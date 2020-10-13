Wild Secrets & The Royals Close The Pleasure Gap In Latest Campaign

Wild Secrets & The Royals have formally introduce Australia to the clitoris to help close the orgasm gap.

The Royals’ latest campaign with WildSecrets.com.au asks Australian to get to know the long-neglected, ever-misunderstood, holy grail of female pleasure. The clitoris.

Aussie women aren’t reaching the same highs as men in the bedroom, orgasming 30% less often during sex.

To tackle this issue, WildSecrets.com.au has launched the “Know Me” campaign addressing Australia’s lack of basic understanding about the clitoris – the quintessential portal to female pleasure.

WildSecrets.com.au General Manager Will Dobbyn said: “At Wild Secrets, we think the epicenter of the female pleasure zone has been sidelined from the sexual narrative for far too long.

“Better awareness of the clitoris will bring more pleasure to the lives of all sex-loving adult Australians. If our clitoral stimulator products can help them get there, then that’s a bonus.”

The campaign, created by The Royals, was sparked by the reality that 80% of women need clitoral stimulation to orgasm, but the historical sexual narrative gives this magical body part very little attention. And it’s still ignored in sex scenes, classroom teachings, conversations – and the bedroom.

The four-week campaign launched with a series of large-format OOH placements. No complaints were filed about the sexually themed billboards, demonstrating that most Aussies couldn’t recognise a clitoris if there was a 50-foot sparkly one staring them in the face.

The campaign is rounded out with artful, anatomically correct avatars of the clitoris starring on catch-up TV and social media, pleasure-positive influencers, and a personal Insta page for the clitoris, @knowme_au

The Royals Executive Creative Director Stu Turner added: “Humankind managed to reach the boundaries of the solar system in search of alien life, and even accomplished the complete mapping of the moon, three decades before the full anatomical diagram of the clitoris was completed.

“Even today, very few people know what the clitoris looks like or how powerful it is. We thought it was about time we educated all Australians and helped them along in the pursuit of sexual wellness, happiness and positive relationships.

“This has been a challenging and rewarding campaign – taking a sensitive, often taboo subject, and normalising it to give it social acceptance.”

CREDITS

Client: Wild Secrets

Creative Agency: The Royals