Alumni Breakfast, Presented By 477 On Pitt Street By ISPT, Returns This Month!

The Women Leading Tech Alumni Breakfast, presented by 477 on Pitt Street by ISPT, is returning this month for an illuminating discussion with an elite panel of female tech leaders.

Our Alumni Breakfasts reconnect the inspiring Women Leading Tech community to discuss, network, learn and create a better technology industry — and society — for everyone.

Find out more: REVEALED: The Winners Of The Women Leading Tech Awards 2024, Presented By Atlassian!

This year, guests will hear from:

Anita Sood, Asia scale partner lead, Amazon Web Services,

Annie Liao, founder, Build Club,

Dr Margaret Matanda, professor of business, University of Sydney and co-founder of Musa Ventures — her co-founder Tandadzo won the Innovator Award at this year’s Women Leading Tech Awards,

Kate Monckton, partner, cyber, Deloitte — winner of the Cyber Security Award at this year’s Women Leading Tech Awards.

Once again, it will be expertly moderated by Letitia Hope, head of property experience, ISPT.

They’ll discuss learning and development, role and skill evolution, hiring hacks, cultural fits (and fails) and companies’ growing responsibility to society and the environment. They might even mention generative AI from time to time, too.

We would love the Women Leading Tech community — entrants, finalists, winners and judges — to join us on 21 August 2024 at the Collider event space, 477 Pitt St, Haymarket NSW 2000.

If you are not an existing member of the Women Leading Tech community, you will be added to a waitlist. Please note, the event is not exclusively for women as we encourage male allies from around the industry to support the cause of women’s empowerment.

If you missed last year’s Alumni Breakfast last year, guests were treated to a frank, honest but empowering panel discussion about the importance of financial freedom for women and the importance of visibly inclusive leadership.

Last year’s panel included Kate Box, industry director for retail, Meta; Katrina Troughton, vice president and managing director, Adobe ANZ; Megan Dalla-Camina founder and CEO, Women Rising and 2023 WLT Woman of the Year; and Tatia Rashid Data science, executive manager, Quantium WLT Data Science winner 2023.

Read more about last year’s event here.