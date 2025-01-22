Winning: How You Can In Cairns

You do great work and you have great staff, you know that. But does the rest of the Asia-Pacific region?
The Cairns Crocodiles Awards and inaugural Cairns Hatchlings competition is your chance to show off your sage-like strategists, cutting edge creatives, masterful media planners and classy copywriters.
But we’re giving you one very special chance to get a leg-up on the competition—join us for an exclusive (and free1) event to get the inside track on elevating your Cairns Crocodiles Awards game!
MFA Hall of Fame-r Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham will team up with B&T Editor Tom Fogden to dispense the knowledge you need to craft a winning entry that stands out—and takes home the gold.
Why Attend?
- Unlock expert strategies to create entries judges can’t ignore.
- Discover this year’s refreshed categories and an expanded Asia-Pacific focus.
- Be the first to hear about our brand-new Cairns Hatchlings emerging talent program.
When and where is it?
- Tuesday, 4 February 2025
- 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM
- TikTok HQ, Salesforce Tower, 180 George Street, Sydney.
How’d you get in?
Pop your details in this form below