WhiteGREY Nabs Jamie Parfitt As New Experience Strategy Director
WhiteGREY has today announced its appointment of Jamie Parfitt as the agency’s new experience strategy director.
Parfitt will now utilise his years of experience working across multiple sectors and markets to lead experience strategy at whiteGREY.
He will also report to chief strategy officer, Simon Wassef, and chief experience officer, James Keeler, and will drive brand and experience integration for clients across the agency.
Parfitt joins whiteGREY from CX Lavender, where he was head of strategy, leading the development of customer experience, brand and communications strategies for clients including Westpac Group, nbn, RAA, Ausgrid and American Express.
Prior to this, Parfitt held several agency roles across different markets, including overseeing brand and communication strategy for clients such as Mitsubishi Motors, Stan, Nivea and Lindt at Richards Rose, and a spell at AJF Partnership, where his client roster included Gruppo Campari, News Corp, King Living and Donut King.
“Everyone we bring to whiteGREY has to make us better. Jamie will do that,” said Wassef.
“He gives us more breadth and experience in that sweet spot between brand and experience strategy. He’s X-shaped. He moves between disciplines seamlessly. So of course, he’s coming to whiteGREY.”
Parfitt added, “I can’t wait to start working with Simon, James and the entire whiteGREY team and client base. The agency is on an exciting trajectory, and I’m looking forward to helping write the next chapters in the whiteGREY story.”
Please login with linkedin to commentJamie Parfitt whiteGREY
Latest News
5 CMOs Share Their Very Different Opinons On What Makes A Great Marketer
Doesn’t everyone want to know what makes a great marketer? Is it creativity, people skills, communication, vision? Well here at B&T, we put that very big question to a slew of different CMOs and got some very different answers. KFC’s CMO, Kristi Woolrych, explained to us that it’s a helluva lot more than just problem-solving. […]
Ukraine Wrap: Politician Tells Russian Counterpart To “F@ck You, Lavrov” In Fiery TV Interview
We’re not even sure who’s winning the pointless war in the Ukraine at the moment, but when it comes to PR, the Russians are undoubtedly the biggest losers. Now a TV interview over the weekend has gone viral after a suitably pissed off Ukrainian politician told Russia’s foreign minister to “fuck you”. And in English, […]
“We Need To Normalise Seeing LGBTQI+ People In Media!” Christian Wilkins On Finding His Prideful Place In Media
Christian Wilkins is a rising star and the son of famed entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins and he is already leaving his prideful mark on the industry. Wilkins has appeared on Dancing With The Stars and is a model and presenter and like most millennials does a little bit of everything. He is fast becoming his […]
Sports Stars Become Roomies With Their Biggest Fans In New Kayo Sports Campaign
Streaming service, Kayo Sports has today revealed its new “Your Team” brand campaign, showcasing the platform’s sports coverage by bringing together some of Australia’s biggest sports stars. AFL’s Bailey Smith (AFL), NRL’s Josh Addo-Carr and Patrick Carrigan, and SSN’s Liz Watson (SSN) will feature in the new campaign, which shows what life would be like if […]
“I left With Disdain For All Galleries!” Mona Has A Laugh At Itself With New Ad Featuring The Museum’s One-Star Reviews
Tasmania’s gift to the arts world, Hobart’s Museum of Old and New Art (Mona), has unveiled a witty new TVC to entice visitors which, ironically, is based on the reviews of some less than satisfied patrons. Called “Best of our worst reviews”, the dreary spot doesn’t even feature any of Mona’s exhibits, just hilarious one-star […]
Steve Yurisich Joins Merkle In Senior Growth Role
Merkle – a Dentsu company – has today announced its appointment of Steve Yurisich as chief growth officer, ANZ, following the recent appointment of John Riccio as CEO who commenced earlier this month. Yurisich (featured image) previously worked at Accenture Interactive where he was chief growth officer ANZ and led the industry and experience architect […]
Carlton Draught & TLA Worldwide Join Forces To Help Local Footy Clubs In Need
Carlton Draught and TLA Worldwide have today launched a new campaign showing AFL legends being recruited to play for local grassroots football clubs across Victoria. “The Carlton Draft” was created by TLA Worldwide’s creative and strategy team, and aims to help local clubs recover from the toughest period in recent memory, bringing together Victorian communities […]
If They Cannes You Cannes: 2021 Winner Nolan Yu On Big Ideas, Believing In Yourself and “The Mom Test”
The TikTok Young Lions competition is open for entry and we’re on the lookout for the best and brightest young Aussie talent to compete at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. As our mission to glean the wisdom of our past winners continues, we sat down with the world champion of one of […]
The Royals Win Guide Dogs Australia’s Creative
Guide Dogs Australia has moved its strategy and creative account to The Royals without a pitch. The agency’s brief is to build brand salience and broader understanding of the work Guide Dogs Australia does in providing support and services to thousands of people who are blind or have low vision, and ultimately help drive donations. […]
How Prepared Are Publishers For The Cookieless Era?
Teads, The Global Media Platform, unveiled its latest research on how prepared publishers are for the cookieless era. In an update of the survey that was run in 2021, 449 of the world’s best publisher brands, representing a cross-section of both small and medium-sized publishers and the largest media companies, responded to questions about their […]
BlokeVote Survey Finds The Ford Ranger Is Australia’s Best Looking Ute
Australia’s blokes have voted and named the Ford Ranger Australia’s best-looking ute! Over one thousand (1,150) Blokes over 18+ years were surveyed, with each bloke asked to rate utes from Toyota, Mazda, Holden, Ford, Isuzu, LDV, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Mercedes and Volkswagen. The blokes were shown the pictures of the utes and asked to tell us […]
JobAdder Unveils Swanky Brand Refresh & Website Amid Expansion Plans
Global recruitment software solution, JobAdder, has today unveiled a new website and brand expression as part of a major branding project. The refresh has been designed in partnership with creative agency, WolfKing, after conducting a series of global interviews with staff, industry influencers, customers and non-customers within the recruitment sector, as well as carrying out […]
The Beckham’s Youngest Son Cruz Is Going Viral For A Photoshoot That Some Are Calling “Scary!” & Others Are Calling “Cool!”
The Beckhams are back in the news and this time it's their pink-haired son and not mum's lettuce leaf/rainwater diet.
Chrisse Swan Goes Glam Retro For Priceline’s 40th Via Whippet
Not heard of Chrisse Swan's new booze-free, fitness lifestyle? Congrats to you for avoiding every tabloid & women's mag.
TikTok Launches New Program Fostering Next Generation Aussie Talent
TikTok launches program fostering the next gen of Aussie talent. Presumably people who can't sing or dance very well.
Drumstick Launches Campaign For Decadent New Flavours
The Drumstick leads the list of the most stolen items from the B&T office fridge, edging out Coopers & Lurpak butter.
“35 Years In Advertising & Creative Departments Has Prepared Me!” Jane Caro Is Headed To Politics!
Adlanders B&T would like to see in politics include Jane Caro, Adam Ferrier, Russel Howcroft and Sunrise's Cash Cow.
Thursday TV Wrap: 10’s First Dates Debuts To 334,000 Eyeballs
If anything, the proliferation of dating programs confirms the sheer joy of remaining a committed bachelor or spinster.
Commercetools Appoints Jen Jones As Inaugural CMO
Alas, Jen Jones can't blame her incompetent predecessor after being named Commercetools' inaugural CMO.
Missiles, Fury, Hotties, Beer & Fried Chicken! It’s Your Complete Media Guide To The Ukraine Madness
Yet further confirmation 80s Rambo movies were a harbinger to the future comes crazy Vlad's Ukraine invasion.
CHEP Network Promotes Thomas Penn To Melbourne GM
B&T would like to assure readers that if you squint very, very carefully you'll just see Thomas Penn in this press pic.
CMO Powerlist: ANZ’s Sweta Mehra Wants Customers To Fall In Love With Brands Again
B&T is continuing our Powerlist series of the top 20 CMOs in the land. Alas, Ali Baba Kebabs failing to make the cut.
Cummins&Parnters Names Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer
There's beards, there's tremendous beards and then there's Jeff Malone's "mother of all beards". Ending all debate.
CSIRO Joins Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade
At the rate this is going, this year's parade should take about four days to shuffle along Oxford Street.
Milk + Honey United Win Rosemary Health’s Creative
It's only decaf and soy in the Milk + Honey office starting today after snaring Rosemary Health's creative.
Marketers Assemble! Have Your Say In B&T & Smrtr’s Data Collection Survey Today!
Fill in Smrtr's data collection survey for your chance to win! OK, there's no prizes other than a spot of time wasting.
Westpac To Slash 20% Of Marketing Jobs Amid Ongoing Cost Cuts
There's ONE golden rule in Westpac's marketing department & that's you can NEVER have too much of the rescue helicopter.
“An Outstanding Year!” WPP Reports 12.1% Revenue Growth in Q4 (But Aussie Ops Drag)
WPP's Aussie operations can expect a visit from a man in a brown suit & briefcase after local ops fail to shine in Q4s.
Visual Agency & Production House ‘CRATER’ Hits The Sands of the MENA Region
Aussie production house & visual agency CRATER launches Dubai offices. Says there'll be no drinking or public sex.
The Australian Publishes Inaugural List Championing Leaders In Sustainability
New Corp's The Australian now championing the green cause. Yes, you read that right.