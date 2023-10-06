Win Exclusive Prizes With Friday Trivia Time!

A fun depiction of a competitive TV game show, stylized in late 1970's or early 1980's fashion. Contestants cheer and scream as money falls from the ceiling down onto the winners of the trivia quiz.
Nehir Hatipoglu
By Nehir Hatipoglu



We are back with another week of juicy trivia! It’s the time of week we find out whether you’ve been paying attention to the many happenings of the industry.

Good luck, and let the best player win! If you think you might the lucky winner make sure to screenshot your results, post it on LinkedIn and tag us to snatch one of our exclusive prizes.

 

 

0-3 points: We expected more from you. You expected more from you. Turn off your screen immediately so your colleagues don’t have to witness this disgrace.

4-6 points: Someone’s been paying attention this week, great work! Tune in next week for a chance to win one of our highly coveted prizes.

7-10 points: You are the champion. B&T bowes in your stately presence. Post your results on LinkedIn and tag B&T for a juicy present.




