WIRES Partners With Engaging.io To Supercharge Wildlife Rescue Operations With HubSpot

WIRES has appointed tech consultancy Engaging.io to transform its rescue and care operations.

With increasing demand for its services, WIRES, which rehabilitates and preserves Australian wildlife and is known for rescuing and caring for sick, injured, and orphaned native animals for over 35 years, is enhancing its operations to deliver a more streamlined service for the benefit of sick and injured animals and the wildlife carers who rescue and rehabilitate them.

WIRES has over 4,000 volunteers in 28 branches across Australia and a dedicated rescue call centre that operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Its 1,300 rescue line receives 180,000 calls a year providing rescue assistance and advice for over 130,000 native animals annually.

Engaging.io has been appointed to upgrade the WIRES rescue and care management system with the primary focus to replace the call management system with HubSpot. The platform will enable WIRES to efficiently track rescue submissions both over the phone and via its website, greatly improving the time and efficiency of call response and delivering better animal welfare outcomes.

“WIRES is excited to embark on this journey with Engaging.io at a time when demand for our service is significantly increasing. The transition to HubSpot will not only offer a more intuitive user experience, but it will also allow us to better track and report on rescues underway while tracking an animal’s progress for its full life cycle in WIRES to give them the best possible chance of survival,” said Leanne Taylor, CEO, WIRES.

In addition to improving the user experience for volunteers to make it easier for them to accept and manage rescues, HubSpot will also provide a more friendly user experience for employees, including ticket pipeline automation and reduction of dual entry. WIRES management will also have better insight into response times and rescues via HubSpot’s native reporting.

“WIRES is an Aussie institution with a mission to protect and preserve Australia’s wildlife. As a team of native animal lovers, we are excited by, and committed to, delivering a solution that meets WIRES’ unique needs and enables them to continue their vital work with greater efficiency and effectiveness via the HubSpot platform,” added Michelle O’Keeffe, CEO, Engaging.

WIRES is the latest win for Engaging.io, a global HubSpot partner. The Sydney-based consultancy recently launched in the US and has been appointed by a leading Texas-based US National Basketball Association (NBA) team to revolutionise its marketing and communication strategies. Other clients include Experience Co – which operates adventure experiences across Australasia, global business publisher Key Media, and a leading Australian mortgage broker and accounting software company.