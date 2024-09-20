Wilf Sweetland Rejoins Exit Films

Wilf Sweetland has reunited with Declan Cahill and Leah Churchill-Brown as the trio build a new story for one of Australia’s most admired production companies. Beginning his career at Exit in 1998 as a runner, he left and then rejoined in 2003 with Mark Molloy as a director-producer team.

Sweetland has now rejoined, reuniting with Cahill as co-managing partner. Cahill and Sweetland will lead Exit together across both Australia and Aotearoa / New Zealand, with Churchill-Brown executive producing in Australia.

“I had been talking with Declan and Leah for a long time. We realised that there was a power in how we worked together and the fit was too good to let slip. Exit has always been a storytelling-based commercial production company, with a true commitment to creativity, and I have always had the utmost respect for the directors and their craft. It was founded as a director-first, craft-led company and has remained so throughout its nearly 30-year history. No other Australasian company has developed such creative storytellers with a presence on the world stage like Exit has, be they directors or cinematographers. I am honoured to become a part of the history once again and feel like I have been woven through the cultural fabric of Exit since the early days,” said Sweetland.

“Wilf and I worked together during the latter stages of his last time at Exit. We are very excited to add his skill-set and recognised passion for embracing creatively driven work. I could not be more eager to continue and grow the Exit story with Leah and Wilf. We are very proud of the Exit roster of directors and look forward to its ongoing evolution and development,” said Cahill.

“I am very, very excited to have another like-minded friend and collaborator at Exit. Our interests and skill sets vary, which is a plus. I also think that the absolute winners out of our joining forces will be the directors and our agencies. We really are a small bunch of friends and collaborators at Exit, and the history and friendship many of us have had with Wilf over the years creates a very smooth entry for this new phase,” said Churchill-Brown.

“I feel very excited that Wilf is returning home to shepherd our talented directors, with the heart and soul that is Exit,” said director, Garth Davis.

“Wilf has been part of Exit’s history and DNA for decades. I know his experience, wisdom, and most importantly, his desire to create good work with a strong roster of directors will be a huge benefit not only to Exit Films but also to our creative industry as a whole. I’m excited to see where his passion and enthusiasm take Exit into the future,” said director, Glendyn Ivin.

Sweetland brings outstanding credentials: having been responsible for work that has been awarded the world over, his experience as a director on the Advertising Council of Australia and Chair of AWARD – and his famous sharp suits. Most importantly for Exit, he is a true people person. He shares his ability to care and nurture with his new partners, Churchill-Brown and Cahill. This, they know from history, is the building block of the company’s future success.