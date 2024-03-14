Why carsales Is Changing The Pipeline Of Women In Technology
Ahead of the Women Leading Tech Awards, B&T caught up with Anthea Corridon, carsales’ executive general manager, people, to find out why the company is far more than a place to flog old motors and is changing the very fabric of the Australian tech landscape.
Lead image L-R: Nandini Jain, junior DevOps engineer; Julia Harper, head of delivery; Michelle Ohh, data graduate; Ida Kristiansson, delivery lead; Delphine De Sanglier, junior software developer; and Hilary Kirchner, junior software developer, all carsales.
Corridon joined carsales some six years ago, following a stint in London. While it was her first exposure to the world of technology, it has marked a distinct change in how she sees the world and the work she does with the carsales team to improve the lives of women in technology.
Final Tickets are on sale for the Women Leading Tech Awards! Don’t miss out!
B&T: Why does carsales offer training programs to attract female tech talent?
Anthea Corridon: We look at the staff attraction piece through two lenses. There’s the need to build a pipeline of talent to address the fact that women are underrepresented in STEM and we need more women to be interested, engaged and looking to pursue STEM careers. That starts from early education. carsales is involved in several community programs to address the root cause of underrepresentation. The other lens is retaining and developing our existing team through internal mentoring, career and soft skills development, and pathways to women in technology outside of the traditional routes.
We want to make sure that everybody who comes through the door at carsales has the opportunity to make a career in technology and the opportunity to develop. This means we can improve our staff retention and have them grow with us.
We’ve worked hard to make sure our employer brand is really strong in market and we’ve positioned ourselves as a digital marketplace rather than an auto company. We want to be seen as a destination for digital talent. I can personally attest to the benefits and opportunities that exist within carsales and the diverse careers we provide.
One recent initiative is a global talent exchange program with our parent company CAR Group. It gives team members from all our regions globally the opportunity to work in another market for a month. Two female team members from carsales recently headed over to Brazil and the US to work in CAR Group’s companies over there. These are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that we’re able to extend to our people.
Can you tell us more about the employee exchange program?
We’ve had five participants so far and when they’ve returned to their home markets, they’ve provided an update in our quarterly CAR Group Catch Up run by our global executive team. They give an update on what’s happening in the business and share their experience and learnings. It has also built great connections across the businesses. So, when they have returned home, they really maintain the relationships formed in their host country.
What do the education initiatives entail?
We’ve partnered with CS in Schools for several years. It works to address that digital literacy is not taught in schools enough or at all. We need to be teaching kids far greater digital literacy. We provide CS in Schools with volunteers who lead a training curriculum and work with teachers in the classroom to teach foundational digital skills such as coding to students. They’ve really grown the program over the last few years in terms of the number of students they can reach.
We also work with intern programs focused on reaching potential hires who haven’t completed the traditional three- or- four-year degree and one program we’ve had huge success with is the Victorian Digital Jobs Program. That program looks to retrain and reskill what they call mid-career professionals — so people over 30 who have had non-digital careers. They complete a short course funded by the Victorian Government in partnership with great universities across Melbourne. The program also features a guaranteed work placement and that’s where carsales comes in. It’s been a fantastic initiative to grow our talent pool and we have retained more than 90 per cent of the interns who have joined us on placements. None of them are guaranteed a full-time role but we really invest in those 12 weeks and it’s paying off.
We’re really focused on our intern programs and we have a 50-50 gender split across them all. We also have a partnership with Kangan TAFE which has launched a digital traineeship, as well as the Monash IBL program and CareerSeekers.
What tangible measures of success have you gleaned from these initiatives?
The one I’m most proud of is the 90 per cent retention rate from the internship programs. But we also have a tech and data graduate program and thanks to our efforts promoting our employer brand and having great career development opportunities this has meant that we were able to attract a really diverse pool of candidates and we’ve hired 75 per cent female in our 2024 cohort. I’m also pleased to say that we’ve retained more than 80 per cent of our grads since 2021. Those numbers speak to the work we’ve done for our employer brand to attract great talent but, once they get here, retain and develop them.
From a broader industry perspective, there simply isn’t a strong enough pipeline of female talent in tech and digital jobs to sustain market growth. The Tech Council of Australia estimates that we will need 1.2 million people in tech by 2030 — or an extra 650,000 people. Universities are never going to provide that and skilled migration won’t be able to either. So these programs that get people into technology through alternative pathways are really important, not just for carsales but the industry as a whole. If we support them and other employers get on board, it’s mutually beneficial for all.
Thinking about the kind of tech sector more broadly, why do you think it can be hard to retain female staff in technical roles?
It’s a really competitive space with a shortage of female talent already. As an employer, you have to offer excellent flexible leave options, career development opportunities and a supportive environment. If you don’t have those, female talent is going to look elsewhere.
We offer 22 weeks of parental leave and we maintain super payments during periods of unpaid parental leave. As a result, in the last year we have had a 100 per cent return rate following parental leave. When women go off on parental leave, they need to know that they can come back to a supportive environment where they can continue to grow their careers. But we also go beyond having support at that stage. At the end of 2021, we launched Autonomy to Choose for our Australian and New Zealand team members, giving them a choice of whether they want to be in the office, hybrid or work from anywhere. We have no expectations of people coming to an office. Some companies have mandated returns to the office and there’s a lot of evidence to suggest that this will unfairly impact women, as they remain the primary caregivers in society. Being able to commit to this flexibility has absolutely helped us retain talent while maintaining low turnover and high engagement.
What is carsales gender pay gap and staff turnover?
We have an 8.4 per cent mean gender pay gap for total remuneration — well below the industry average of 14.6 per cent. Voluntary turnover for carsales was 14 per cent in FY23. But it’s something that we know we need to continue to work on. Again, it comes back to female representation within the industry and our organisation. We’re really proud to have been recognised as a Workplace Gender Equality Agency Employer of Choice every year since 2015 and that our leadership team within Australia is now at 40 per cent women – and we’re continuing to grow female representation at every level. But it is an area that we need to continue to focus and work on.
You’ve said that carsales positions itself as a digital marketplace, not a car site. How do you get this across?
It was something that we became more cognisant of over time — that having the word “car” in our business name might put people off because they don’t like cars. We put a lot of effort into refreshing our employer brand and positioning ourselves as a place where you can have a digital career. That’s where the tagline ‘Be a big part of something big’ came from.
We started to do a lot of storytelling, mostly via our LinkedIn, about our employees and the experiences they have had, with career development, flexible working options, returning from parental leave or their promotion opportunities. We also looked at our job ads and made sure they were positioned in a gender-neutral manner and that they spoke about the benefits and opportunities that exist in carsales.
We also created some great content that highlighted the experiences of real carsales team members and showing the diversity across the organisation. It’s been a really conscious effort, we had to talk about what it means to have a career at carsales.
As carsales’ executive general manager, people, why are all of these initiatives important to you? And how does it make you feel to be making the world of tech in Australia a better place for women?
Personally, I believe that we all benefit when workplaces have gender equity and equal gender representation. But in tech, when we are developing products and future experiences, having diversity of thought, not just gender, means that we will be developing better products and solutions for everybody.
Supporting women, particularly in tech, and encouraging them to thrive in this environment really resonates with me. Personally, I didn’t start my career in tech and while the core of my job isn’t in software development or digital design, I do consider myself a woman in tech and I have received great opportunities working in this industry. I want to encourage others to get into tech and embrace those opportunities too!
Do not miss out on your tickets to the Women Leading Tech Awards!
Please login with linkedin to commentCarsales women leading tech Women Leading Tech Awards
Latest News
Check Out All The Photos From B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!
Who was the best dressed? Who was the best dancer? Answer all the important questions from 30 Under 30 here!
TV Ratings: Nine’s Tipping Point Overtakes Seven’s The Chase
The real winners are those that avoid daytime quiz shows altogether.
Melbourne Comms Agency Good&Proper Achieves B-Corp Certification
Good&Proper gets B Corp certification. One staffer said to be devastated as he handed over keys to a V8 Mustang.
Outdoor’s Record Year Driven By TV Leakage, Expansion Of Digital – But Could Static Billboards Become Extinct?
Once regarded as the wild west of media, out of home shows what is possible when a channel gets its shit together.
ResMed Gives Needy Sleepers Free Coffee For World Sleep Day
After the 30 Under 30 Awards yesterday, we definitely need a coffee. Or another 15 arancini balls.
Edelman Australia Nabs Fiona Parker From Honner & Melissa Young From Cheil
The pair had scrapped over a designated office parking spot but have decided to car pool to save the planet.
Watch All Of The Winners Of B&T’s 30 Under 30, Presnted By Vevo, HERE!
These interviews are a doozy. Come for the winners' flustered excitement, stay for the graffiti-covered stairwell.
SXSW Crowd Boos AI-Spruiking Sizzle Reel
Was SXSW infested with luddites this year? Or are people simply bored of hearing about AI?
Advertise Like A Redditor With Free-Form Ads
Exciting news for social media mavens looking to adopt the modes of a man who hasn't gone outside in a month.
Meghan Markle Gives Tradwife Energy With Lifestyle Brand Launch
Worried about the convo falling flat when you visit your grandparents this Easter? Keep this news in mind.
VML & The Monkeys Dominate Spikes Asia 2024 Awards
VML and The Monkeys say they're "delighted" to add more of adland's least child-friendly gongs to the shelves.
Maybelline New York Shines Light On Online Abuse In Gaming With Under The Avatar Campaign Via HERO
Maybelline comes back for more with its ground-breaking gaming campaign.
Production Group Goes “PG” Working With Kids & Animals
Like children and animals? Then have we got the agency job for you!
Network 10 Revs Up Coverage Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix Coverage
Just a week to go until you get to see near-identical cars driven by very rich men around a park in Melbourne!
Guinness Counts Down To St. Patrick’s Day Via Thinkerbell
St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday this year. So don't expect much from the B&T editorial team on Monday.
Enigma Showcases The ‘Ken Oath’ Promise In Action In New Campaign For Kennards Hire
Ken Oath said he's fed up of being compared to his cousin, Solemn Oath.
Be Inspired By B&T’s 30 Under 30 Winners, Presented By Vevo!
You've seen the photos, now you can find out why they all won!
It’s Your 2024 30 Under 30 Winners, Presented By Vevo!
Consider this list a heads up on who's about to overtake in the company org chart.
Albo Won’t Follow Joe Biden On TikTok Ban – ‘We’ll Make Our Own Decisions’
Gen Z will be concocting 'We love Albo' dance routines in their pyjamas after today's news.
TV Ratings: MAFS Star Sara Admits To Emotionally Cheating On Husband Tim
Jury remains out on whether emotional cheating is as bad as physical cheating.
Beyonce, Texas & The Value Of Brand Building
Been hearing that song about Texas a lot in your Instagram feed? Here's why.
“We Are All Winners”: John Williamson & Innocean Accept ARIA Award For AMCS “The Voice of The Sea” Campaign
Williamson trades gumtrees for coral seas in this moving campaign that is far too heart-warming to write a joke about.
Facebook Defends Content Deals Withdrawal: ‘We Already Provide Publishers With $115m In Value … And Forcing Tech Companies To Pay For News Won’t Solve Challenged Business Models’
Publishers should be grateful Facebook has eaten large chunks of its lunch.
Ben Fordham Wins Sydney As Radio Ratings Battle Continues
B&T looks forward to following this story up with Kyle's inevitable verbal attack on Fordham.
Let The Hunt Begin: What Brands Can Learn From Digital ‘Easter Eggs’
B&T misses the good old days where Easter egg hunts required eating a lot of chocolate.
Australian Information Commissioner Angelene Falk Discusses Privacy Law Changes At Annual ADIA Leaders Forum
Worried about your personal online privacy? just remember that you're too unimportant and poor for anyone to care
Fast 10: B&T Chats Building Trust With Publicis Groupe & Spark Foundry’s Imogen Hewitt
Hewitt's trust-building tips better than that random exercise where you had to fall back into someone's arms.
Get To Know The Women Shortlisted For The Women Leading Tech Awards
With the Awards just a week away, we take a look at some of the incredible shortlisted women!
IAB Ad Effectiveness Council Helps Marketers Set The Scene For Continuous Improvement Through Experimentation
Continuous improvement might be good, but continuous deterioration sounds a lot more fun and relaxing.
HBO Max Becomes Latest International Streamer To Eye-Up Australia
Strong evidence that Americans do actually know that Australia exists and isn't part of Europe.
Indigenous Storytellers Scholarship Announces Esteemed Mentors For 2024 Program
B&T supports this initiative far more than it supports everyone calling themselves 'storytellers' on LinkedIn.
Foxtel Media Announces Powerhouse Line Up Of New & Returning Sponsors For 2024 NRL Season
Photographer had to pull out the extra-wide lens for this shot.
“This Is Not Okay In A Family-Friendly Shopping Centre” – Honey Birdette Violates Advertising Ethics For The 68TH Time!
Honey Birdette's shopping centre antics take heat off the Queensland crew who decided to watch a film barefoot.
IMAA Unveils First Environment Initiatives For 2024 With Earth Hour Pledge & Clean Up Australia
Did you put your Coca-Cola can in the wrong bin? Hope you enjoy killing polar bears.
Leo Burnett Australia & Johnnie Walker Host Mardi Gras Debutante Ball For Festival First-Timers
Look out for more projectile vomiting on Oxford Street as Mardi Gras Debutante Ball announced.
Why Advertisers Should Turn Towards News Publishing In The Wake Of Meta’s News Exit
First Zuckerberg came for our news, next it will be our wives and our children. Act now.