What Are You Waiting For?! Enter TikTok Young Lions Now!

What Are You Waiting For?! Enter TikTok Young Lions Now!
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Young, talented, want to go to France? TikTok Young Lions is back for 2024 and open for entries!

If even a tiny bit of bit of you is interested in jetting off to Cannes, France (and you’re under 30) then what on earth are you waiting for?

Now is your time to put your career on the map. The annual competition is the perfect place for the industry’s young guns to test out their skills. It gives teams of two the chance to compete for national glory across five categories — Design, Digital, Film, Marketing and Media.

The winners of each category will go on to represent Australia on the world stage and win tickets to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Runners-up will also receive two tickets to Cannes in Cairns 2024.

Check out the 2023 winners here

To be eligible to enter, you need to be under 30 years old and have been born on or after 21 June 1993.

To find out more about the categories and to submit your application, check out all the information here:

Enter TikTok Young Lions HERE!

Here are the key dates you need to know:

Workshops: Monday, 12 – Friday, 16 February 2024
On Time Deadline first round submissions: Tuesday, 27 February 2024
Late Deadline first round submissions: Tuesday, 5 March 2024
Finalists announced: Thursday, 4 April 2024
Second round brief: Tuesday, 16 April 2024 (Live)
Film category judging (48hr round at 10am): Thursday, 18 April 2024 (Live)
Winners announced at cocktail party: Thursday, 18 April 2024
Cannes Lions Festival Week: 17 June – 21 June 2024




Please login with linkedin to comment

TikTok young lion

Latest News

Boomtown’s Final Masterclass Of 2023 Attended By Almost 100 Media Reps
  • Media

Boomtown’s Final Masterclass Of 2023 Attended By Almost 100 Media Reps

Don’t treat regional media as a charity, but a real growth opportunity: That’s the message from Boomtown’s final masterclass of 2023, attended by almost 100 media industry representatives from across the nation. The masterclass was part of a series of educational sessions, delivered by Boomtown, the media collective championing advertising in regional Australia. The sessions […]

a data analyst using technology AI for working tool for data analysis Chatbot Chat with AI, using technology smart robot AI, artificial intelligence to generate something or Help solve work problems.
  • Advertising

Introducing Yahoo Blueprint: A New AI-powered Suite For Better Ad Performance & Optimisation

Yahoo Advertising has launched Yahoo Blueprint, a central AI suite that powers performance-based solutions within the Yahoo DSP. Fuelled by over 335 million logged in Yahoo users globally, Yahoo Blueprint enhances decisioning, makes AI more accessible, and serves as a results-driven guide throughout the campaign lifecycle to deliver better outcomes for advertisers. This new AI […]

Publicis Sapient Announces Launch Of PS Hummingbird, Expanding Its Generative AI And Cloud Capabilities With Microsoft
  • Technology

Publicis Sapient Announces Launch Of PS Hummingbird, Expanding Its Generative AI And Cloud Capabilities With Microsoft

Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, today announced the launch of a new joint venture with Tquila called PS Hummingbird. Lead image: Nigel Vaz CEO of Publicis Sapient The partnership with Tquila, with whom Publicis Sapient has collaborated on several other ventures, will extend Publicis Sapient’s generative AI offerings powered by Microsoft Azure, Microsoft […]