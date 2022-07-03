WhiteGREY Nabs The General Store’s Olivia Kaufman For Managing Partner Role

Creative technology agency whiteGREY has appointed Olivia Kaufman (lead image) to the newly created role of managing partner responsible for leading the Scentre Group and Glaxo SmithKline business across the agency.

Justine Leong, general manager, Sydney, whiteGREY said the agency’s period of rapid growth has resulted in swift expansion of its teams across all disciplines, and she was delighted to have Liv on board bringing a heady combination of international clout and strong local knowledge and expertise to the table.

Leong said: “Olivia is an ambitious, motivated team leader, who uses her strategic mindset to truly understand a clients’ evolving needs and identify every opportunity. She will be a great leader for a business like Scentre Group, an organisation with huge scale and even bigger ambition.

“Olivia’s remit is to grasp every challenge and drive the relationships for whiteGREY clients by leveraging the depth and breadth of expertise we have at the agency. I can’t wait to see the impact she has on the business.”

Previously group account director with The General Store and prior to that group account director/new business director at ODD Sydney, Kaufman’s prior roles stretch from NYC, London to Sydney. With a strong focus in the retail space, she earned her stripes working for iconic retail brands including Tesco F&F, Old Navy, Freedom Furniture, Seafolly, and also brings extensive FMCG experience having worked on Pepsi Co, Diageo and brands in the P&G portfolio to the agency.

Kaufman said: “It’s an exciting time to join whiteGREY as the business continues to experience growth and expand its broad capabilities. I can’t wait to bring my enthusiasm for solving client’s problems and work with whiteGREY’s already talented team to make a real difference to our clients’ business.”Leong concluded: “At the core of our business strategy is to strengthen our leadership team by focussing on building teams with diverse perspectives and supporting inclusivity. Olivia’s outstanding leadership credentials and her genuine passion for her clients’ business will help drive the future of whiteGREY.”

Kaufman will report directly to Justine Leong and joins the agency’s leadership team. She commences immediately.