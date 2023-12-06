What Are You Waiting For?! Enter TikTok Young Lions Now!

Young, talented, want to go to France? TikTok Young Lions is back for 2024 and open for entries!

If even a tiny bit of bit of you is interested in jetting off to Cannes, France (and you’re under 30) then what on earth are you waiting for?

Now is your time to put your career on the map. The annual competition is the perfect place for the industry’s young guns to test out their skills. It gives teams of two the chance to compete for national glory across five categories — Design, Digital, Film, Marketing and Media.

The winners of each category will go on to represent Australia on the world stage and win tickets to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Runners-up will also receive two tickets to Cannes in Cairns 2024.

Check out the 2023 winners here

To be eligible to enter, you need to be under 30 years old and have been born on or after 21 June 1993.

To find out more about the categories and to submit your application, check out all the information here:

Enter TikTok Young Lions HERE!

Here are the key dates you need to know:

Workshops: Monday, 12 – Friday, 16 February 2024

On Time Deadline first round submissions: Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Late Deadline first round submissions: Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Finalists announced: Thursday, 4 April 2024

Second round brief: Tuesday, 16 April 2024 (Live)

Film category judging (48hr round at 10am): Thursday, 18 April 2024 (Live)

Winners announced at cocktail party: Thursday, 18 April 2024

Cannes Lions Festival Week: 17 June – 21 June 2024