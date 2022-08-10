What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement

What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



In this guest post, Stu Wragg (lead image), chief strategy officer at Herd MSL, takes a look at global brands getting the sustainability message right and the lessons Aussie brands can learn along the way…

The need to address increased consumer and employee interest in the environmental and social action of business is clear to most corporate leaders. Less clear is how to approach engagement.

Go too hard to communicate your sustainable transition before you have your house in order and the risk of criticism is real.  Communicate too conservatively however, and the risk is more about missed opportunity.

This engagement dilemma confronts brands all over the world, which doesn’t make it easier to solve but does mean there are plenty of examples to learn from.

Prioritise action over promises

Whether it’s net zero commitments or supply-chain pledges, corporate Australia has made countless sustainability promises.  These promises are important, but actions matter more.  Consumers and employees don’t just care about what you plan to do, they want to know what you’re actually doing.

AbInBev’s Contract For Change is a great example of meaningful action that’s communicated well.  By providing US farmers the economic certainty needed to transition to organic farming, AbInBev was not only able to benefit US farmers but shore-up grain supply for its fast-growing organic product line.  Targeted creative with a clear-call-to-action helped the campaign engage farmers across the US but what was most impressive was the scale and scope of the action itself.

Leverage visual story-telling 

Getting consumers interested in a business’ action to deliver positive environmental and social outcomes is hard.  Messages about a switch to renewable energy or efforts to close the gender pay-gap are two-a-penny.  That doesn’t mean consumers don’t care but it does mean creativity is essential if messages are to cut-through.

Burger King’s mouldy burger campaign is a reminder of the impact visuals can play.  The mouldy Whopper generated global talkability about the fast-food chain’s move to go preservative-free, in a way words alone would not.

Find a common-thread 

The scale and scope of action needed to build a more sustainable business makes it difficult to neatly package up a compelling story for audiences.  This is problematic for corporate execs whose leadership and storytelling is required to drive internal and external stakeholder support.

French retailer Carrefour’s Act For Food platform shows what’s possible when a sustainability mission is captured in a simple but engaging way.  The platform not only describes what the organisation seeks to do but ties together a wide range of actions to support the global food transition.

Maximise every touch-point  

Brands have no shortage of channels and means to communicate with employees and consumers.  Given the scale and scope of sustainability-focused action it’s critical all relevant channels are leveraged well.  If nothing else, embedding sustainability messages into the day-to-day cadence of business comms signals the importance a business attaches to sustainability.

British Airways is a good example of a brand that has put its sustainability program at the heart of its business and engagement.  From the moment a ticket is purchased to the content a customer reads in the in-flight magazine, the brand maximises every opportunity to inform and influence.

Show me, don’t tell me 

Sustainability engagement isn’t just about telling audiences what your business is doing to lessen its impact on the planet.  It’s also about showing consumers what’s possible when they consume sustainably.  Often, the requirement for comms is to encourage behaviour change.  This requires addressing barriers that hold consumers back from acting on their sustainable intentions.

Renault’s Electric Village campaign is a fun example that shows how humour and human storytelling can be used to overcome barriers.  By gifting a remote French village a fleet of Renault EVs and capturing villagers’ experiences living with the cars, the brand educated and engaged French consumers by showing them (not telling them) how running out of battery need not be a concern.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Herd MSL Stu Wragg

Latest News

M&C Saatchi Still Tops For New Business Wins, But Newcomer It’s Friday Off To A Flyer
  • Advertising

M&C Saatchi Still Tops For New Business Wins, But Newcomer It’s Friday Off To A Flyer

It might be a little more than six months old but indie creative agency It’s Friday, headed by former Leos and Saatchi boss Pete Bosilkovski, is off to an impressive start judging by R3’s monthly review of new business wins. It’s Friday posted an impressive third spot on June’s new business wins after the agency […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Ryvalmedia Retains Top Spot For New Media Wins For June
  • Media

Ryvalmedia Retains Top Spot For New Media Wins For June

Indie agency Ryvalmedia continues its impressive run, topping R3’s June list for new business wins for the third consecutive month. It’s been an impressive 2022 for the (lead image) Simon Ryan-steered agency after it announced the opening of its Sydney office in mid-July.  Ryvalmedia was again R3’s pick of the media agencies with wins that […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
CRA Chief Ford Ennals Announces Refresher For Radio Company
  • Media

CRA Chief Ford Ennals Announces Refresher For Radio Company

CRA chief executive officer Ford Ennals (pictured) announced today a renewed strategic direction for the peak radio industry body, with a greater emphasis on the digital audio market along with supporting its members to grow commercial radio advertising revenue. “We are experiencing strong growth in digital audio so it’s timely for CRA to have a […]

AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success
  • Campaigns

AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its first Above the Line (ATL) brand campaign after a decade of being in Australia, with the feel-good ‘Curiosity Kid’ ad series showcasing the many brands using its services. The campaign, which launched on August 7, highlights how AWS can be used for innovation by local businesses, demonstrating a […]

SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin
  • Marketing

SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin

Significant Other Creative Agency (SOCA) has brought on two senior hires, with Farah Alias joining as partnerships director and Neil ‘Marty’ Martin jumping into a dual head of art role. Alias (pictured, right) brings with her a wealth of senior international experience and knowledge from DDB & BBDO Singapore, Wunderman Thompson, and most recently Rare. […]

Ogilvy NZ Lands Partnership With Breast Cancer Foundation NZ
  • Marketing

Ogilvy NZ Lands Partnership With Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Ogilvy NZ has been appointed as the new creative and strategy agency for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. BCFNZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said the Ogilvy team presented a new direction for the foundation with a strong focus on reaching Maori and Pasifika women who were over-represented in breast cancer statistics. “Ogilvy’s approach acknowledged our current […]

Claxon Bags CarExpert Partnership For Creative And Media
  • Marketing

Claxon Bags CarExpert Partnership For Creative And Media

Australian new car website, CarExpert.com.au has appointed independent growth agency Claxon as its creative and media agency after pitches from a slew of other agencies that included HERO and DDB. Claxon will be handling the creation of a new national TVC campaign and the associated media account working closely with shareholder, Seven West Media to […]

InsideOut PR Wins Prestige InHome Care Account
  • Media

InsideOut PR Wins Prestige InHome Care Account

Sydney PR agency InsideOut PR has been appointed for Prestige InHome Care, an in-home aged care service with a focus on media relations. InsideOut PR worked with Prestige Inhome Care back in 2013 and again in 2017 launching their public relations and advertising program; and supporting their growing profile in the market. Founder and CEO […]