Why Businesses Are Renewing Their Focus On Customer Experience

Why Businesses Are Renewing Their Focus On Customer Experience
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



In this guest post, Ashley Diffey (lead image), the VP sales APAC and Japan at Ping Identity, says as brands increasingly face issues with a customer’s loyalty, customer experience is increasingly coming back to the fore…

In the recent full-year results season in Australia, one topic was repeatedly raised in presentation slide decks, speeches and strategy documents: customer experience.

Customer experience has been on the priority list of organisations for some time now – given its recognised importance to loyalty and customer lifetime value – but economic headwinds have really brought it to the fore.

Recent research in Australia shows why: in the current climate, customer loyalty is being tested.

A survey of 1400 Australian consumers by McKinsey found “a growing willingness to switch products, brands, and channels in search of better value.” The same research found a seamless online or app-based loyalty experience, and higher degrees of personalisation, made a difference to engagement.

That mirrors the findings of other research: a notable statistic from January is that globally, 81% of consumers “say they will reassess their budget over the next 12 months as they seek more personalised experiences”.

For Australian businesses with consumer-facing operations, making a really strong first impression with new customers so you can keep them coming back; and knowing your existing customer and what services you can offer them; has never been more important.

The goal of any customer experience or loyalty programme is to delight customers: or more specifically, to decrease the percentage of customers that want to abandon your website or app because they’re frustrated, while also driving customer lifetime value.

Personalisation, progressive profiling and leveraging identity and access management have become key tools and levers that brands can pull or use in order to drive towards a better outcome on the customer experience and loyalty front.

Better first impressions

At every point of interaction with a customer – from log on to log off; or from prospect through to account creation, updating a profile, using a service and becoming a regular customer – there are opportunities at each step to really make somebody happy, or to have the opposite effect.

First impressions count. In an environment where customers are shopping around, the chance of new customer acquisition is improved, but it depends how seamless the promised interaction is.

One thing that can frustrate or turn off a prospect is if you’re asking for too much data upfront, before the prospect even has a chance to be converted to a customer. Long sign-up forms and other barriers placed in front of the checkout may jeopardise any possible relationship at the start.

Most often, consumers are asked to register before the brand really shows them any value. Unless the consumer has a real and imminent need for what the brand provides, they’re unlikely to fill out a form with more than a few basic fields.

Consumers in this stage are probably looking for a free trial or more in-depth information to help them with a buying decision. They’re still in the non-committal shopping phase and haven’t yet seen value. By making it too complicated for them to sign up, brands run the risk of deterring them from doing so.

Research shows that only 37% of consumers encounter “very efficient” login experiences when they engage brands. The reaction to more frustrating encounters makes for sobering reading: 59% have abandoned an online experience when the login process was too frustrating, and 61% would switch to a competitor that had an easier login experience.

Progressive profiling eases people into a brand, making a good first impression and building trust. It’s a data-gathering technique that allows a brand to build a robust customer profile over time.

A key advantage of this approach is that it allows brands to keep their signup forms quick and simple. You ask for only the information you absolutely need at the onset of that relationship, making it much easier for new prospects to commit to the registration process so they can start engaging with you.

Then, during the course of lead nurturing, you ask them to give you a little more information at various key touchpoints. But only after they’ve warmed up to you a bit and trust with the brand has been formed.

In some cases, consumers may also be incentivised to share more information. This could take the form of a discount code – “Provide us with this data and you’ll get x% off.” This may induce the consumer to take another step in creating a personal relationship and building trust.

Perhaps the best part of progressive profiling is that it helps construct customer profiles that maximise the value of each individual’s journey. The ability to deliver personalised digital experiences at scale is what ultimately enables a focus on delighting customers, driving revenue and building customer lifetime value.

Customer identity and access management (CIAM) is the key technological engine that underpins progressive profiling and personalisation. Simple registration, consistent sign-ons and tailored interactions on digital properties is a formula for improving engagement, and for surviving the current customer loyalty test.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Ashley Diffey

Latest News

WARC: Companies That Invest In Brand Awareness Perform Better On Digital Marketplaces
  • Media

WARC: Companies That Invest In Brand Awareness Perform Better On Digital Marketplaces

WARC in partnership with brand tracking company Tracksuit, and WARC sibling company Perpetua, provider of e-commerce advertising optimisation and intelligence, have today released new research into the role of brand in helping performance marketing work harder. The new study, ‘Growth Efficiency: Marketing’s Existential Metric’, based on an analysis of ads on Amazon, shows that building […]

Bill McDonald To Replace Ray Hadley On Brisbane’s 4BC Mornings
  • Media

Bill McDonald To Replace Ray Hadley On Brisbane’s 4BC Mornings

Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Bill McDonald (lead image) has been named as the new host of 4BC Mornings, completing the live and local line up across the revamped station. With more than 35 years’ media experience across news and sport, including coverage of Commonwealth and Olympic Games, and a Clarion Award for his coverage of […]

How To Select The Right Marketing Operations Partner
  • Opinion

How To Select The Right Marketing Operations Partner

In this guest post, Sara Brown (lead image), Australian business manager at n3 Hub, offers expert tips to choosing the right marketing operations partner… In today’s evolving economic landscape, where consumer preferences are shifting and technological innovations are reshaping methods of engagement, businesses must constantly refine their marketing strategies to remain competitive. One essential element […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Quest Unveils “Quest Brings You Home” Via Weld Stories
  • Campaigns

Quest Unveils “Quest Brings You Home” Via Weld Stories

Quest Apartment Hotels (Quest), a leading Australian serviced apartment operator, has announced the official launch of its national TVC campaign titled “Quest Brings You Home”, featuring award-winning singer, songwriter, Holly Throsby’s rendition of the iconic Master Apprentice rock ballad, It’s Because I Love You. The campaign, via Weld Stories, showcases Quest’s commitment to providing uniquely […]

Arid Zone Scoops Four Big Wins At Industry Awards Night
  • Marketing

Arid Zone Scoops Four Big Wins At Industry Awards Night

Arid Zone has won four categories at the 2023 Australasian Promotional Products Association (APPA) Awards Night held in Sydney last week for their collaboration with Coors (Good Drinks Australia), TCL (via Agency Clutch Media) and the Victorian Department of Education. Submissions in the Sustainable/Eco Friendly, Consumer Programs/Gift With Purchase and Event Merchandise categories were each […]

100% Of Brandspace’s Network Is Now Available For Programmatic Transactions
  • Marketing

100% Of Brandspace’s Network Is Now Available For Programmatic Transactions

Scentre Group’s in-house media and advertising division, BrandSpace has refined its exclusive Screen network product suite to meet market demands. A primary focus of this work has been the advancement of its programmatic offering with 100 per cent of Scentre Group’s digital out of home network now enabled through this platform. This innovation and full-scale […]

Are Media Unveils Omnichannel Content Commerce Plans
  • Media

Are Media Unveils Omnichannel Content Commerce Plans

Are Media has used its upfronts to unveile its strategy to transform the company into an omnichannel content commerce powerhouse. Key elements of the strategy, which was revealed at an event for nearly 200 marketers and media agency partners at the Art Gallery of NSW, include a new digital destination and content commerce hub for […]

Are Media Set To Transform The Weekly & Home Beautiful Into Digital Commerce Hub
  • Media

Are Media Set To Transform The Weekly & Home Beautiful Into Digital Commerce Hub

Are Media has used its upfronts to unveil two key initiatives to help transform its business with the official launch of a new digital destination and content commerce hub for The Australian Women’s Weekly and the unveiling of the new Home Beautiful digital marketplace. Originally part of the Now to Love online entertainment centre, The […]

Are Media Releases The Playbook For Connecting Across Social
  • Media

Are Media Releases The Playbook For Connecting Across Social

Pace and proliferation, post-truth and misinformation, privacy protection, and integrity and governance are the four major forces framing evolution in the world of women’s content on social media, as revealed today in the Social Currency Playbook, Are Media’s flagship thought leadership study for 2023. Completed in partnership with Australia’s leading cultural insights agency, The Lab, […]

Get Ready For The MFA’s NGEN Halloween Extravaganza
  • Media

Get Ready For The MFA’s NGEN Halloween Extravaganza

The Media Federation of Australia’s NGEN Halloween party is turning 15 later this month and, with this year’s theme being the Op Shop Met Gala, it should be a night to remember. After a year of face-to-face workshops and webinars, NGEN Halloween is a chance for members to connect with their industry peers, forge new […]

Industry Legends Share Day Of Honour
  • Media

Industry Legends Share Day Of Honour

Something nice to share on a Friday, Sunita Gloster has collected her Order of Australia medal for her services to the media and marketing industries and for her continued and admirable work on gender equality. Her father, John D’Souza was with her to collect the award, himself a recipient of an OAM (Medal of the […]