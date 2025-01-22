Winning: How You Can In Cairns

You do great work and you have great staff, you know that. But does the rest of the Asia-Pacific region?

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards and inaugural Cairns Hatchlings competition is your chance to show off your sage-like strategists, cutting edge creatives, masterful media planners and classy copywriters.

But we’re giving you one very special chance to get a leg-up on the competition—join us for an exclusive (and free1) event to get the inside track on elevating your Cairns Crocodiles Awards game!

MFA Hall of Fame-r Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham will team up with B&T Editor Tom Fogden to dispense the knowledge you need to craft a winning entry that stands out—and takes home the gold.

Why Attend?

Unlock expert strategies to create entries judges can’t ignore.

Discover this year’s refreshed categories and an expanded Asia-Pacific focus.

Be the first to hear about our brand-new Cairns Hatchlings emerging talent program.

When and where is it?

Tuesday, 4 February 2025

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

TikTok HQ, Salesforce Tower, 180 George Street, Sydney.

How’d you get in?

Pop your details in this form below or email Erin at [email protected] if you have any questions.