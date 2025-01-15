Women In Digital Welcomes Former Government Trailblazer Kate Jones As New Chairwoman

Women in Digital, a national organisation focused on improving gender diversity in the tech industry, has announced the Hon Kate Jones as its new chair.

As an executive director of the Tech Council of Australia and a strategic adviser to Soda Group, Jones has extensive experience in tech and innovation. She previously served as a Minister in the Queensland Government across a range of portfolios including Innovation, State Development, Education, Environment and Climate Change.

“The tech industry must continue to work on increasing the representation of women in the sector and breaking down systemic barriers to ensure women know there is a place for them in this fast-growing industry,” Jones said.

“We want to see more women in tech succeed and thrive. We need to make sure women feel supported to progress into leadership and executive roles in the sector and enjoy the full opportunities our industry has to offer.

“I’m excited to be working with the board, CEO Holly Hunt, the Women in Digital community and the entire tech sector, including our male champions, to inspire the next generation of women to be leaders and build diversity in the sector”.

As Minister for Tourism and Major Events and the Commonwealth Games, Jones oversaw the delivery of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. She was the youngest ever Queensland Government Minister when she was first sworn into Cabinet in 2009, aged 29.

“Kate has always been a trailblazer, so she knows exactly what we are working to achieve at Women in Digital, and she has the experience and high-level connections to help us continue to break down gender barriers right to the top level,” Holly Hunt, CEO and founder of Women in Digital.

“We know gender balance is key to recruiting and retaining the hundreds of thousands of tech workers the country needs as technology like artificial intelligence becomes part of our everyday lives. Furthermore, data shows having women in leadership positions improves the performance and bottom line of companies by 6.6 per cent and has flow-on effects for the entire Australian economy”.