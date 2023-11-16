Why Pinterest Is The Best Place To Reach Shoppers Online

We’re already well into one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. Halloween might have been and gone, Thanksgiving is coming up for Americans this month and Christmas and New Year are approaching fast.

Pinterest users, in particular, are preparing for these important cultural moments and are ready to shop for the perfect piece of inspiration. Advertisers and retailers have the unique opportunity to reach an engaged audience already signalling active shopping intent. They are ready to be inspired with products and ideas throughout the entire shopping journey.

Unlike users on traditional social media platforms, Pinners are here to shop. More than half of Pinners head to the platform to shop and, not only are they finding ideas, but they are being nudged down through the funnel, engaging with shoppable content at an accelerated rate — which saw a 50 per cent lift in engagement in Q2 2023. Pinners spend twice as much on the platform compared to users on other platforms.

So, the opportunity is clear — Pinterest is the place to find engaged users ready to buy your products. But how can you take advantage of this incredible audience to make your holiday campaigns sing?

Pinterest has five fabulous tips to help you knock your campaign expectations out of the park.

1. Get your full-funnel strategy set

Pinterest’s internal data shows that conversion rates are twice as high when your ads are seen across the upper and lower funnel when you’re targeting one objective. With Pinterest being able to support the entire shopping journey, you’re able to gently move customers along the funnel from discovery to consideration to decision in one place, it absolutely pays to get your full-funnel strategy set.

2. Make use of Pinterest’s new, innovative ad formats

Pinterest has a range of new ad formats that can give your brand a huge exposure boost and increase engagement. For example, its Premiere Spotlight on search and home feed, is a high-impact video ad placement designed to maximise reach.

Its Showcase and Quiz ads, meanwhile, invite users to take a deeper dive into your brand. Showcase ads feature multiple pins in one unit and are great to show off various products, features or styles that your brand might have. The Quiz ads, on the other hand, are dynamic and interactive and allow you to craft customised recommendations depending on a user’s answers.

3. Get your ecommerce integrations up and running

Pinterest’s new product catalogues are one of the best ways to grow on the platform. In the past year, the company has seen nearly a 30 per cent increase in attributed checkouts for brands who get their product catalogues on the site. What’s more, Pinterest has recently added Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce native applications to its platform, making it smarter, easier and more efficient for brands.

4. Find out what Pinners are searching for

Pinterest’s Trends tool allows advertisers to find what audiences are looking for and use those insights to shape your campaigns. The tool includes industry-first features allowing users to see what users have engaged with over the last 90 days and trends by demographics that let you filter by age, topic, time and place, and of course seasonal trends.

These tools allow you to put the products that users are looking for front and centre in your campaigns, meaning that you don’t waste spend and make your campaigns more efficient.

5. Align your content and marketing calendars with Pinterest user activity

Aligning your content and marketing calendars with Pinterest’s shopping patterns is one of the most effective ways to meet users where they are and when they’re looking to buy in preparation for the big days. Getting these moments aligned with your marketing activity on Pinterest can boost your brand awareness and increase the chances of conversion.

The best time to get started with your holiday and festive season campaigns on Pinterest was yesterday. The second-best time is now — so hop to it!