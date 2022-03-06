Wil Anderson’s “2 Guys 1 Cup” Footy Podcast Joins LiSTNR Platform

Listnr has today announced comedian and broadcaster, Wil Anderson and actor and writer, Charlie Clausen’s comedy podcast 2 Guys 1 Cup is now available exclusively on LiSTNR’s platform.

2 Guys 1 Cup – now in its sixth year – is a comedy show that discusses the week’s AFL news and has earned its spot as the go-to podcast for footy fans who want a bit of silly banter and enjoy hearing two long-time friends and lovers of the code lampoon the nation’s game instead of serious stats and stale analysis.

Anderson and Clausen also co-host their other podcast, TOFOP, and have been working together for 12 years. Anderson is also celebrating eight years of his one-on-one interview podcast, Wilosophy. Their work has consistently been at the top of the Australian podcast charts for the last decade.

Listnr’s exclusive signing of 2 Guys 1 Cup marks Wil’s return to SCA with the show kicking off to coincide with the start of the 2022 AFL season.

“There’s plenty of footy podcasts you can listen to for expert commentary, but only one that routinely gets even the basics wrong and I think that really sets us apart from the competition,” said Anderson.

Clausen added, “We’re excited to bring 2 Guys 1 Cup to LiSTNR on the eve of a new AFL season, where there’s only one question on everyone’s minds: who told Nat Fyfe that goatee looks good?”

LiSTNR original podcasts head of content, Sam Cavanagh, said, “Wil and Charlie are Australian podcasting royalty. To have one of their much-loved podcasts exclusive to the LiSNTR app will continue to strengthen the quality of our content offering.”

2 Guys 1 Cup will be available on LiSTNR from 9 March and new episodes will drop every Wednesday during the AFL season. It will be produced by Mike Liberale for SCA.