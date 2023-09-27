AFR Names whiteGREY The Most Innovative Media & Marketing Company

whiteGREY took out top spot at last night’s 2023 AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies List, named as the most Innovative Media & Marketing Company and the Most Innovative Small Company in Australia and New Zealand, achieving best overall scores across categories.

Judged by a panel of experts and assessed by Inventium specialists, one of the contributing factors was The Hope Narratives for The Missed Foundation (formally MPAN). This world-first therapeutic tool helps people navigate ambiguous loss, the psychological burden felt by the families of missing people. The modular, therapeutic language system has now been translated to 6 languages.

Lee Simpson (featured image), CEO whiteGREY, said “Being awarded no1 spot on the List against so many of Australia’s most highly regarded companies is an unbelievable honour and I could not be prouder of our team’s accomplishments.”

“Thanks to our clients and our team who continually strive to make extraordinary ideas happen”.

The AFR Most Innovative companies list celebrates and recognises companies that challenge the status quo, from small business with singular missions to innovative through to corporates transforming their organisations from the inside out.

Companies are judged on three elements: an innovation they have implemented in the past 24 months; how the company has embedded innovation into their organisation; and performance on Inventium’s Innovation Benchmarking survey which assesses performance on a range of innovation drivers.

This year the list attracted more than 700 nominations.

This recognition marks a series of recent accolades acknowledging whiteGREY’s creative effectiveness including recent wins at Fast Company World Changing Ideas and Good Design Awards.