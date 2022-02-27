WhiteGREY Nabs Jamie Parfitt As New Experience Strategy Director

WhiteGREY has today announced its appointment of Jamie Parfitt as the agency’s new experience strategy director.

Parfitt will now utilise his years of experience working across multiple sectors and markets to lead experience strategy at whiteGREY.

He will also report to chief strategy officer, Simon Wassef, and chief experience officer, James Keeler, and will drive brand and experience integration for clients across the agency.

Parfitt joins whiteGREY from CX Lavender, where he was head of strategy, leading the development of customer experience, brand and communications strategies for clients including Westpac Group, nbn, RAA, Ausgrid and American Express.

Prior to this, Parfitt held several agency roles across different markets, including overseeing brand and communication strategy for clients such as Mitsubishi Motors, Stan, Nivea and Lindt at Richards Rose, and a spell at AJF Partnership, where his client roster included Gruppo Campari, News Corp, King Living and Donut King.

“Everyone we bring to whiteGREY has to make us better. Jamie will do that,” said Wassef.

“He gives us more breadth and experience in that sweet spot between brand and experience strategy. He’s X-shaped. He moves between disciplines seamlessly. So of course, he’s coming to whiteGREY.”

Parfitt added, “I can’t wait to start working with Simon, James and the entire whiteGREY team and client base. The agency is on an exciting trajectory, and I’m looking forward to helping write the next chapters in the whiteGREY story.”